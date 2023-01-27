Danish crystal decor designer makes shining UAE debut

At the debut of her crystal decor brand at Bloomingdale's Home in The Dubai Mall, Danish interior designer Andrea Larsson says: "We always need something beautiful to look at."

Her company, Reflections Copenhagen, sells household pieces — such as tea light and candle holders, bowls, vases, mirrors, tables and lamps — all made from crystal.

Colourful crystal candlestick holders by Reflections Copenhagen are now stocked at Bloomingdale's Dubai. Photo: Reflections Copenhagen

The idea is to create functional art objects, or "find the balance between function and design, while being playful with colour," says Larsson.

What makes the her products unique is the way they interact with light, hence the name of the company.

Because of their crystal make-up, the pieces create reflections, which can add character to a home, Larsson explains. "It might also be a Scandinavian thing, because we don't get as much sunlight as you do here in the UAE," she says with a chuckle.

Reflections Copenhagen, founded by Larsson in 2015, is updated with collections every year, predominantly sticking to bold and colourful crystal pieces. Larsson also does custom work, collaborating with clients to create items to fit their home requirements.

Like other luxury brands, Reflections Copenhagen takes sustainability seriously, which is a growing trend in the consumer industry. Larsson, who does not spend a lot on advertising, believes luxury pieces should be timeless, without the need of accumulating "too much".

"I strongly believe in quality," she says, explaining that the brand is passionate about educating customers on how to take care of the pieces they buy for longevity.

Larsson says it has been interesting to learn about the region in terms of design and aesthetics.

"Compared to what I know about the European way of decorating, I like that people [in the UAE] like to go a little bit over the top. It's very colourful and stylish, and so I hope this product matches this region. I am constantly learning," she says.

The Danish brand's dinnerware collection, including plates and glasses with crystal appendages, is already a hit among Middle East clients, Larsson says.

Bold and colourful crystal glassware from the brand retail for Dh1,430 a pair. Photo: Reflections Copenhagen

"When we go to fairs, Middle Eastern clients really like this collection, because they want to set their tables, they want to decorate, they want to use all these colours," she says.

Reflections Copenhagen also has a big market in the US, as well as a growing base in China, where its factory is located.

Depending on the size, the crystal decor ranges from Dh600 for a tealight holder to Dh13,000 for a crystal table.

