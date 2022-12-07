Twelve luxury festive gifts for her: From metallic boots to a designer umbrella

There are only a couple more weeks left for you to finish off your Christmas shopping, but if you really want to spoil your loved ones, here are some luxury gifts that are bound to make an impression.

For the luxury connoisseur, you can't go wrong with a Chanel handbag, particularly one as whimsical as the bejewelled slot machine-inspired style (price on request) included in our guide above, which is bound to make for a fun and memorable gift.

For the shoe lover, a pair of striking Christian Louboutin heels will always be well received, and the Hot Chick sling shoe (Dh3,250) in pastel purple will hit the right note come spring. For something to see the shoe lover in your life through party season, By Far's metallic gold boots (Dh2,300) will certainly make a festive statement.

Jewellery is also a classic choice, whether in the form of a chunky bracelet by Chloe (Dh1,100) or a delicate pendant from Messika's collaboration with Kate Moss (price on request).

For beauty lovers, Givenchy's Rose Perfecto lip balm (Dh135) is a handbag essential, making it the perfect stocking filler, while for fragrance fans, Loewe's Earth fragrance (Dh520), newly launched for 2022, will be a welcome addition to the collection.

For a classic gift, Dior's monochromatic umbrella (Dh5,876) is the perfect foil for the UAE's sun, while a pair of statement sunglasses from Balenciaga (Dh2,430) will also be perfect for the UAE's winter.

And for those looking to really make a statement, investing in a classic timepiece, such as the Possession watch from Piaget (Dh61,500), will make for a truly memorable memorable gift this Christmas.