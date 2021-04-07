A vegan iftar: plant-based recipes for a four-course Ramadan meal

Ramadan is one of my favourite times of year – for the slower pace, opportunity to reflect and reconnect with your spirituality, and precious time spent with loved ones. Then there's all the wonderful food.

I've been vegan for more than a decade, so planning a plant-based Ramadan for me is almost second nature by now. Still, one of the things I love to do when this time of year rolls around is innovate and recreate vegan versions of classic Ramadan fare I grew up enjoying with my family.

Although I've spent the past four holy months away from family since moving to the UAE, it is usually one of the busiest times of the year. Taking after my mother, I absolutely love to host and cook for people, so my friends and colleagues are usually in for a few unforgettable feasts.

Last year, in light of the ongoing pandemic, however, we had to adapt and stay connected virtually, so long phone calls with my mum before iftar, asking her for notes on a specific recipe, became the norm.

This year, perhaps the biggest challenge, as it has been for many years, is longer fasting days with limited time to eat and replenish our energy in between. For this, my top tip is to think of breaking your fast as a marathon: slow and steady wins the race. Start your iftar with a warming soup and a light salad, then wait an hour or so before having your main meal (and then dessert, of course).

Here are my top four recipes for a full-course vegan feast.

Quinoa harira soup

Harira is a traditional Moroccan mainstay soup consisting of pulses, vegetables, a melange of fragrant spices and often some meat or chicken. Courtesy One Arab Vegan

Serves: four to six

A hearty and warming vegan rendition of Moroccan harira, full to the brim with chickpeas, lentils, vegetables and spices.

Ingredients

1½ tbsp coconut oil

1 large white onion, sliced

2 medium carrots, peeled and diced

3 stalks of celery, finely sliced

5 cloves of garlic, minced

2 tsp ground cumin

1½ tsp ground cinnamon

2 tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp ground nutmeg

¼ tsp red chilli powder (to taste)

½ tsp grated fresh ginger

½ tsp saffron threads

2 tbsp tomato paste

4 large ripe tomatoes, roughly chopped

800ml vegetable stock or water

1½ cups cooked chickpeas

½ cup green lentils, uncooked

½ cup quinoa, uncooked

⅓ cup each of fresh coriander and parsley, finely chopped

Juice from half a lemon

Sea salt and black pepper to taste

Method

Start by sauteeing the onion, carrots and celery in the coconut oil in a heavy-bottomed pot with a lid. Add a pinch of sea salt and cook on a low heat for five to 10 minutes until soft. Add in the garlic, spices and tomato paste, then turn up the heat and cook for three to five minutes more, until fragrant. Add the tomatoes, stock, chickpeas, lentils and quinoa and allow to simmer before turning down the heat and covering. Cook for 30 to 45 minutes, stirring occasionally and adding water as needed. The soup is done when the vegetables are cooked through and lentils are tender. Remove from heat then taste to adjust seasonings before stirring in the fresh herbs and lemon juice. Serve piping hot.

Vegan cheese samboosas

Nada El Barshoumi created her own vegan cheese recipe for these gooey samboosas. Courtesy One Arab Vegan

Makes: 15 to 20 samboosas

These crispy little pastry pockets stuffed with the meltiest homemade vegan cheese are my plant-based rendition of a Ramadan staple enjoyed by many across the Arab world.

Ingredients

For the cheese

½ cup of raw cashews (boiled for 10 mins)

3 tbsp of nutritional yeast

3 tbsp + 2 tsp of tapioca starch

¾ tsp sea salt

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

1¼ cup of water

For the samboosa

1 packet of samosa pastry sheets

1 tbsp olive oil

½ cup water

Method

Add all the cheese ingredients to a blender and blend on high until smooth. Pour the blended mixture into a small saucepan on a medium heat, then using a wooden spoon or spatula continuously stir while cooking. You will see small clumps start to form and at about the five-minute mark your mixture should turn into one big gooey mass of cheese. Cook for an additional 30 seconds to one minute to ensure everything is firmed up. Store in a jar and allow to cool in the fridge for at least 30 minutes before handling. To assemble, place a samosa pastry sheet vertically on a cutting board or plate and start by adding a light wash of water using a pastry brush – this helps the edges to stick together better (depending on how dry or moist your sheets are you may be able to skip this step). Add about one to two teaspoons of the cheese mixture to the far right corner, then, using the bottom right corner, fold the pastry over the filling in a triangle shape. Then take the top right corner of that triangle and fold horizontally, alternating the previous two steps until you have a triangle-shaped parcel. Seal the final flap. Continue until all samosa sheets are used up. Preheat oven to 200°C. Place the samboosas on a lined baking sheet and brush lightly with olive oil on each side. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes until golden brown and crisp.

