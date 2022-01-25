Channel your inner Gatsby in this $23.2m Art Deco gem - London luxury property

London is awash with spectacular prime properties, and following the change to the UK's travel rules, it is now much easier for travellers from the UAE to come and see them.

The National's London luxury property series serves to whet the appetite, and this month we take a look at a four-bedroom Art Deco property, brimming with original features.

Featured property

Hamilton Terrace, St Johns Wood, London, NW8 9UJ – £17.25 million ($23.2m)

The key details

A handsome three-floor 6,750-square-foot Art Deco detached house built in 1938.

Inside Hamilton Terrace in St Johns Wood, London. Photo: Savills

The principal bedroom suite occupies the whole of the first floor and comprises a large bedroom, two sizeable his and her dressing rooms, a bathroom and a gym or sitting area (depending on how energised its occupant is feeling). The floor also offers access to a terrace overlooking the garden.

There are four more double bedrooms – all with en suites – on the second floor. Portholes light the staircase with natural light.

The garden floor features a commodious gallery ideal for a home office or studio.

More London luxury property $17.2m 'dream' home inspired by Frank Sinatra

It also boasts a housekeeper's bedroom suite, a utility room and an integral garage.

The landscaped garden measures about 125 feet with a heated outdoor pool and sitting area. The house has planning permission for a further 5,000 square feet.

What the broker says

What makes the property stand out from the crowd?

Its history is what makes this property particularly special – Hamilton Terrace is an extremely desirable street and many of the properties along the road are Victorian, so the fact this is an Art Deco home makes it stand out.

The house was commissioned to be built for a prominent London couple, the Marques and Marquesa de Casa Maury, in the late 1930s, and still has many of the original features that they installed such as lit bookshelves and porthole windows.

It is also said that the marques and marquesa regularly entertained some of the glittering stars of the day at the property.

Winifred May, the Marquesa de Casa Maury, was a renowned English socialite. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

It’s definitely retained that sense of being a brilliant house to host guests, particularly as the living accommodation is all on the ground floor and leads out to the garden and the outdoor heated swimming pool. You could imagine someone could have some great parties here.

Are there similar homes in London?

It’s unusual to see a home in this part of London that combines Art Deco features with this sense of scale and specification.

The sale definitely presents an exciting proposition for someone. Particularly in the super-prime market, we are seeing buyers’ wanting the rarity factor in a property and Hamilton Terrace certainly delivers on that requirement.

What kind of buyer would the property most suit?

This is a fantastic and versatile house in terms of its accommodation. It could work well for a family, particularly as it is in a great location for some of London’s best schools, but we’d also expect it to appeal to the international market who might be drawn by the spread of bedroom accommodation for them and their guests. The principal suite is incredibly impressive – it occupies the entire first floor with his and hers dressing rooms, a bathroom and a balcony overlooking the garden.

Hamilton Terrace is beautifully presented but also offers someone the opportunity and flexibility to create a home that suits them and their needs in the future. There is currently a studio on the garden floor but this could make a great games room, cinema or staff accommodation.

The wider St John’s Wood area combines proximity to central London with a neighbourhood feel and holds many delights, including the home of cricket, Lord's.

Lord's is a mere cricket ball's throw from Hamilton Terrace. Getty Images

Why is now a good time to buy in London?

The top end of the London prime property market is the strongest I’ve seen it. Our researchers recently indicated that the London market has just seen record levels of £5 million-plus ($6.8m) activity. There’s strong demand at the top-end, particularly as buyers recognise the value to be had given that prices are now about 20 per cent below their peak.

Zach Madison, director, Savills St Johns Wood and property agent, Hamilton Terrace