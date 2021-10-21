Farfetch launches its own eco-conscious fashion brand

Luxury e-tailer Farfetch has launched its own fashion brand, There Was One.

Developed in collaboration with New Guards Group, the brand will offer “elevated classics with a conscious soul”. Certified eco-fabrics will be used across the collection, which is designed with a focus on longevity. The brand will eschew the traditional seasonal model and instead release drops, to minimise production where possible. Packaging will be kept to a minimum and will be compostable or recyclable.

The launch collection includes crisp white shirts, drawstring cargo pants and simple tank tops, T-shirts and turtleneck sweaters. These are complemented by streamlined slip dresses, maxi skirts, straight legged white jeans, a smattering of denim and tailored trousers in a range of hues. Leather biker jackets and classic trench coats round off a range that is designed to offer everyday wardrobe staples.

The brand was developed using data-driven insights into what consumers were searching for and buying on Farfetch.com. “There Was One is exactly what so many people are looking for now – enduring fashion that will be in their closets for years to come," says Holli Rogers, Farfetch’s chief brand officer. "This collection was born out of the customer-first approach of Farfetch, coupled with the strong fashion credentials of NGG.

“Through our ongoing customer insights we found that people want timeless pieces and sustainability is key as they consider their wardrobe choices for the future. Our customers love fashion too, but we all know that it’s always a mix when putting an outfit together – styling looks in your own unique way, with a mix of your favourite brands.”

Two for One was launched with a campaign shot by German fashion photographer Katja Rahlwes that celebrates modern women and the way they self-style. Stylists Karen Binns, Ellie Grace Cumming and Emilie Kareh were invited to style a woman they believe encapsulates the There Was One ethos. Kareh chose Lebanese and Ivorian designer Rym Beydoun; Cumming opted for musician and composer Lucinda Chua; and Binns selected DJ and electronic musician Honey Dijon.

“There Was One has been created with our diverse customers front of mind,” says Rogers. “There is no one person, no one age or no one style – we want people to wear the pieces from There Was One in their own unique way.”