Man caves for women: Why you should build yourself a ‘she shed’

Picture this – the children are playing (read making a mess) downstairs, a football match is blaring upstairs, and you just need a few moments to yourself, away from the blissful chaos of domestic life. You slide open a back door and take a few steps into your garden, only to step foot into a repurposed shed. (Or a soundproof room if you’re not a villa-dweller.)

Here you’re greeted by an assortment of leafy plants, a cushy reclining chair, a bookshelf waiting to be devoured, a tea kettle or coffee maker, or indeed, whatever suits your fancy. Welcome to your “she shed”.

A room that’s making headlines in the realm of home extensions, a she shed is the female equivalent of a man cave, a space that prioritises the needs and preferences of its female occupant.

Why the she shed is having a moment

Real estate company Zillow released a report claiming that tacking on a she shed to your property can help increase the premium of a home by up to 2.5 per cent.

The pandemic helped catapult she sheds back in the spotlight, too. After the lockdowns of Covid-19, many families turned to upgrading their homes, investing in features such as home offices and Zoom rooms that combine comfort and functionality for extended periods spent within the home.

The skyrocketing real estate prices also inspired many to extend, expand and renovate their existing square footage instead of moving into larger houses, by building everything from home offices and man caves, to game rooms, playrooms and swimming pools. The she shed, then, is for women seeking a retreat within their own home.

Erika Kotite's book offers design inspiration for women who want to build their own retreats. Photo: Cool Springs Press

While it may be buzzing among architects and home stylists now, this is no new trend, either. Erika Kotite, former editor of Romantic Homes and Victorian Homes released her book She Sheds: A Room of Your Own in 2017, with a gallery of more than 100 images to offer inspiration.

More recently, Royal Furniture in the UAE released a capsule collection of furniture suited to women caves last month.

Promoting women’s well-being

Add decor elements that appeal to you, from leafy plants to floral microlights. Photo: Lights4fun

While a "man cave" for women is about giving a room (or, better still, a rustic shed) feminine upgrades to make it more homey and functional, there’s a psychological element at play too.

“These spaces are designed to be a relaxing and peaceful sanctuary for women to escape to, where they can engage in activities that bring them joy, be that reading, crafting or simply spending time alone,” says award-winning interior designer Yasmin Farahmandy of Y Design Interior. “The trend reflects the growing desire for individuals to prioritise their well-being, as carving out a peaceful space of their own can be an important part of this process.”

Farahmandy uses words such as “inviting” and “soothing” to describe the qualities of an ideal woman cave, which she says can help “provide a temporary break from stressors of the household, work or other responsibilities, and can give women a chance to recharge their energy. It is a great way for women to feel empowered, too, while getting the R&R they need,” she adds.

A retreat that promotes mindfulness and well-being is also how interior designer Sameera Ameer of Studio Tsubi in Dubai describes her ideal she shed. She envisions spaces that accommodate a mix of a home office and a yoga or meditation set-up, and says she would design a floor plan “that offers the most efficient flow of energy”.

A shed for every personality

Rattan swing from Royal Furniture's Women Cave capsule collection. Photo: Royal Furniture

If you’re able to set up your she shed in the backyard or otherwise away from the main house, it offers a degree of separation from the home, making it a true retreat. However, the feasibility of setting one up is dependent on one’s plot size. A she shed can be anywhere from 8 feet by 10 feet (allowing space for a cosy nook) to 12 feet by 24 feet (enough room for a full-fledged office with a daybed).

“There isn’t any set template for what a she shed should entail, considering different women have different needs,” says Richard Snowball, general manager of Royal Furniture, who says he has witnessed an increase in women investing in their she sheds over the past few years.

Not only will the furniture differ from space to space, but the flow of the floor plan, too, is dependent on each woman. “Design is very important in creating a space that is unique to your needs and preferences. It’s a bespoke and detailed process to create something that is perfect for you,” says Antonia Fosberry, architect-turned-interior designer and founder of Boxi Creative Design Studio in Dubai.

Her ideal she shed, for instance, would be a garden studio “where I can come up with fun design concepts and record content for my social media channels. I love the idea of being surrounded by nature and having a space for creativity and inspiration.”

Key design elements

A comfortable chair or recliner is a must-have in your cave. Photo: Royal Furniture

Even so, Fosberry says there are some key elements to keep in mind when conceptualising a she shed, starting with layout and functionality.

“As most she sheds tend to be small, plan well and take measurements to make sure all the furniture fits well yet with plenty of space to move around comfortably. Utilise built-in storage with a few items of furniture to maximise the space.”

READ MORE Top interior trends for 2023: floor art and rainbow colours

Lighting is essential, too. Fosberry recommends designing a space with a large window to allow natural light in during the day, with a mix of ceiling lights, wall lights and a floor or desk lamp for the evening. Cosiness is crucial, she says, and advises the space be kept clutter-free.

“Add elements that engage your senses and make you happy such as music, a coffee or beverage station, fluffy cushions, greenery and scented candles,” she adds.

Farahmandy says warm and soothing colour palettes, such as earth tones, neutrals and pastels, aid in creating a cosy ambience. While she acknowledges that artwork and books can help inject a woman’s personality into the space, practical elements – such as mini-fridges or small kitchenettes – are important, too.

Snowball believes minimalism is key, and that “classic yet only necessary furniture pieces” and comfortable seating and small workstations “that do not consume too much space” should be included in the design. “Accessories such as cushions, throws and other decor pieces are important, but restrict these to a few well-placed pieces that liven the ambience rather than cluttering it,” he says.

Finally, in the UAE, if you are keen to convert a garage or outhouse into a she shed, one without an air conditioning unit would hardly make for a soothing and relaxing retreat in the Arabian summer.