Dubai property of the week: Dh4 million New York-style loft in JBR

There is no doubt that the UAE is home to some spectacular properties. From penthouse apartments to plush villas with sprawling gardens and incredible pools, it’s a real estate haven.

Each week, The National showcases some of the finest homes on offer in its Property of the Week. Here, we take a closer look at a modern loft-style apartment in Dubai's Jumeirah Beach Residence.

The key details

A two-bedroom, two-bathroom loft apartment in Sadaf 4 building in JBR. The property has a built-up area of 2,250 square feet, overlooks Dubai Marina and is on the market for Dh4 million.

This JBR loft is on the market for Dh4 million. Photo: Luxhabitat Sotheby's International Realty

What's the story?

A beachfront property, renovated to feel like an NYC loft, this property really has the best of both worlds.

At 2,250 square feet, it's not the biggest apartment you'll find in Dubai but, given that it's spread across two floors with a double-height ceiling in the living room, you certainly wouldn't feel closed in.

The property has been renovated from top to tail, making it a turnkey loft apartment, filled with a host of bespoke features.

The upgraded interior features two dramatic staircases, high ceilings, a library and a large dining area, as well as a glass-walled master suite overlooking the open plan living area. There is also the potential to convert the second lounge area, currently used as a bar, into a third bedroom.

The generously-sized living room boasts a chic built-in shelving unit, which spans an entire wall in the double-height room.

The loft's large walk-in wardrobe. Photo: Luxhabitat Sotheby's International Realty

Access the master suite directly via a spiral staircase in the living room. The suite comes with a lounge area, en suite bathroom and spacious walk-in wardrobe.

As the property is located on a high floor, it benefits from impressive views over the Dubai Marina water.

READ MORE Dubai Property of the Week: rare Marina villa on the market for Dh9 million

What the broker says ...

This apartment has a real New York feel – do properties like this come on to the market often?

Such properties are very rare and usually get a lot of attention from young couples and executives, there are only a select few available and this is one of them. In general, lofts are very rare and only a few developments around the city have them.

Is Dh4 million a fair price for a two-bedroom apartment?

Owing to the lack of properties of this nature, its unique design and stylish upgrades, spaciousness, and great views, we think the price is more than fair.

What attracts people to buy in Jumeirah Beach Residence?

JBR is a fully developed beach community, with several attractions, entertainment and food and beverage options, nurseries, children's play areas and recreational activities. It’s perfect for young couples and executives who love the beachside life.

– Aleksandra Draz, senior global property consultant at Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty