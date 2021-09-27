Inside Robbie Williams's $9m 'enchanted' English home - international property of the week

Singer Robbie Williams's English country estate has come on the market, a home that he says "has been the perfect escape" for his family.

For £6.75 million ($9.2m), the sprawling, seven-bedroom house has been enjoyed by the Angels singer, his wife, American actress and presenter Ayda Field, and their four children.

However, the family has chosen to put the property on the market as they spend more time abroad.

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have put their British country home on the market for $9.2 million. Alamy

The key details

The home is a true country estate, which has been put on the market by one of the biggest stars in British music. With seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and five sitting rooms, the spacious property is spread across 19,913 square feet, set on a 28.96-hectare plot.

What’s the story?

Compton Bassett House, in the Wiltshire village of the same name, is located two hours west of London and 20 kilometres from the prestigious Marlborough College, famously attended by the Duchess of Cambridge.

Quote Compton Bassett House is most definitely a family friendly house that deserves to have much more laughter and joy within its beautiful walls Robbie Williams

The period property has been recently renovated and has ample private land, with an indoor swimming pool, landscaped gardens and a tennis court.

"Compton Bassett House has been the perfect escape for our family. It is where Ayda and I truly fell in love, set roots as a couple, and dreamed of our future family," says Williams of the property.

"Since then, we have welcomed four beautiful children into the gracious rooms at Compton Bassett House, where we have shared much laughter and joy. The gardens and trees have enchanted us with their magic, and on rainy days (of which there are many in England), we have played and splashed around the indoor pool, much to our delight.

"Compton Bassett House is most definitely a family-friendly house that deserves to have much more laughter and joy within its beautiful walls. We hope the incoming purchaser will enjoy just as much as we have."

Robbie Williams has put his English country home, complete with a 22-metre indoor pool, on the market. Photo: Knight Frank

As well as the generously sized home, there are two staff flats and a cottage on the land, plus a helicopter hangar and workshop.

Inside the property, there are four reception rooms, a master bedroom suite, two children’s bedroom suites and four additional bedroom suites, with sitting rooms.

The property comes with leisure facilities that include a gym, a 22-metre indoor swimming pool, hot tub, steam room, sauna and changing rooms.

As well as a traditional walled garden, there is a grass football pitch, equestrian paddocks and woodland.

What the broker says

"Compton Bassett House is a fantastic family house that is ideal for entertaining," says Rupert Sweeting, partner at Knight Frank.

"Although our clients are sad to be leaving, they’re certain that the next owners will love it as much as they have. The house has the benefit of being on the edge of the village but also has beautiful gardens and grounds surrounding it providing complete privacy and protection."