How celebrities marked the start of Eid Al Fitr: from Huda Kattan to Mohamed Hadid

As Muslims around the world marked the end of Ramadan and geared up for the start of Eid Al Fitr celebrations on Thursday, a number of famous faces took to their social media platforms to wish their fans an Eid Mubarak.

From beauty mogul Huda Kattan to singer Yusuf Islam, these stars also showed fans a glimpse into their own celebrations.

Here’s a look at how some celebrities have been marking the occasion.

Huda Kattan

Huda Kattan pledged one million meals to the UAE's 100 Million Meals campaign this Ramadan. Anna Maria Nielsen for The National

The world famous beauty influencer and entrepreneur shared a series of positive Instagram Stories wishing everyone a happy Eid and spreading the joy.

“I know Ramadan was a little tough this year… but as intense as [Ramadan is], at the end of it, you always come out better. You come out more patient, more calm, more loving and more forgiving, of everyone around you, of yourself… it’s a beautiful time to be with everyone you love – so I wish you a happy Eid!” she said.

She added she would be spending the day eating a lot of food and was looking forward to a chocolate-chip pancake for breakfast.

Mona Kattan

Meanwhile, Huda’s sister, Mona Kattan, also wished her followers on social media a happy Eid several times.

The founder of perfume brand Kayali seemed to have a busy couple of days, but ultimately spent the day with her family on a yacht, documenting the occasion on Instagram.

Mohamed Hadid

The real estate mogul, and father of Bella and Gigi Hadid, seemed intent on keeping it short and simple, with a message wishing everyone on social media an “Eid Mubarak”.

Mesut Ozil

Eid Mubarak to all Muslims around the world 🌎🕌❤️ May all our fasts and duas be accepted from this blessed month - My prayers are with those who can’t celebrate in peace today 🤲🏼 دعواتي لكم ، أخواني وأخواتي في فلسطين pic.twitter.com/nNaMDCLRMw — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) May 13, 2021

The professional footballer shared a sweet message on Twitter wishing Eid Mubarak to all the Muslims around the world, while also taking out time to pay tribute to those who aren’t able to celebrate in peace during this time.

"My prayers are with those who can't celebrate in peace today," he wrote.

Yusuf Islam

Eid Mubarak to all, especially our brothers and sisters who are suffering below the level of security and basic protection, most of us living on top take for granted. The Peace Train is coming. Yusuf#Eid #EidMubarak #Peace #PeaceTrain — Yusuf / Cat Stevens (@YusufCatStevens) May 13, 2021

The British singer-songwriter, also popularly known as Cat Stevens, also gave an Eid Mubarak shout-out to all, but especially those who are suffering.

“Eid Mubarak to all, especially our brothers and sisters who are suffering below the level of security and basic protection, most of us living on top take for granted,” he posted on Twitter.

Islam, who formally converted to Islam in 1977, lives in Dubai and has previously told The National that the holy month is a time to "remember how valuable charity and the inner aspects of the fast are".

Iman Abdulmajid

The American-Somali fashion model and widow of music legend David Bowie has always had strong ties to her Islamic roots. This is why it came as no surprise when she sent out a short but sweet message for Eid.

“Wishing you and your families Eid Mubarak and may Allah’s blessings be with all of us,” she captioned a post on her Instagram feed.

Lupe Fiasco

The American music producer and rapper put up a quirky Eid greeting that celebrated diversity and paid tribute to much-loved aspects of Eid around the world.

“Kebabs from Toronto”, “halal soul food from Brooklyn”, “curry puffs from Singapore” and “recitations from Sudan” all get a mention in his post on Instagram. In the comments section, his followers chimed in, adding their other much-loved aspects of Eid.

Fiasco, whose real name is Wasalu Muhammad Jaco, has mentioned in the past that Islam plays a huge role in his life.

Mo Salah

The Egyptian footballer who plays forward for the English Premier League club Liverpool FC is no stranger to posting about his faith.

This year, he shared a photo of himself with themed decorations when Ramadan began, and, to wrap up the holy month, he shared a simple Instagram Story with an “Eid Mubarak” greeting.

Imaan Hammam

The Dutch model, who is of Moroccan and Egyptian descent, marked the beginning of Eid with charitable endeavours – and urged her followers to consider doing the same.

“As Ramadan comes to an end, it’s so important to give back and support the communities and people who need it,” she posted on Instagram before listing the charities she is supporting.

“Within these organisations, we are working to give humanitarian aid to Palestine, sustain clean water and sanitation, feed orphans in Yemen and Afghanistan and provide support and relief for refugees,” she added.

“Please look into supporting these organisations – and consider supporting how you can.”

_________________

Key developments in maritime dispute 2000: Israel withdraws from Lebanon after nearly 30 years without an officially demarcated border. The UN establishes the Blue Line to act as the frontier. 2007: Lebanon and Cyprus define their respective exclusive economic zones to facilitate oil and gas exploration. Israel uses this to define its EEZ with Cyprus 2011: Lebanon disputes Israeli-proposed line and submits documents to UN showing different EEZ. Cyprus offers to mediate without much progress. 2018: Lebanon signs first offshore oil and gas licencing deal with consortium of France’s Total, Italy’s Eni and Russia’s Novatek. 2018-2019: US seeks to mediate between Israel and Lebanon to prevent clashes over oil and gas resources.

MATCH INFO Manchester City 3 (Silva 8' &15, Foden 33') Birmginahm City 0 Man of the match Bernado Silva (Manchester City)

Titan Sports Academy: Programmes: Judo, wrestling, kick-boxing, muay thai, taekwondo and various summer camps Location: Inside Abu Dhabi City Golf Club, Al Mushrif, Abu Dhabi, UAE Telephone: +971 50 220 0326

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

PROFILE OF INVYGO Started: 2018 Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo Based: Dubai Sector: Transport Size: 9 employees Investment: $1,275,000 Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri

The specs: 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV Price, base: Dh138,000 (estimate)

Engine: 60kWh battery

Transmission: Single-speed Electronic Precision Shift

Power: 204hp

Torque: 360Nm

​​​​​​​Range: 520km (claimed)

Bharatanatyam A ancient classical dance from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Intricate footwork and expressions are used to denote spiritual stories and ideas.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl, 48V hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 325bhp Torque: 450Nm Price: Dh289,000

The nine articles of the 50-Year Charter 1. Dubai silk road 2. A geo-economic map for Dubai 3. First virtual commercial city 4. A central education file for every citizen 5. A doctor to every citizen 6. Free economic and creative zones in universities 7. Self-sufficiency in Dubai homes 8. Co-operative companies in various sectors ­9: Annual growth in philanthropy

Origin

Dan Brown

Doubleday

