Pavilion at The Beach: everything you need to know about the soon-to-open JBR destination

A huge dining destination is all set to cement Jumeirah Beach Residence’s position as a leading culinary hub in Dubai.

Pavilion at The Beach will be a 1,394-square-metre-space, housing six licensed restaurants. The sprawling venue will be an enclosed and temperature-controlled one, making it just the spot for casual dining by the water all year long, complete with a transparent roof. There will also be a sea-facing terrace seating, to maximise the views of the Arabian Gulf and Ain Dubai.

The venue is scheduled to open in December 2021. While one restaurant is yet to be announced, here’s a look at the ones that are confirmed to be opening at Pavilion at The Beach:

Eataly

The go-to spot for authentic pizzas and pastas has racked up quite the following, thanks to its convenient locations in The Dubai Mall and Dubai Festival City Mall. It’s branch that is set to open in JBR will be the brand’s first licensed venue.

Hurricane’s Grill

It’s known for its hearty steaks, but Hurricane’s Grill also whips up pastas, burgers and seafood options. The venue will also be the restaurant's first licensed one.

Akiba Dori

Akiba Dori will be opening its second Dubai location at Pavilion at The Beach

If you’re in the mood for modern Japanese street food and Tokyo-Neapolitan pizzas by the beach, this one's for you. The home-grown restaurant, which first launched in Dubai Design District in 2018, will be opening its second Dubai branch at JBR. The new outpost will be designed in signature Akiba Dori styling, taking inspiration from the neon-lit streets of Tokyo. It will seat 75, and have both indoors and al fresco space. There are also some surprises promised that will be exclusive to the location. As founder Samer Hamadeh puts it, “JBR is in for a real treat, that’s a promise.”

La Mezcaleria

The authentic Mexican restaurant will soon open up at JBR to meet all your taco and quesadilla cravings. It also has a range of Japanese dishes, from maki rolls to sashimi.

Cafe Buur

New to the UAE market will be Cafe Buur, a German restaurant established in 2017. The restaurant has branches in Cologne, Dusseldorf and Frankfurt and is known for its hearty breakfast and brunches (a place where Turkish sucuk and shakshuka goes on the same menu as German pancakes) so there’s clearly much to look forward to.

Pavilion at The Beach comes hot on the heels of the success of Bla Bla Dubai beach club, a day-to-night destination that opened in JBR in 2020.

“We’ve thought carefully about the various experiences at The Beach and firmly believe that the launch of this all-inclusive environment further elevates the way visitors enjoy the outdoor destination,” says Shahram Shamsaee, chief executive at Merex Investment Group, the company behind the project.