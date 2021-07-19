High jewellery: The priceless pieces that launched during Paris Couture Week

Amid the rustle of silks and satins, and the click of heels on floor at the recently concluded Paris Haute Couture Week, there were unveilings of a quieter nature.

With the eyes of the world, and more importantly the eyes of the world’s couture clients focused on the City of Light, the grand jewellery houses of Paris laid out their newest wares.

Chaumet

Chaumet created the Torsade collection, meaning "to twist"

At Chaumet, a house with a history that stretches back to Empress Josephine and Napoleon, a collection named Torsade de Chaumet made its debut.

Taking its inspiration from the carved column that sits in the middle of Place Vendome in Paris, the address of Chaumet’s first boutique in 1812 and the home of high jewellery, the pieces twist and curl as the carved frieze winds its way up the column. The name, Torsade, literally means "to twist" in French.

There is a bracelet of brilliant-cut white diamonds and cushion-cut sapphires that spirals around the wrist, as its matching ring envelopes a finger. The hero of the collection is the Torsade de Chaumet tiara. With tiaras a speciality of the house, this rose- and brilliant-cut white diamond masterpiece twists and curls like a silk ribbon.

Boucheron

At Boucheron, new technology creates stunning new effects

Boucheron pushed the boundaries of technology with its latest collection, introducing new and extraordinary techniques into the world of high jewellery.

Across a collection of 25 pieces, creative director Claire Choisne sprayed precious metals on to ceramic and rock crystal using intense heat, to create a surface of holographic beauty.

Continuing the shifting colours, Choisne uses opal, both powdered and whole, to further refract light. One piece of jewellery has a koi carp dusted with diamonds circling a central opal, that can be detached to make a brooch. Another set has pear-cut aquamarines framed with diamonds and coated with ceramic to give an ethereal blue effect, used to craft a necklace, earring and a ring. The result is almost hypnotic new hues.

Schiaparelli

While the jewels on show at the recent Schiaparelli show are not diamond-clad, they are no less precious. To bring his dresses to life, creative director Daniel Roseberry added gleaming gold pieces that stayed true to the surreal underpinnings of the house.

The surreal jewellery of Schiaparelli

One such piece was a golden necklace that is a cast of human lungs. Far from being gruesome, the spidery network of ever-narrowing filaments is astounding, so much so, model Bella Hadid wore the full look on the red carpet at Cannes. Elsewhere, Roseberry crafted earrings of huge gold ears, complete with earrings, and fine sheets of gold made into flowers and worn as glasses.

Piaget

At Piaget, brilliant colours evoke the sunset and night

For its high collection Extraordinary Lights, Piaget recreated the shifting light of an imagined sunset and evening. In three chapters, the first is Festive Lights, inspired by the warmth of the fading sunset. Captured in white and yellow diamonds, or rubies from Mozambique and Thailand, the pieces echo the light of paper lanterns as they are released into the night sky.

Next is Magical Lights which looks to the natural light show that is the aurora borealis. Colombian emeralds in a rich green make up one set, while another necklace is made of 27 sapphires in colours that travel from pink to purple and blue. The final chapter is Infinite Lights which culminates in a necklace created to be as beautiful from the back as the front. Strands of white diamonds end in Sri Lankan blue sapphires at one end and a vivid yellow diamond and red spinals at the other to symbolise the colours of sunset against the tones of night.

TRAINING FOR TOKYO A typical week's training for Sebastian, who is competing at the ITU Abu Dhabi World Triathlon on March 8-9: Four swim sessions (14km)

Three bike sessions (200km)

Four run sessions (45km)

Two strength and conditioning session (two hours)

One session therapy session at DISC Dubai

Two-three hours of stretching and self-maintenance of the body ITU Abu Dhabi World Triathlon For more information go to www.abudhabi.triathlon.org.

2.0 Director: S Shankar Producer: Lyca Productions; presented by Dharma Films Cast: Rajnikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey Rating: 3.5/5 stars

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Miguel Cotto world titles: WBO Light Welterweight champion - 2004-06

WBA Welterweight champion – 2006-08

WBO Welterweight champion – Feb 2009-Nov 2009

WBA Light Middleweight champion – 2010-12

WBC Middleweight champion – 2014-15

WBO Light Middleweight champion – Aug 2017-Dec 2017

In numbers: China in Dubai The number of Chinese people living in Dubai: An estimated 200,000 Number of Chinese people in International City: Almost 50,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2018/19: 120,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2010: 20,000 Percentage increase in visitors in eight years: 500 per cent

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

What is dialysis? Dialysis is a way of cleaning your blood when your kidneys fail and can no longer do the job. It gets rid of your body's wastes, extra salt and water, and helps to control your blood pressure. The main cause of kidney failure is diabetes and hypertension. There are two kinds of dialysis — haemodialysis and peritoneal. In haemodialysis, blood is pumped out of your body to an artificial kidney machine that filter your blood and returns it to your body by tubes. In peritoneal dialysis, the inside lining of your own belly acts as a natural filter. Wastes are taken out by means of a cleansing fluid which is washed in and out of your belly in cycles. It isn’t an option for everyone but if eligible, can be done at home by the patient or caregiver. This, as opposed to home haemodialysis, is covered by insurance in the UAE.

