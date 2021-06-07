Margot Robbie's $3.4 million 'Old Hollywood' home – international property of the week

The 'I, Tonya' star's Los Angeles home has four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a dog or cat room, pool and garden bar

It's not every day that you get to peek inside Margot Robbie's Los Angeles home. But, the Australian Wolf of Wall Street star, and her British film producer husband, Tom Ackerley, have put their Hancock Park house on the market.

The key details

Located in central Los Angeles, the 3,300 square feet property has four bedrooms, six bathrooms and a pool.

FILE - In this May 22, 2019 file photo, Margot Robbie poses for photographers at the photo call for the film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Robbie turns 30 on July 2. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Australian actress Margot Robbie has put her Los Angeles, California home on the market for $3.4 million. AP

What's the story?

A new build, constructed in 2016, the gated property is located in Hancock Park, a sought-after "Old Hollywood" LA neighbourhood, and boasts an understated white facade.

"The area is one of the wealthiest and oldest districts in the entire city," according to agents Engel & Volkers Beverly Hills. "Just next door to Hollywood itself, the neighbourhood boasts 1920s mansions set in beautiful gardens, with a wealth of shopping opportunities along Wilshire Boulevard."

Actress Margot Robbie's Los Angeles home is on the market for $3.47 million. Courtesy Engel & Volkers
The property is located in central Los Angeles. Courtesy Engel & Volkers

The residence comprises four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a dining room, a walk-in wine cellar, a dog or cat room built-in with a separate entry door and an open-plan kitchen with an adjoining living area, set across 3,300 square feet.

With chic design throughout, a stand-out feature is the living room's light grey marble fireplace, along with a wooden swing with bast ropes, which add to the "happy-go-lucky flair of the property".

Via an oversized, glazed and black-framed doorway, the living room leads out to the garden, which boasts a pool and a large cabana with a bar.

The property is finished with dark hardwood flooring, which is elegantly combined with predominantly white wall panelling. There is statement dark petrol blue decor in the dining room, which marries well with the blue accents throughout the home.

The open-plan bistro-style kitchen is finished with Italian Carrara marble, including a generously sized kitchen island, which offers ample space for socialising.

Actress Margot Robbie's Los Angeles home is on the market for $3.47 million. Courtesy Engel & Volkers
The open-plan bistro-style kitchen. Courtesy Engel & Volkers

What the brokers say ...

What makes Hancock Park such a desirable neighbourhood?

Hancock Park is recognised as an "Old Hollywood" neighbourhood. It is centrally located between Beverly Hills to the west, Downtown Los Angeles to the east and Hollywood and the Hollywood Hills to the north.

With an abundance of new restaurants and retail shops opening in the area, it has become one of the most desirable locations in Los Angeles to live.

Which areas of Los Angeles are international buyers most attracted to?

Los Angeles is a melting pot. People come from all over the world to live in Los Angeles. We wouldn’t say there is one specific area international buyers are attracted to. It ultimately depends on the price point.

How has the Los Angeles property market been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic?

Property values have increased tremendously. Los Angeles, like the rest of the US, continues to see a large lack of housing inventory. That, coupled with continued low rates and an abundance of buyers, has made for a prosperous sellers market.

Real estate agents of Engel & Volkers Beverly Hills in Los Angeles

Updated: June 7, 2021 11:32 AM

