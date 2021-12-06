$17.2m 'dream' home inspired by Frank Sinatra - London luxury property

London is awash with spectacular prime properties, and following the change to the UK's travel rules, it is now much easier for travellers from the UAE to come and see them.

The National's London luxury property series serves to whet the appetite, and this month, a two-bedroom detached villa in Little Venice is the star.

Featured property

Warwick Place, Little Venice, London, W9 2PX - £12.95 million ($17.24m)

The key details

A detached low-built villa blending modern and industrial, girded by walled gardens offering 360º privacy.

Covering 335.01 square metres, the converted coach house has two bedrooms, three bathrooms and two receptions.

Moe London luxury property Inside a $16.9m Notting Hill Tinsel-townhouse

All living spaces are double height while a large garage gives direct access to the property. For prospective buyers with a small car fleet, the house caters with two additional spaces.

Stand out features include the sunken kitchen which was built to resemble Frank Sinatra's house in Palm Springs.

The bedrooms feature wood panelling reclaimed from The Partridge Fine Art workshop that once existed on the premises, as well as a hydraulic door which opens onto the garden from the vaulted reception area.

The library-cum-cinema room in the bronze-capped basement is inspired by 20th Century French architect Charlotte Perriand, and features a conversation pit finished in chestnut leather.

Further benefits include three sets of double French doors leading to a courtyard garden and a roof terrace.

Warwick Place draws inspiration from Frank Sinatra's Twin Palms Estate. Alamy

What's the story

When acquired by the vendor, the property consisted of a coach house at the front where the bedroom is now. It was the old workshop of Partridge Fine Art of Bond Street.

The unmistakably modernist redesign was executed by London firm Wells Mackereth, which retained much of the property's industrial heritage.

Their nod to its past includes a wall of black engineering brick that divides the old part of the house from the new, as well the inclusion of winches and winding gear.

The property won The Daily Telegraph British Homes Awards 2011 Interior Design Category, and was a finalist in the New London Awards 2011 and the World Architecture News Interior Design Awards 2011.

What the broker says

What makes the property stand out?

The property is a dream, ready-made property. The owner has thrown the kitchen sink at it but spent his money wisely and anyone who buys it will be lucky to have it. The quality of the finishes, the design, and how it combines the old and new are incredible.

Are there similar homes in London?

I haven't seen anything like it in 35 years, so no. Its walled garden gives the property the feel of a riad and where ever you look there is something lovely to behold. It also offers an unparalleled amount of space given its location on a quaint street in trendy Little Venice.

Little Venice lines the Regent's Canal and is one of London's trendiest post codes. Getty

What kind of buyer would the property most suit?

This isn't a family home but would suit young professionals who like entertaining. It is made for someone from the music industry however, and already several famous people have looked around it.