Cauliflower musakhan

Musakkhan is a Palestinian dish traditionally made with roasted chicken. Courtesy One Arab Vegan

Serves: two to four

Musakhan goes vegan with spicy sumac-infused cauliflower and chickpea bites drizzled with a heavenly yoghurt tahini sauce, topped with pomegranate and fresh parsley.

Ingredients

For the cauliflower musakhan

1 medium head of cauliflower, chopped into medium-sized florets (about 3-4 cups)

1 medium red onion, thinly sliced

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp sumac

1 tsp of cumin

1 tsp cinnamon

1 cup cooked chickpeas

3 tbsp pomegranate tendrils

¼ cup fresh parsley, roughly chopped

Sea salt and black pepper to taste

For the tahini-yoghurt dressing

1 clove of garlic, crushed

2 tsp white or apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp tahini

¼ cup non-dairy yoghurt of your choice

1 tsp cumin powder

2 tbsp water (plus more as needed)

Sea salt and black pepper to taste

Method

For the cauliflower musakhan

Preheat oven to 200°C. In a large mixing bowl, combine the cauliflower florets, onions, olive oil, sumac, cumin, cinnamon and salt and pepper. Mix well and ensure that the spices are evenly distributed. Transfer the mixture to a large baking dish and cover with foil, then bake for 20 minutes. Remove the foil and add in the chickpeas, using a spatula to mix in with the contents of the dish. Bake for an additional 10 to 12 minutes until the cauliflower is tender. Remove from the oven and assemble on a serving dish, drizzling the tahini-yoghurt sauce on top and scattering the pomegranate and parsley over it.

For the dressing

Prepare the dressing by combining all the ingredients in a small mixing bowl. Whisk everything together until well combined, taste and adjust seasoning as desired.

Salted caramel date cake

This is one of the all-time most popular recipes on Nada El Barshoumi's blog. Courtesy One Arab Vegan

Serves: six to eight

Naturally sweetened and bursting with moisture, this date cake is the perfect baked good to take to a potluck or even enjoy at home throughout the week as a guilt-free dessert.

Ingredients

For the cake

16 medium pitted dates (about ½ cup tightly packed)

¼ cup melted coconut oil

½ cup coconut sugar

½ tsp pure vanilla powder or 1 tsp liquid vanilla extract

¼ cup mashed banana

¾ cup almond milk

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp ground cinnamon

Pinch of sea salt

¼ cup walnuts, roughly chopped

For the salted caramel sauce

1 can of full-cream coconut milk

½ cup coconut sugar

½ tsp pure vanilla powder or 1 tsp liquid vanilla extract

¼ tsp sea salt (or more as desired)

Toppings (optional)

Chopped walnuts or pecan nuts

Chocolate chips

Coconut chips

Method

For the cake

Soak the dates in warm water for at least two to four hours to soften (if you have a high-speed blender, you can skip this step). Preheat your oven to 180°C and lightly grease 20-centimetre baking pan with some coconut oil or line with parchment paper. To a blender, add the dates, coconut oil, coconut sugar, vanilla, mashed banana and almond milk, and blend until smooth – the mixture should look like a thick caramel sauce. Transfer to a medium-sized bowl using a spatula to scrape the sides of the blender. In another medium-sized bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, cinnamon and a pinch of salt, whisking together until well mixed. Add in the flour mixture to the wet mixture a little at a time, using a whisk to mix until everything is well incorporated and there are no large lumps – be careful not to over mix. Fold in your chopped walnuts using a small spatula. Transfer the mixture to your cake pan and bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until a toothpick or knife inserted into the middle comes out clean. Allow to cool before pouring on the sauce and toppings.

For the salted caramel sauce

While the cake is baking, prepare your salted caramel sauce. To a medium pot, add in the coconut milk, coconut sugar, vanilla and sea salt, whisking well to combine. Bring to the boil, then lower the heat to amedium-low, allowing the mixture to simmer for 12 to 15 minutes, until thickened. Be sure to stir frequently and keep a close eye on it, to ensure it does not overflow, as it can boil over very easily.

