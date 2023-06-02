What did Qatar's Sheikha Moza wear to Jordanian royal wedding?

The wedding of Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa welcomed an array of high-fashion outfits from royals and dignitaries from around the world.

And, showing why she is known as one of the world's best-dressed royals, Sheikha Moza bint Nasser wore two very different, but equally striking outfits.

Like most guests, the sheikha, who is the mother of Sheikh Tamim, the Emir of Qatar, changed looks for the celebratory reception after the main ceremony, choosing deeply contrasting looks for both the wedding and the evening banquet.

For the day ceremony, she wore a look from the Valentino 1989 autumn haute couture collection.

Queen Rania of Jordan, in Dior, greets Sheikha Moza bint Nasser of Qatar, who wore Valentino to the royal wedding. Photo: @sheikhamozafashion / Instagram

The black and pink coat has a linear design inspired by the work of Austrian architect Josef Hoffmann, a pioneer of modernism and founder of the Wiener Werkstatte movement.

The floor-length swing coat, in soft pink overlay with geometric black lines, is made in heavy silk and cut to purposely stand away from the body and create a bold silhouette. With equally wide-cut and stiff sleeves, it offers a dramatic outline, with the lines of black accentuating the A-line shape.

Sheikha Moza wore it over an unadorned A-line black dress, with a black turban, drop earrings and diamond rings. She carried a simple black clutch and wore high, pink, silk pumps.

Given the sheikha's stylish reputation, it was little surprise that she arrived at the dinner in a contrasting look: a flowing, draped chiffon gown in light lime green.

While the Valentino outfit was cut to hang straight from the shoulders to the floor, the second look was fitted through the arms and torso, but with a full skirt. It was cinched in tight at the waist, to create a profoundly feminine, elegant shape.

Matched with a draped and cowled head covering, the dress is cut from lightweight silk chiffon, a fabric beloved by designers for its swaying movement.

While the colour choice of lime green was certainly bold, it also shows how much the sheikha enjoys fashion. This may not be a go-to colour for many people, but lime is a recurring tone in Sheikha Moza's wardrobe; it also suits her skin tone and had a glowing effect. Daring yet canny, she teamed the bold outfit with a tiny gold clutch.