Cannes 2021 red-carpet fashion: highlights from the two-week festival

From left: Carole Scotta, Finnegan Oldfield, Farida Rahouadj, Alseni Bathily, Fanny Liatard, Jeremy Troulih, Lyna Khoudri, Jamil McCraven, and Julie Billy attend the final screening of 'OSS 117: From Africa With Love' and the closing ceremony during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in France. (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty)

With so few red carpets to walk this past year, stars, celebs and the world's sharpest-elbowed influencers piled onto the "tapis rouge" at the Cannes Film Festival.

Not even the absence of Lea Seydoux – sidelined by a last-minute case of Covid – could dim the glamour.

The closing ceremony was no exception.

Here are some of the most unforgettable looks of the fortnight:

Fine pair of lungs

Bella Hadid took the breath away with her Schiaparelli "lungs" dress, the bust replaced by two sculpted gold bronchial branches.

True to his reputation as couture's most daring designer, Daniel Roseberry said he wanted to celebrate the lungs as Europe breathes again after Covid.

Some worried the Palestinian-Dutch model would catch her death in it, though.

To their less enlightened eyes, Hadid's lungs looked as if they had been turned inside out and dipped in gold.

She also went all out in a Jean Paul Gaultier black scarf bodice.

Karen Wazen, right, and Mohammed Al Turki attend the 'Aline, the Voice of Love' screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 13, 2021 in Cannes, France

Spike really has it

While some might question whether Spike Lee, who heads the Cannes jury, had done the right thing by putting festival postcards up for sale on his site for $100, no one could doubt his style even as he sported Nikes emblazoned with his own face.

At 63 he still has it, attracting every camera on the Croisette with a fuchsia Louis Vuitton zoot suit and matching sunglasses.

Hat tip too at his berets for every occasion – from Black Panther to Bastille Day French tricolour to Jean-Paul Sartre chin-stroker.

Tilda's just a darling

While Bella and Spike did sass, Tilda Swinton does class like no other. She was ubiquitous at Cannes, appearing in five films and bringing her White Duke androgynous cool to some wonderful "clothes that my friends made for me", as she put it.

Dearest Jonathan Anderson of Loewe created a white apostolic robe for her Memoria press conference, adorned with feathers in the colours of Colombia, where the movie was shot.

Ten minutes, 400 metres and a costume change later she was accepting the Palm Dog award for best canine performance at Cannes on behalf of her spaniels.

As the red collar was fastened round her neck, knees of every gender and none wobbled.

Her dogs feature alongside her and her daughter Honor in the two acclaimed Souvenir films by British director Joanna Hogg.

Honor even raided her mum's wardrobe for vintage pieces for the film.

Timothee Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Wes Anderson, Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, Benicio Del Toro and Alexandre Desplat attend the screening of 'The French Dispatch' at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 12, 2021

Tears from Stone

Sharon Stone cried a river at Cannes. And we can't say we blame her. The famously brainy star of Basic Instinct was given one of France's highest cultural honours at the festival.

She famously attended the premiere of The Story of My Wife in a bucolic Dolce & Gabbana creation. The off-shoulder gown, which trailed reams of sky-blue tulle, was adorned with exaggerated applique blooms, giving her the appearance of a Disney princess stepped off screen.

"This is what dreams are made of," Stone, 63, captioned a shot of herself on the red carpet, which she posted to Instagram.

Sharon Stone attends 'The Story of my Wife' screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 14, 2021

Grey power

Notting Hill actress Andie MacDowell may no longer be big box office but she proved that older stars still shine by showing off her lockdown grey hair.

The American stole much of the opening night attention with her glorious mane.

As the trending #SilverSisters hashtag proved, she looked amazing.

The biog Name: Mariam Ketait Emirate: Dubai Hobbies: I enjoy travelling, experiencing new things, painting, reading, flying, and the French language Favourite quote: "Be the change you wish to see" - unknown Favourite activity: Connecting with different cultures

The Africa Institute 101 Housed on the same site as the original Africa Hall, which first hosted an Arab-African Symposium in 1976, the newly renovated building will be home to a think tank and postgraduate studies hub (it will offer master’s and PhD programmes). The centre will focus on both the historical and contemporary links between Africa and the Gulf, and will serve as a meeting place for conferences, symposia, lectures, film screenings, plays, musical performances and more. In fact, today it is hosting a symposium – 5-plus-1: Rethinking Abstraction that will look at the six decades of Frank Bowling’s career, as well as those of his contemporaries that invested social, cultural and personal meaning into abstraction.

Day 3 stumps New Zealand 153 & 249

About Seez Company name/date started: Seez, set up in September 2015 and the app was released in August 2017 Founder/CEO name(s): Tarek Kabrit, co-founder and chief executive, and Andrew Kabrit, co-founder and chief operating officer Based in: Dubai, with operations also in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon Sector: Search engine for car buying, selling and leasing Size: (employees/revenue): 11; undisclosed Stage of funding: $1.8 million in seed funding; followed by another $1.5m bridge round - in the process of closing Series A Investors: Wamda Capital, B&Y and Phoenician Funds

