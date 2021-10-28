Rami Al Ali marks 20th anniversary by capturing 20 key looks in locations around the world

Syrian designer Rami Al Ali has marked the 20-year anniversary of his eponymous fashion house by commissioning 20 stylists to shoot 20 of his most important couture looks in 20 locations around the world.

The resultant images showcase the evolution of the brand, from its early years to the present day. Syria, Lebanon, the US, France, Saudi Arabia, Italy and the UAE, where the brand is headquartered, are among the places that act as a backdrop to the looks, with each country having played an important role in the brand's development over the years.

Jordan acts as the backdrop in this photograph. Photo: Rami Al Ali

Among the pieces photographed is a gown from the designer’s spring/summer 2012 collection worn by Beyonce during The Mrs. Carter Show World Tour. Other highlights include a dress from the spring/summer 2021 collection, inspired by a Damascene night, and a look from the spring/summer 2020 collection inspired by orchids that highlights the designer’s penchant for craftsmanship.

“This photography series looks back, but also forward – it explores the codes of the house, the evolution of the brand and the identity I’ve built up over the last two decades,” says Al Ali. “It’s been an honour to live out my dream and in doing so, represent the region that has shaped me into who I am today.

"I have been fortunate enough to receive the support of many celebrities, influencers, members of royal families and loyal clients from around the world, to who I am truly grateful.”

The designer launched his showroom and atelier in 2001 and quickly garnered a reputation for crafting luxurious, opulent designs. In 2009, he was invited as a guest member of Alta Moda Alta Roma to show his spring/summer couture collection on the official couture week calendar. In January 2012, he debuted at couture fashion week in Paris, showcasing his spring/summer 2012 collection.

He has since gone on to launch three diffusion lines, pret-a-porter, bridal and White. He has also dressed a host of celebrities, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren, Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington and Youssra.