Gucci and Bottega Veneta rejoin Milan Fashion Week for autumn/winter 2022

Milan Fashion Week is back with a full schedule of in-person fashion shows, after a two-year hiatus of short films, video games and absent names.

When the pandemic shut down the runways in early 2020, many brands, including Gucci, Bottega Veneta and Giorgio Armani, led the call for an industry rethink of the hectic schedule.

Actor Jared Leto walked the runway for the Gucci Love Parade fashion show in Los Angeles in November 2021. AP

Forced to cancel in-person events, instead many brands experimented with new, socially distanced ways to reach their audience. Lookbook-style shoots, arty films and all manner of social media activations were trialled, along with new timetables in which Gucci dropped its latest collections at very different times to other brands.

Now, after two creative, but ultimately unfocused, years the tight schedule of fashion week has again been embraced in Milan. Despite its many flaws and brutal turnaround times for designers, it seems the set format of fashion week is still the biggest draw.

In a busy schedule, the hottest ticket is undoubtedly Gucci, which returns after a much-publicised exit two years ago. All eyes will also be on the next iteration of the Raf Simon and Miuccia Prada partnership at Prada, while Matthieu Blazy will unveil his first collection as head of Bottega Venetta. Glenn Martens will also present his first show in Milan for Diesel.

Even the designer who is the closest fashion has to royalty, Giorgio Armani is returning after cancelling his men's ready-to-wear and haute couture shows in January over Omicron scares.

Milan Fashion Week, which began on Tuesday, has a busy schedule. Day one offers shows from Diesel, Fendi, Alberta Ferretti and Roberto Cavalli, while day two is the turn of Max Mara, Prada, Mm6 Maison Margiela and Moschino. Day three is Tod’s, Missoni, Etro and Gucci, while day four is Dolce & Gabbana, Marni and Bottega Veneta. Giorgio Armani, meanwhile, dominates the schedule on day five.

