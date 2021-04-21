Why vegans are upset with Vimto: popular squash drink now contains animal-derived vitamin

It's safe to say Vimto is one of the most popular drinks in the Middle East, particularly during Ramadan.

In fact, according to its website, more than half of its annual Vimto Cordial sales happen during the holy month, as it's become an iftar staple since it was first introduced to the region back in 1928.

However, vegan fans may be unhappy to discover one of the brand's products is no longer suitable for plant-based consumers thanks to the addition of vitamin D3, which is derived from animal products.

But don't worry, its beloved cordial has not been affected.

Is Vimto in the Middle East affected?

This fortification does not affect the Middle East's range of drinks.

The vitamin D3 has been added to Vimto Squash by the British drinks maker after Public Health England endorsed a daily supplement of the vitamin.

In the Middle East, Vimto's licensed manufacturer is Aujan Soft Drinks Industries, with its Vimto Cordial and Vimto ready-to-drink ranges, which do not include the squash in question.

Vimto is a popular drink during Ramadan. Asmaa Al Hameli / The National

Last year, Aujan added a new product to its range – a Vimto Cordial with no added sugar – and, earlier this year, the Vimto Fruit Drink with no added sugar.

According to the frequently asked questions on its regional website: "All Vimto products are gluten and alcohol-free. Vimto does not contain any animal products and thus is suitable for vegetarians and vegans."

Why is vitamin D3 not vegan?

Vitamin D3 (cholecalciferol) most commonly contains lanolin, which tends to be derived from sheep's wool, which makes it unsuitable for vegans, but fine for vegetarians.

There are different types, however, such as D2 (ergocalciferol), which comes from plants. There is also a vegan-friendly source of D3 derived from a plant species called lichen.

Of course, as it's coming up to summer, the sun is a good source of vitamin D, too.

What backlash has Vimto UK faced?

While people aren't specifically complaining about the addition of vitamins to the fruit juice (they also added vitamin C), vegan consumers are upset that a plant-based source of D3 was not chosen, with some saying it is a "step backwards".

@vimto this is so disappointing and such a step backwards 💔 pic.twitter.com/CQgIuR4YX6 — Tara Rees Ⓥ (@taramayrees) April 17, 2021

Vegan Food UK said: "Always disappointing to see a large and popular brand make their products go from vegan to non-vegan."

Mental health nurse Ian Anderson was so upset by the move, he started a petition demanding that Nichols PLC, the company that produces Vimto in the UK, revert back to its original, vegan-friendly recipe, reported the Daily Mail.

With more than 400 signatures, the petition stated: "We the undersigned feel that this is a regressive and unnecessary decision when an increasing amount of people are becoming vegan and eating plant-based diets to oppose the abuse, exploitation and killing of animals.

"There is no reason why Vimto needs to contain animal products. We call on Nichols to either reverse this decision or to use a plant-based vitamin D such as vitamin D2."

One Twitter user also messaged the brand, saying: "As a vegan, can I congratulate you on adding vitamin D. So important for public health, just wish it was D2 so more people can enjoy the benefits."

Which other Vimto products aren't vegan?

The Vimto UK website states: "All of our Vimto squash drinks are suitable for vegetarians, due to the recent addition of vitamin D they are not suitable for vegans.

"However, all of our other Vimto drinks variants, including fizzy and still ready-to-drink ranges, do not contain any animal products and, as such, are suitable for vegetarians and vegans."

There are a few other products available in Britain, however, that do contain animal products and aren't even suitable for vegetarians. These are the Vimto jelly babies, Vimto fizzy pencils and Vimto flying saucers.

