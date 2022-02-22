Victory awaits in £22.5m 'Cinema Paradiso' villa - London luxury property

London is awash with spectacular prime properties, and following the change to the UK's travel rules, it is now much easier for travellers from the UAE to come and see them.

The National's London luxury property series serves to whet the appetite, and this month, a five-bedroom villa in Kensington is the star.

Featured property

Victory House, London, England, W8 5RF United Kingdom — £22.5 million ($30.5m).

The key details

Victory House is a light and spacious double-fronted freehold villa spanning more than 6,373 square feet.

The luxury London property features five bedrooms and six bathrooms, so prospective owners will have no excuse for going unwashed.

It's not only the residents who will live in the lap of luxury — their groceries will also live the life of Riley in a vast Cormier-designed kitchen which flows through to a formal dining room followed by an elegant and spacious reception room.

The villa features Fendi and Ralph Lauren furnishings throughout and is peppered with Italian chandeliers and fireplaces from France.

If the fireplaces don't keep you warm enough, then underfloor heating will do the job. Cooling down can also be achieved quickly with air-conditioning throughout.

Moving outside, the landscaped gardens are designed with privacy and leisure in mind, and the two off-street parking spaces are rare commodities in the Kensington locale.

The assemblage of entertainment options offered is even rarer.

The nautical-themed lower ground floor and basement contains one of the largest home cinema screens within a private home in London. There's also a temperature-controlled wine cellar, bar, spa that consists of a mosaicked pool, multi-jet Jacuzzi, massage area, steam room, gymnasium, changing room, shower and a peaceful patio area.

Location-wise, the house is near Kensington Palace, Knightsbridge and Hyde Park.

A view of Victory House's neighbour Kensington Palace, with a statue of King William III in the foreground. Photo: Alamy

What the broker says

What makes the property stand out from the crowd?

It is rare to find a double-fronted corner villa in prime Kensington with the benefit of gated parking, especially one that has so many state-of-the-art security features, leisure, entertainment and tech aspects.

Are there similar homes in London?

There are comparable properties in size, quality and value across London but Victory House particularly stands out because of its aesthetic and design concept.

What kind of buyer would the property most suit?

Victory House can present itself as the perfect family home but would work just as well as a secure second home for an international buyer needing a pied-a-terre in London.

It will appeal to those with a keen eye for detail, with an appreciation of all the luxury finishes and the tech-savvy elements in the home.

Why is now a good time to buy in London?

Being the first European city to open its doors to all travellers and with all Covid-19 rules due to be relaxed within the coming weeks, the UK (and London in particular) presents itself as a haven of normality.

This is not only a huge boost to the economy but also offers a return to unrestricted living that has been long missed by many around the world.

Mary Roberton, Global Real Estate Associate, Sotheby's International Realty