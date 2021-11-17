Digital notebooks and cool coffee machines: five pieces of new tech to try

Whether you are in the market for speakers that double as a design feature, a coffee machine that'll satisfy all your cravings, or a notebook that's digital but also old-school, here's our pick of the coolest gadgets around.

WH-XB910N headphones

WH-XB910N headphones. Photo: Sony

Sony’s new WH-XB910N overhead wireless headphones promise club-like bass, as well as improved noise cancelling and comfort. A dedicated bass duct on the headphones' housing is complemented by increased air-tightness between the driver units and eardrums, to help elevate the listening experience.

Dual Noise Sensor technology results in enhanced noise cancelling, while Precise Voice Pickup Technology combines two built-in microphones with advanced audio signal processing, to make sure your voice is picked up clearly and precisely during hands-free calls.

The WH-XB910N headphones also use Adaptive Sound Control, which senses where you are and what you’re doing, adjusting the ambient sound settings accordingly. And with 30 hours of battery life, they are the perfect companion when you are on the road.

$249.99, www.sony.com

800 Series Diamond

801 D4 speaker. Photo: Bowers & Wilkins

Bowers & Wilkins has expanded it 800 Series Diamond range with seven additional speaker models, each available in a satin walnut finish for the first time. Also new is a rigid, cast aluminium top section – replacing the previous wooden design – which has a leather finish.

The speakers feature Solid Body Tweeter-on-Top housing, with an elongated tube-loading system to produce an even more open sound for high frequencies. The 801 D4 speaker has a downwards-firing Flowport, solid aluminium plinth and constrained layer steel damping.

A series of other technological tweaks “deliver unprecedented performance”, according to the company, which is calling the new 800 Series Diamond “the finest range of loudspeakers Bowers & Wilkins has ever created”.

$35,000 (801 D4), www.bowerswilkins.com

Rocketbook Core

Rocketbook Core. Photo: Rocketbook

If you find yourself harking back to the analogue age, but are conscious of your sustainability credentials, Rocketbook has you covered. The company has worked with experts to create digital notebooks that replicate the pen-and-paper experience.

Although it feels like a traditional notebook, the Rocketbook Core is endlessly reusable and connects to all of your favourite Cloud services, so all your notes will be saved. When you write using a pen from the brand’s Pilot Frixion line, your musings will stick to Core pages as if they were regular paper, but add a drop of water and you’ll have a blank page to start over with.

$34, www.getrocketbook.com

Nespresso Vertuo Next

Nespresso Vertuo Next. Photo: Nespresso

Nespresso has unveiled its most versatile at-home coffee machine yet, the Vertuo Next. It is designed to make a range of long and short drinks, from a 40 millilitre espresso to the new 535ml “Carafe Pour-Over Style”.

Intelligent Centrifusion technology reads and recognises the coffee variety being brewed using barcode technology and automatically adjusts its extraction parameters – such as infusion time, water temperature and flow rate, rotational speed and cup length.

Read More Luxury: The November issue

“Modern coffee drinkers no longer want to settle for one style, even at home. With this in mind, the Vertuo system has been designed to deliver a wide range of brewing styles and sizes – all topped off with Vertuo’s signature crema,” says Yassir Max Corpataux, Nespresso coffee ambassador for the Middle East and Africa.

In line with Nespresso’s sustainability ambitions, the Vertuo Next machine is made from 50 per cent recycled plastics, with 100 per cent of its packaging from recycled sources and it is 99.5 per cent recyclable.

$272, www.nespresso.com

AirFan by Haxon

AirFan by Haxon. Photo: Haxon

The AirFan by Haxon is a bit of a multitasker. It combines 20 different functions, acting as a fan, heater, air purifier, speaker, light and clock, in one streamlined design, which can be controlled via Alexa or Google Assistant.

Its makers are particularly proud of the fact that the device’s dual motors, intake and purification features each have a dedicated blower, meaning that noise is kept to a minimum. The fan has 10 adjustable speeds, while the heater has ten different settings, and the device can be set up horizontally or vertically depending on the user’s needs.

The air purifying element includes a UV-C lamp, Hepa H13 Carbon Filters and an Ionizer to keep your space germ and allergen-free. The AirFan is currently gathering funding on Kickstarter and is ready for pre-order, with production due to start in April.

From $199, www.haxson.com