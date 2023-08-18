Dior Rouge Premier lipstick and other beauty products made with pure gold

When Dior Beauty announced its Rouge Premier lipstick this year, it caused a buzz for several reasons.

One was that it was billed as the first "haute couture" lipstick and another was that it contained pure 24k gold. For many years the unique properties of gold have been known. It is an anti-inflammatory, anti-ageing and even an antioxidant.

Little wonder, then, that beauty companies are eager to include this wonder material in skincare and beauty products.

Here are some that contain 24k gold.

Dior Rouge Premier lipstick

Dior Premier Rouge lipstick by Christian Dior Beauty. Photo: Christian Dior Beauty

A lipstick five years in the making, Dior Rouge Premier lives up to its "haute couture" moniker. It has a velvety texture and is infused with hibiscus extract and 24k gold for hydration and glow.

With a custom-made, limited-edition case made by the storied French ceramic house Maison Bernardaud, the 0.8mm thick porcelain cover is decorated with one of Dior’s most recognisable patterns, the Toile de Jouy.

Available in 12 shades, the case can be refilled easily by snapping in a new bullet. It's currently only available at the Dior flagship store in Paris, but will be available across the US from September 1.

Price on request

La Prairie Pure Gold Radiance Nocturnal Balm

Pure Gold Radiance Nocturnal Balm by La Prairie. Photo La Prairie

This luxurious bedtime ritual balm from Swiss beauty specialist La Prairie contains gold nanoparticles of 60 microns, which, as well as making the skin glow, contain peptides and the micronutrient polyphenol.

Together, the ingredients work to smooth and hydrate the skin for increased volume and a firmer surface texture. Refillable, it also comes with a marble tool to massage the face to improve micro-circulation.

Dh3,580, laprarie.com

Hollywood Gold 24k Instant Lifting Anti-Aging DMAE Cream

Instant Lifting Anti-Aging DMAE Cream by Hollywood Gold 24k. Photo: Hollywood Gold 24k

This lifting cream combines apple stem cells, vitamin E and colloidal gold to help promote cellular function and reduce the appearance of fine lines, while CO Marigold works to help plump the skin.

Dh951 (50ml), hollywoodgoldluxuryskincare.com

111Skin Rose Gold Facial Treatment Mask

Rose Gold Facial Masks, pack of five, by 111Skin. Photo: 111Skin

These facial sheets contain 24k gold and damask rose to illuminate and calm the skin. Packed with vitamins, minerals and flavonoids to ward off free radicals, damask rose is excellent for the skin and, along with pure 24k gold, should give skin an instant boost, while making it look luminous.

Dh450 for a pack of five, bloomingdales.ae

Rosegold Cosmetics 24K Gold Elixir

24K Gold Elixir by Rosegold Cosmetics. Photo: Rosegold Cosmetics

This serum is infused with 24k gold to help reduce the pigmentation marks caused by melasma, as well as non-cancerous brown or blue-grey freckles and patches that occur because of sun exposure.

As the gold reacts with the four basal cells in the lower epidermis, it triggers new cell production that gives the appearance of fresher, more elastic skin, with reduced fine lines, dark spots and wrinkles.

Dh367.50 (30ml); drbashara.com

Cle de Peau Beaute Precious Gold Vitality Mask

Precious Gold Vitality Mask by Cle de Peau Beaute. Photo: Cle de Peau Beaute

The energising facial mask combines 24k gold with a specially formulated illuminator that acts to combat the telltale signs of ageing, including fine lines and wrinkles. Containing amino acids and botanicals, it aims to help skin appear revitalised and more radiant.

Dh1,256; harrods.com