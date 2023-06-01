What's inside Louis Vuitton's $129,000 golf-inspired trunk

Louis Vuitton has created trunks of all shapes, sizes and uses over the course of its 169-year history – whether dedicated to Christmas decorations or Japanese tea ceremonies, built to serve as coffee tables or writing desks, or made to hold skateboards or precious books.

The French maison’s latest offering is targeted squarely at the golf aficionado. The Malle Golf is a playful reinterpretation of the trunk, standing 1.4 metres high and opening up to reveal a putting mat, drawers for towels and golfing attire, and dedicated compartments for balls and clubs.

The maison’s distinctive Monogram motif and gold hardware are defining features of the design. The patterning is seen across the exterior, and on the front of the perspex drawers.

To one side, there are 14 slots to hold golf clubs; to the other, a selection of drawers, including a dedicated section for 18 golf balls. The putting matt rolls out from the bottom and leads up to a built-in cup, also marked with an oversized Monogram flower and topped with a jaunty red flag featuring the LV logo.

Also available for uber-fans are monogrammed towels, club head covers, branded golf balls and tees, although these must be purchased separately.

Read More Meet the brands turning electronic waste into fine jewellery

This is not the only sports-specific trunk currently being offered by the brand. It has also launched the Fifa World Cup Official Match Ball Collection Trunk, which comes with 14 official match balls, one from each of the world cups since 1970, as well as an exclusive natural cowhide leather football stamped with the letters L and V. Each ball is given its own dedicated shelf, while two drawers at the bottom of the trunk are the perfect storage spot for any other valuable football-related paraphernalia.

Also new to the line-up is the Baby Wardrobe, part of Louis Vuitton's first collection dedicated to newborns. Modelled on the maison's Wardrobe Trunk, which made its debut in 1875, this adorable new model is designed to be gifted at birth and then serve as a lifetime companion.

It's neutral-hued interiors feature eight drawers of different sizes, two mirrors and three miniature hangers – perfect for storing all the other goodies in the newborn collection, which include tiny leather shoes, onesies and a family of teddy bears.