Home-grown brands in the UAE championing the clean candle cause

Checking ingredients may soon become habitual when it comes to buying all manner of things — from crisps and cakes to creams and even candles.

There is a movement under way to create “clean candles”, which are every bit as aesthetically pleasing as they are environmentally friendly.

Combining their passion for candle-making with their social-media savviness, UAE entrepreneurs are raising awareness of the chemical-free trend even as they profit from their passion.

Fanning the clean candle flame

Southward founders Daria Likhobabina and Iryna Kolomiiets eschew paraffin for natural wax and essential oils in their candles. Photo: Southward

“We have always admired scented candles," say Daria Likhobabina and Iryna Kolomiiets, who launched their brand Southward in November.

"However, it came as a shock when we realised that the majority of the candles on the market are paraffin-based, which can be toxic to humans and are a less sustainable option for our environment.

“The process took about six months: from testing various moulds, looking out for the best natural wax and picking essential oils, to trialling the final product and making sure every single part of the candle is organic.”

Getting creative and cosy

One trending silhouette among candle makers around the world is the bubble candle — a cube shape incorporating bubble-like balls stuck together. These come in fist-sized and miniature versions, and are being made in neutral tones by Southward, as well as other candle brands in the UAE that retail on Instagram, such as Melt and Shape Candles, which is a vegan, cruelty-free and eco-friendly soy blend company.

Muse Candles, which uses 100 per cent soy wax, amps it up a notch with heart-shaped bubbles. Some candles feature several colours, while others are topped with dried flowers. Other ultra-romantic shapes from this home-grown brand include cherubs, seashells and candy heart wax melts — ideal for Valentine’s Day gifting.

Yami Candle Studio pushes the creative boundaries even further with its maximalist, Kawaii-inspired designs, which are created from vegan soybean wax.

One candle takes the shape of a little bear sitting atop a triangular block of cheese, while others are made to resemble treats such as waffles, ice cream and Lotus cookies.

The best-selling pieces are the brand’s birthday cake candles, which feature intricate icing decor and birthday messages.

Inscribe words and numbers on a candle from Yami Candle Studio

“You can choose any colour and design you like, and we can put names and birth dates on it,” says Yami.

The duo behind Southward, meanwhile, create minimalistic jar candles labelled with names such as Home-baked Cookies and Smells Like I Cleaned, along with stylish, neutral-toned candles in a variety of shapes and sizes.

Among Southward’s most-popular products are coconut candles, which comprise 280g of premium soy wax poured in recycled coconut shells, as well as the House Blend Coffee jar candle, which contains notes of freshly roasted coffee beans.

READ MORE Top interior trends for 2023: floor art and rainbow colours

Candles are gaining currency at a time when we are seeing an increased focus on interiors, which could be down to the pandemic lockdowns.

The Southward co-founders say: “Many people are opting for calm colours, indoor plants and more lights to create this cosy atmosphere in their homes.

“Candles are a great help. They are proven to not only make home look and feel warmer, but also to help with mental health, sleep, mood and overall well-being.”

Lighting the way

For these entrepreneurs, candle-making is about more than just building a brand.

As the world relies increasingly on technology, the process of learning a craft, working with the hands, experimenting with colour, texture and scent, and witnessing the tangible fruit it bears can bring about a sense of fulfilment far deeper than digital validation.

“I joined a candle-making workshop about a year ago and I found the process was healing for me,” says Yami. “I think every candle is a work of art, and lighting it adds a romantic filter to your space.”

It also helps that the craft is relatively easy to learn. From tutorials on YouTube and TikTok to in-person classes, the skill is an accessible one, enhanced over time by practice, experience and experimenting.

Locally, brands such as Scent DNA sell imported fragranced oils, wicks, moulds and different types of wax, and initiatives such as Sxill Lab, OoLa Lab and Studio Kinza offer candle-making and mixing workshops in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.