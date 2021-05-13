How celebrities marked the start of Eid Al Fitr: from Huda Kattan to Mohamed Hadid

As Muslims around the world marked the end of Ramadan and geared up for the start of Eid Al Fitr celebrations on Thursday, a number of famous faces took to their social media platforms to wish their fans an Eid Mubarak.
From beauty mogul Huda Kattan to singer Yusuf Islam, these stars also showed fans a glimpse into their own celebrations.
Here’s a look at how some celebrities have been marking the occasion.
Huda Kattan
The world famous beauty influencer and entrepreneur shared a series of positive Instagram Stories wishing everyone a happy Eid and spreading the joy.
“I know Ramadan was a little tough this year… but as intense as [Ramadan is], at the end of it, you always come out better. You come out more patient, more calm, more loving and more forgiving, of everyone around you, of yourself… it’s a beautiful time to be with everyone you love – so I wish you a happy Eid!” she said.
She added she would be spending the day eating a lot of food and was looking forward to a chocolate-chip pancake for breakfast.
Mona Kattan
Meanwhile, Huda’s sister, Mona Kattan, also wished her followers on social media a happy Eid several times.
The founder of perfume brand Kayali seemed to have a busy couple of days, but ultimately spent the day with her family on a yacht, documenting the occasion on Instagram.
Mohamed Hadid
The real estate mogul, and father of Bella and Gigi Hadid, seemed intent on keeping it short and simple, with a message wishing everyone on social media an “Eid Mubarak”.
Mesut Ozil
Eid Mubarak to all Muslims around the world 🌎🕌❤️ May all our fasts and duas be accepted from this blessed month - My prayers are with those who can’t celebrate in peace today 🤲🏼 دعواتي لكم ، أخواني وأخواتي في فلسطين pic.twitter.com/nNaMDCLRMw— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) May 13, 2021
The professional footballer shared a sweet message on Twitter wishing Eid Mubarak to all the Muslims around the world, while also taking out time to pay tribute to those who aren’t able to celebrate in peace during this time.
"My prayers are with those who can't celebrate in peace today," he wrote.
Yusuf Islam
Eid Mubarak to all, especially our brothers and sisters who are suffering below the level of security and basic protection, most of us living on top take for granted. The Peace Train is coming. Yusuf#Eid #EidMubarak #Peace #PeaceTrain— Yusuf / Cat Stevens (@YusufCatStevens) May 13, 2021
The British singer-songwriter, also popularly known as Cat Stevens, also gave an Eid Mubarak shout-out to all, but especially those who are suffering.
“Eid Mubarak to all, especially our brothers and sisters who are suffering below the level of security and basic protection, most of us living on top take for granted,” he posted on Twitter.
Islam, who formally converted to Islam in 1977, lives in Dubai and has previously told The National that the holy month is a time to "remember how valuable charity and the inner aspects of the fast are".
Iman Abdulmajid
The American-Somali fashion model and widow of music legend David Bowie has always had strong ties to her Islamic roots. This is why it came as no surprise when she sent out a short but sweet message for Eid.
“Wishing you and your families Eid Mubarak and may Allah’s blessings be with all of us,” she captioned a post on her Instagram feed.
Lupe Fiasco
The American music producer and rapper put up a quirky Eid greeting that celebrated diversity and paid tribute to much-loved aspects of Eid around the world.
“Kebabs from Toronto”, “halal soul food from Brooklyn”, “curry puffs from Singapore” and “recitations from Sudan” all get a mention in his post on Instagram. In the comments section, his followers chimed in, adding their other much-loved aspects of Eid.
Fiasco, whose real name is Wasalu Muhammad Jaco, has mentioned in the past that Islam plays a huge role in his life.
Mo Salah
The Egyptian footballer who plays forward for the English Premier League club Liverpool FC is no stranger to posting about his faith.
This year, he shared a photo of himself with themed decorations when Ramadan began, and, to wrap up the holy month, he shared a simple Instagram Story with an “Eid Mubarak” greeting.
Imaan Hammam
The Dutch model, who is of Moroccan and Egyptian descent, marked the beginning of Eid with charitable endeavours – and urged her followers to consider doing the same.
“As Ramadan comes to an end, it’s so important to give back and support the communities and people who need it,” she posted on Instagram before listing the charities she is supporting.
“Within these organisations, we are working to give humanitarian aid to Palestine, sustain clean water and sanitation, feed orphans in Yemen and Afghanistan and provide support and relief for refugees,” she added.
“Please look into supporting these organisations – and consider supporting how you can.”
2000: Israel withdraws from Lebanon after nearly 30 years without an officially demarcated border. The UN establishes the Blue Line to act as the frontier.
2007: Lebanon and Cyprus define their respective exclusive economic zones to facilitate oil and gas exploration. Israel uses this to define its EEZ with Cyprus
2011: Lebanon disputes Israeli-proposed line and submits documents to UN showing different EEZ. Cyprus offers to mediate without much progress.
2018: Lebanon signs first offshore oil and gas licencing deal with consortium of France’s Total, Italy’s Eni and Russia’s Novatek.
2018-2019: US seeks to mediate between Israel and Lebanon to prevent clashes over oil and gas resources.
Manchester City 3 (Silva 8' &15, Foden 33')
Birmginahm City 0
Man of the match Bernado Silva (Manchester City)
Titan Sports Academy:
Programmes: Judo, wrestling, kick-boxing, muay thai, taekwondo and various summer camps
Location: Inside Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, Al Mushrif, Abu Dhabi, UAE
Telephone: +971 50 220 0326
Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo
Transmission: CVT
Power: 170bhp
Torque: 220Nm
Price: Dh98,900
Started: 2018
Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo
Based: Dubai
Sector: Transport
Size: 9 employees
Investment: $1,275,000
Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri
Price, base: Dh138,000 (estimate)
Engine: 60kWh battery
Transmission: Single-speed Electronic Precision Shift
Power: 204hp
Torque: 360Nm
Range: 520km (claimed)
Mina Al-Oraibi: 'Managing' the crisis in Palestine-Israel is making it impossible to solve
Raghida Dergham: Here's how Iran is planning to exploit the Palestine-Israel crisis
National Editorial: Why Palestinians are entitled to live in Jerusalem in peace
A ancient classical dance from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Intricate footwork and expressions are used to denote spiritual stories and ideas.
Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl, 48V hybrid
Transmission: eight-speed automatic
Power: 325bhp
Torque: 450Nm
Price: Dh289,000
1. Dubai silk road
2. A geo-economic map for Dubai
3. First virtual commercial city
4. A central education file for every citizen
5. A doctor to every citizen
6. Free economic and creative zones in universities
7. Self-sufficiency in Dubai homes
8. Co-operative companies in various sectors
9: Annual growth in philanthropy
Origin
Dan Brown
Doubleday
