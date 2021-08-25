A first look at the colourful collection by Zandra Rhodes for Ikea

At 26 pieces, the range aims to bring pattern into everyone’s homes

Sarah Maisey
Aug 25, 2021

Swedish furniture company Ikea's newest collaboration is with a rather unlikely partner.

Having made its fortune bringing restrained Scandinavian simplicity to the world, Ikea has now joined forces with the British textile and fashion designer Dame Zandra Rhodes, who is as famous for her shocking pink hair as she is for her colourful and eclectic designs.

Now, the two have come together to release the Karismatisk collection, named after the Swedish word for charisma.

At only 26 pieces, the collection is succinct but exuberant. A circular floor rug is shaped like a flower in full bloom, while cushions are patterned with a snake and a kinetic pattern that squiggles across the surface.

There is a vase in brilliant blue – perhaps a nod to Rhodes’s signature eyeshadow – and even the classic blue Frakta carryall has been remade into a shoulder bag in pink, trimmed with a flouncy ruffle.

With a motto of "have fun, life is too short", Rhodes's work is brimming with energy, joy and, above all, fun. This collaboration is aimed at injecting a dash of fun into interiors, through its riotously bold outlook.

“It’s the sort of collection that people can just take one piece of and it can lighten up their lives or they can take several pieces,” said Rhodes while announcing the collaboration.

"A thing of beauty is a joy forever. Its loveliness increases, [and] it will never pass into nothingness."

During her 40-year career, Rhodes was one of the designers that helped forge the reputation of British fashion in the 1970s, alongside Biba's Barbara Hulanicki, Ossie Clark and Celia Birtwell.

With her fearlessly colourful combinations, Rhodes has dressed the likes of Diana, Princess of Wales, Diana Ross, Kylie Minogue, Debbie Harry and Freddie Mercury. She was awarded a damehood in 2015, in recognition of her services to fashion.

The Karismatisk collection will be available at Ikea globally on Wednesday, September 1.

The specs

Price, base / as tested Dh1,470,000 (est)
Engine 6.9-litre twin-turbo W12
Gearbox eight-speed automatic
Power 626bhp @ 6,000rpm
Torque: 900Nm @ 1,350rpm
Fuel economy, combined 14.0L / 100km

Our family matters legal consultant

Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Company profile

Date started: 2015

Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki

Based: Dubai

Sector: Online grocery delivery

Staff: 200

Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

