Bottega Veneta shines a light on lesser-known Italian artisans

Bottega Veneta is showing its support of Italian artisanal know-how with a new campaign that celebrates Italy’s other “bottegas”, or creative workshops.

Over the holiday season, the luxury brand is shining a spotlight on 12 Italian makers via its various platforms, offering the kind of global visibility and exposure that many of these smaller operations lack.

From advertising campaigns and window displays in the brand’s Milan, Venice and Rome stores and other prominent spots in Milan, to online platforms that include the Bottega Veneta website and newsletters, the brand is showcasing specific products created by Italy’s lesser-known artisans.

“We are thrilled to launch Bottega for Bottegas alongside Italian artisans with whom we share the common values of creativity and craftsmanship,” says Bartolomeo Rongone, Bottega Veneta’s chief executive.

“We are proud to offer worldwide visibility to these ‘bottegas’ that are deeply rooted in Italian culture, specially at a time where smaller entities continue to be impacted by the pandemic. It is with honour that we have passed on our advertising spaces, website, newsletters and store windows, and we hope that this will further highlight their excellence at a global level.”

Bottega Veneta is shining a spotlight on Italy's artisans this festive season. Photo: Bottega Veneta

Featured bottegas include Amatruda, a family-run business that has crafted handmade paper goods for centuries from its base in Campania; Puglian ceramicist Enza Fasano; Gay-Odin, a chocolatier dating back to 1922; Krumiri Rossi in Piemonte, which has been producing its signature fragrant biscuits since 1878; and Pastificio Martelli, a tiny pasta-making factory in the old town of Lari that prides itself on the fact it takes a year to produce by hand what a modern pasta factory might make in five hours. Boutique rice maker Riso Pozzi, the historic oil mill of Olio Vanini, Lomabrdian soap producer Saponificio Varesino and the handmade drums of Respighi Drums also feature in the new campaign.

“Bottega Veneta is a distinguished house known globally for the quality and recognisability of its products,” says Alessandro Respighi, co-owner of Respighi Drums. “These are traits that we cherish in our work; to be chosen to be part of this beautiful and important initiative is of great satisfaction to us. It made us realise we are on the right path to bring forward high quality Italian products to be appreciated in the entire world."