Italian furniture fair Salone del Mobile is coming to Riyadh

Salone del Mobile, arguably the world's most important furniture fair, is coming to Saudi Arabia, announced Maria Porro, president of Salone del Mobile Milan, and Sumayah Al-Solaiman, chief executive of Saudi Arabia's Architecture and Design Commission.

In conjunction with Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Culture, the inaugural event, called Red in Progress: Salone del Mobile Milano meets Riyadh, will be held from November 26 to 28. It aims to transform the King Abdullah Financial District into a “stage for design, dialogue and business exchange”.

An influential international furniture and design trade fair, Salone del Mobile has included participation by luxury labels such as Kartell, Moooi and Ron Arad, as well as major fashion brands such as Versace Home, Gucci, Hermes and Fendi Casa.

Renderings of what visitors can expect show the furniture fair's exterior will be marked by an installation by Italian design studio Gio Forma. Inside, a focal point will be a scaffolding structure draped in translucent red fabric, around which talks will be held by leading figures from Saudi Arabia and Italy. The complete schedule of events will be released closer to the opening date.

A rendering of a venue being created for the furniture fair. Photo: Salone del Mobile Riyadh

Held every year in Milan since 1961, Salone del Mobile is the headline event of Milan Design Week, showcasing the latest trends, materials, and innovations in furniture, lighting and interior design, and serving as a hub for architects, designers, manufacturers and design enthusiasts from around the globe.

The arrival will be the first part of a strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia's Architecture and Design Commission, and Federlegno Arredo Eventi, the official organiser of Salone del Mobile Milano, and it aims to build professional connections between the kingdom and Italy.

“Riyadh is the place where vision becomes city. With Red in Progress: Salone del Mobile Milano meets Riyadh, we are bringing the design culture of the Salone,” said Porro. “Not a showcase, but a space where collaboration and content meet, and ideas become places.”

The exterior of Red in Progress: Salone del Mobile Milano meets Riyadh will have an installation by Italian design studio Gio Forma. Photo: Salone del Mobile Riyadh

Since its inception, the Milan fair has grown to attract more than 370,000 professional visitors, both international and Italian, who flock to see the latest innovations in lighting, interior design and furniture trends. As a trade show, it is an invaluable industry source and boosts local and international know-how.

The fair, along with Milan Fashion Week, has helped put the northern Italian city on the world map as a design capital.

