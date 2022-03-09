A stunning $6.6 million Greek island getaway — international property of the week

“There is a kind of flame in Crete … There is pride, obstinacy, valour and, together with these, something else inexpressible and imponderable,” wrote 19th-century Greek author Nikos Kazantzakis about the island on which he was born.

Crete is a place of stark contrasts — of snow-capped mountains and sun-kissed beaches, tiny crumbling villages and sophisticated seafront resorts. The scents of rosemary, thyme, oregano, chamomile and fennel hang in the air, while fresh olive oil, fruit, vegetables and herbs are served up in abundance.

Crete is the largest of the Greek islands, measuring 260 kilometres in length, and its capital, Heraklion, is the fourth-biggest city in the country.

The key details

The property looks out over the island of Spinalonga. Photos: Sotheby's International Realty

In the north-east of the island, the six-bedroom Villa Phaedra sits on an elevated site looking out over the isle of Spinalonga, a popular tourist attraction that is under consideration for Unesco World Heritage status and has appeared in novels, television series and a short film. The property is currently on the market for $6.6 million via Sotheby’s International Realty.

Completed in 2021, Villa Phaedra is a three-minute walk from a private beach and offers plenty of opportunities to enjoy Crete’s sunny climes.

An outdoor heated infinity pool is surrounded by fragrant gardens and flanked by an open-air dining and barbecue area that can comfortably accommodate 12 people. Other casual outdoor seating areas maximise on the property’s stunning sea views, while the mature gardens create a sense of calm and privacy.

What's the story

A jacuzzi sits on the terrace leading from one of the master bedrooms. Photos: Sotheby's International Realty

The villa is decorated in cool neutral tones and features natural materials such as marble, Cretan stone, wood and eco-friendly fabrics. An open-plan living and dining area, which is home to a fireplace, leads directly on to the kitchen.

The main house has five bedrooms with king-size beds and large walk-in dressing areas. There’s also a one-bedroom guest house on the grounds.

Three of the bedrooms are located on the property’s lower floor, which can be accessed independently and connects to a recreation area with sun shades and lounge chairs. A gym and massage room are also found in this part of the house, along with a living room with a full multimedia system.

The heated infinity pool. Photos: Sotheby's International Realty

There are two master bedrooms, one at entrance level and the other on the upper floor, which leads on to a balcony fitted with a Jacuzzi. Hidden from prying eyes and offering expansive sea views, this space is dedicated to mindfulness and meditation – the perfect spot from which to enjoy the “inexpressible and imponderable” beauty of Crete.

The broker says ...

"Villa Phaedra is set in a stunning, elevated location, looking out over the island of Spinalonga. It benefits from glorious views of the sea and is just a three-minute walk from a private beach," reads the listing on the Sotheby's International Realty website.