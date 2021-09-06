New York Fashion Week: what to expect from the spring/summer shows

New York Fashion Week is set to return on Wednesday, taking place largely in front of a live audience.

Following a digital-only approach for the past two seasons, the return of in-person shows marks the resumption of a near-normal schedule for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.

Hailed as the return of fashion weeks, New York kicks off the biannual, four-week diary that rotates through London and Milan before culminating in Paris.

Rodarte, showcasing its autumn/winter 2020 here, is returning to the runway for New York Fashion Week spring/summer 2022. AFP

As the first of the four fashion weeks, it is being viewed as a sign of what to expect from the others, making the return to being held in front of an audience for the first time since February 2020 an important move.

As part of ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, however, all those attending in person will have to provide proof of being fully vaccinated against the virus.

To help celebrate the event, the week will conclude with the Met Gala for the first time, postponed from its normal slot in May.

A glittering and star-studded annual event, the gala is a celebration of all things fashion and, somewhat fittingly, this year's theme is In America: a Lexicon of Fashion.

Intended as a high-profile name check for the best of American fashion, the event will be co-hosted by singer Billie Eilish, actor Timothee Chalamet, tennis player Naomi Osaka, and poet and activist Amanda Gorman.

In addition to the Met Gala, New York Fashion Week will feature the return of some key names to the diary.

Thom Browne, who has shown in Paris since 2017, is making a triumphant comeback, as is the label Rodarte. The week will also welcome some new names to the circuit, including Peter Do, the American-Vietnamese minimalist collective that is already stocked at the likes of Net-a-Porter and Dover Street Market.

Models present creations from the Prabal Gurung spring/summer 2018 show during New York Fashion Week in September 2017. Reuters

Other names taking part include Proenza Schouler, Prabal Gurung, Batsheva, Naeem Khan, Coach and Chloe's new creative director, Gabriela Hearst.

Marc Jacobs, who traditionally used to close New York, showed his spring/summer 2022 collection in June, with the finale slot now taken by Tom Ford.

New York Fashion Week will run from Wednesday to Sunday, September 8 to 12

The biog Marital status: Separated with two young daughters Education: Master's degree from American Univeristy of Cairo Favourite book: That Is How They Defeat Despair by Salwa Aladian Favourite Motto: Their happiness is your happiness Goal: For Nefsy to become his legacy long after he is gon

What is a robo-adviser? Robo-advisers use an online sign-up process to gauge an investor’s risk tolerance by feeding information such as their age, income, saving goals and investment history into an algorithm, which then assigns them an investment portfolio, ranging from more conservative to higher risk ones. These portfolios are made up of exchange traded funds (ETFs) with exposure to indices such as US and global equities, fixed-income products like bonds, though exposure to real estate, commodity ETFs or gold is also possible. Investing in ETFs allows robo-advisers to offer fees far lower than traditional investments, such as actively managed mutual funds bought through a bank or broker. Investors can buy ETFs directly via a brokerage, but with robo-advisers they benefit from investment portfolios matched to their risk tolerance as well as being user friendly. Many robo-advisers charge what are called wrap fees, meaning there are no additional fees such as subscription or withdrawal fees, success fees or fees for rebalancing.

Director: Paul Weitz

