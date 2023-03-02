Sprawling 10th-century French chateau on sale for €18 million

A historic chateau, thought to be the largest in the French region of Provence, is on the market for €18 million euros ($19.1 million).

Dating back to the 10th century, Chateau de la Verdiere was originally owned by one of the most important families in Provence and has been restored over the past 15 years using traditional building methods.

With more than 5,000 square metres of living space on offer, the property has 120 rooms, including several ballrooms, staterooms and libraries. There are 25 bedroom suites and three kitchens.

Within the property’s grounds, there’s a 16-hectare enclosed park, two swimming pools, space for vines, an Olympic-length equestrian arena and a helipad.

Views from the property extend over Sainte Victoire, the Sainte Baume and the Mont Faron, and Saint-Tropez and Cannes are a 90-minute drive.

The property is located in the same Cote d'Azur region where George Clooney, Brad Pitt and George Lucas have previously owned chateaux.

The property is being marketed by luxury real estate specialists Engel & Volkers.

“The imposing walls of the Chateau de la Verdiere can be seen from afar,” said Marie-Claire Sangouard, managing director of Engel & Volkers on the Cote d'Azur. “It is an architectural and historical jewel that is one of the absolute rarities even among enthusiasts.

"The future owner not only acquires an important piece of Provencal history, but also the most beautiful view of the region. The property can be taken over turnkey, including the interior."

The property has been in the hands of its current owner for the past 20 years, who, together with experts, worked to restore it back to its original grandeur.

“Back then, the noble family of Castellane built a medieval fortress on the top of the small town. The first expansion work took place in the 13th century and it was finally expanded into a magnificent castle in the 17th century by the famous French family Forbin,” Sangouard said.

"Today, the chateau can hardly be surpassed in terms of classic beauty and has every modern comfort one could wish for.”