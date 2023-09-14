Bulgari brings Serpenti jewellery showcase to Dubai

Bulgari, the Italian jewellery house, is bringing its unique savoir faire to Dubai, for an exhibition of one of its most famous emblems – the serpent.

Called Serpenti: 75 years of Infinite Tales, the exhibition look back over almost eight decades and the different ways the house has used the snake as inspiration for its Serpenti jewellery.

First adopted as an emblem by Bulgari in 1948, the snake has inspired numerous collections throughout the years, from delicate earrings to sinuous necklaces that coil around the neck and one-of-a-kind high jewellery masterpieces.

Zendaya has appeared in Bulgari campaigns for Serpenti jewellery. Photo: Bulgari

To showcase this history, Bulgari is bringing together many of its present day and vintage pieces, including some of its most famous creations. For lovers of jewellery, this will be a unique opportunity to be immersed in the Bulgari universe and witness its remarkable pieces up close.

As part of the exhibition, the brand is also bringing together four artists to give their interpretation of the Serpenti. One is Afra Atiq, an Emirati spoken word poet and co-founder of Untitled Chapters, a collective of female writers from the UAE.

For this event, Atiq has written a poem inspired by three pieces from the Serpenti heritage. “The poem pays homage to continuity, taking snake imagery and metaphors in a fresh direction, particularly focusing on the shedding of snakeskin. It centres on personal growth, akin to snakes outgrowing their old skin,” she explains.

The pieces are all made in precious materials such as white gold, white diamonds and pink sapphires. Photo: Bulgari

Also involved is Azra Khamissa, a designer and henna artist, who takes inspiration from Bedouin communities for her work. For this show, she draws a comparison between the resilience of the nomadic tribes and snakes, which have both had to adapt to and endure harsh environments.

Azza Al Qubaisi, a jeweller and sculptor who focuses on using traditional techniques and materials is involved in the show. As is Turkish media artist, Refik Anadol, who has created several artworks of the Serpenti pieces using digital manipulation.

The exhibition is on show at The Gate Building, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), and will run until September 24