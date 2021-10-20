British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu is named Dior ambassador

British tennis star Emma Raducanu, who made history in September with her US Open triumph, has been named an ambassador by luxury French fashion house Dior.

Raducanu will be the face of the celebrated brand's womenswear collection as well as its skincare line.

"The 18-year-old British tennis virtuoso has already shaken up the codes with her unique game style, multicultural personality, authenticity and extraordinary career," Dior said in its announcement.

Born to a Chinese mother and Romanian father, the Brit shocked the world at the US Open after she beat Leylah Fernandez to become the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam in the Open era.

Her historic win even earned her a congratulatory letter from Queen Elizabeth II.

“I send my congratulations to you on your success,” the queen said. “It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and is testament to your hard work and dedication.”

The teenager's relationship with Dior began when she made an appearance at the premiere of the latest James Bond Film, No Time to Die, in London last month wearing a Grecian-inspired empire line gown in shimmering silver from the brand’s resort 2022 collection.

Raducanu wore a Grecian-inspired empire line gown in shimmering silver by Dior at the 'No Time to Die' premiere. AP

“It felt heavenly!” Raducanu told Vogue after the event. “Being able to wear a dress like that made with all the magic in the Dior ateliers was a totally unique experience. The detailed embroidery was exceptional and I was so honoured to attend my first movie premiere in it.”

The Dior moment is not her first foray into the fashion world, however. Raducanu also attended the Met Gala, one of the biggest annual fashion events, in September wearing a printed black-and-white Chanel ensemble. She's also the ambassador for jewellery brand Tiffany & Co.

Emma Raducanu wore Chanel to attend the Met Gala in September. EPA

With her new job, Raducanu joins a host of celebrities including actresses Charlize Theron, Natalie Portman, Sharon Stone and Jennifer Lawrence, as well as pop stars Rihanna and Kim Ji-soo, from the K-pop band Blackpink.

Raducanu is also preparing for this year's Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi. Organisers confirmed last week that she will play the exhibition tournament at the International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City from Thursday to Saturday, December 16 to 18.