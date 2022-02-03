The ultimate Valentine's Day gift? A diamond you can embed with a photo or even music

Fancy gifting a diamond with your photo imprinted indelibly inside? Or how about with a video embedded for all eternity? Well, now you can thanks to Alrosa, one of the world's largest diamond producers.

Called nanomarking, Alrosa’s groundbreaking technology was first revealed in July 2021, as a way to guarantee the provenance of its stones. Using non-invasive lasers, rough and polished stones are marked with detailed information on a scale so tiny that it involves imprinting on the internal crystal lattice of the diamond, on its very atomic structure. The results are invisible to the naked eye and can only be seen via a scanner.

Loose, uncut diamonds by Alrosa, which is a Russian state-controlled miner. Photo: Alrosa

Invented in conjunction with Russian Academy of Sciences and the Yakutniproalmaz Institute, this new technology allows each stone to be traced with 100 per cent accuracy, and unlike conventional etching, cannot simply be polished away. Thanks to the miniature scale of the markings, the Gemological Institute of America, the industry’s biggest certification centre, has certified the process does not affect the quality of the diamond.

Each nanomark takes the form of a three dimensional code, that in turn links to Alrosa’s provenance platform. There, viewers will find detailed information about the stone, including a unique identification code, photographs and even videos on precisely how the stone has been cut.

Able to embed a large amount of data, inevitably, some of that space is being set aside so people can add a personalised message to the stones they purchase. Using the same nanomarking technology, buyers can embed a voicenote, photographs and even a video that scanning the stone will reveal. Should a buyer so wish, they can add music too.

For the first time, one of these nanomarked diamonds is being brought to auction in Dubai. Able to mark a significant event, the personalised diamond could include wedding videos, photographs of a newborn child or a graduation ceremony. As yet, there is no further information about the auction, its date nor the guide price for the diamond.

In 2021, Alrosa, which is state controlled by Russia, brought one of its largest uncut gemstones to auction in Dubai, as part of its 100th anniversary celebration. At 242-carats, the size of a small hen’s egg, it was one of the largest found by the company this century. The auction price started at $2 million.

__________________________

See rare 555-carat black diamond unveiled in Dubai thought to be billions of years old: