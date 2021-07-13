Cannes Film Festival 2021: red carpet rolls out for 'The French Dispatch' premiere

Tilda Swinton, Timothee Chalamet and Owen Wilson were among the famous faces who turned out for the star-studded event

Emma Day
Jul 13, 2021

Some of Hollywood's most famous names graced the Cannes Film Festival on Monday night for one of the event's most highly anticipated premieres.

Wes Anderson's comedy-drama The French Dispatch was screened at the cinematic celebration, with a number of the film's stars in attendance.

Benicio Del Toro, Bill Murray, Adrien Brody and Owen Murray all walked the red carpet in their finest eveningwear, with actresses Maggie Gyllenhaal, Kat Graham and Melanie Laurent also turning up for the glitzy premiere.

Tilda Swinton, who plays a staff member of the fictitious French Dispatch newspaper in the film, wore a head-turning Haider Ackermann look for the event, featuring contrasting pink and orange tones and almost chainmail-like sequinned sleeves.

Timothee Chalamet, meanwhile, who plays a revolutionary student in Anderson's latest, opted for a metallic silver suit by Tom Ford, paired with blinding-white leather boots.

The French Dispatch was the latest film to premiere at Cannes, now in its 74th year, after the festival was cancelled entirely in 2020 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The film, centred around a weekly literary magazine situated in the fictional French city of Ennui-sur-Blase, was originally due to premiere at last year's festival. The makers of the movie opted to delay its release, and it is due to hit cinemas in October.

Star Lea Seydoux, who was due to attend the Cannes event, was forced to cancel her plans after testing positive for Covid-19. The French actress has been fully vaccinated against the virus, but tested positive while working on a film, her publicist confirmed on Saturday.

This year, Cannes has introduced an advance booking system for screenings, those attending from outside the European Union must submit to regular Covid-19 testing, and mask-wearing is mandatory.

- Additional reporting by AP