More vegan recipes are available at onearabvegan.com

Bio: Favourite Quote: Prophet Mohammad's quotes There is reward for kindness to every living thing and A good man treats women with honour Favourite Hobby: Serving poor people Favourite Book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite food: Fish and vegetables Favourite place to visit: London

Bio: Favourite Quote: Prophet Mohammad's quotes There is reward for kindness to every living thing and A good man treats women with honour Favourite Hobby: Serving poor people Favourite Book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite food: Fish and vegetables Favourite place to visit: London

Bio: Favourite Quote: Prophet Mohammad's quotes There is reward for kindness to every living thing and A good man treats women with honour Favourite Hobby: Serving poor people Favourite Book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite food: Fish and vegetables Favourite place to visit: London

Bio: Favourite Quote: Prophet Mohammad's quotes There is reward for kindness to every living thing and A good man treats women with honour Favourite Hobby: Serving poor people Favourite Book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite food: Fish and vegetables Favourite place to visit: London

Bio: Favourite Quote: Prophet Mohammad's quotes There is reward for kindness to every living thing and A good man treats women with honour Favourite Hobby: Serving poor people Favourite Book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite food: Fish and vegetables Favourite place to visit: London

Bio: Favourite Quote: Prophet Mohammad's quotes There is reward for kindness to every living thing and A good man treats women with honour Favourite Hobby: Serving poor people Favourite Book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite food: Fish and vegetables Favourite place to visit: London

Bio: Favourite Quote: Prophet Mohammad's quotes There is reward for kindness to every living thing and A good man treats women with honour Favourite Hobby: Serving poor people Favourite Book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite food: Fish and vegetables Favourite place to visit: London

Bio: Favourite Quote: Prophet Mohammad's quotes There is reward for kindness to every living thing and A good man treats women with honour Favourite Hobby: Serving poor people Favourite Book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite food: Fish and vegetables Favourite place to visit: London

Bio: Favourite Quote: Prophet Mohammad's quotes There is reward for kindness to every living thing and A good man treats women with honour Favourite Hobby: Serving poor people Favourite Book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite food: Fish and vegetables Favourite place to visit: London

Bio: Favourite Quote: Prophet Mohammad's quotes There is reward for kindness to every living thing and A good man treats women with honour Favourite Hobby: Serving poor people Favourite Book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite food: Fish and vegetables Favourite place to visit: London

Bio: Favourite Quote: Prophet Mohammad's quotes There is reward for kindness to every living thing and A good man treats women with honour Favourite Hobby: Serving poor people Favourite Book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite food: Fish and vegetables Favourite place to visit: London

Bio: Favourite Quote: Prophet Mohammad's quotes There is reward for kindness to every living thing and A good man treats women with honour Favourite Hobby: Serving poor people Favourite Book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite food: Fish and vegetables Favourite place to visit: London

Bio: Favourite Quote: Prophet Mohammad's quotes There is reward for kindness to every living thing and A good man treats women with honour Favourite Hobby: Serving poor people Favourite Book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite food: Fish and vegetables Favourite place to visit: London

Bio: Favourite Quote: Prophet Mohammad's quotes There is reward for kindness to every living thing and A good man treats women with honour Favourite Hobby: Serving poor people Favourite Book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite food: Fish and vegetables Favourite place to visit: London

Bio: Favourite Quote: Prophet Mohammad's quotes There is reward for kindness to every living thing and A good man treats women with honour Favourite Hobby: Serving poor people Favourite Book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite food: Fish and vegetables Favourite place to visit: London

Bio: Favourite Quote: Prophet Mohammad's quotes There is reward for kindness to every living thing and A good man treats women with honour Favourite Hobby: Serving poor people Favourite Book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite food: Fish and vegetables Favourite place to visit: London

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Notable cricketers and political careers India: Kirti Azad, Navjot Sidhu and Gautam Gambhir (rumoured)

Pakistan: Imran Khan and Shahid Afridi (rumoured)

Sri Lanka: Arjuna Ranatunga, Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan (rumoured)

Bangladesh (Mashrafe Mortaza)

Notable cricketers and political careers India: Kirti Azad, Navjot Sidhu and Gautam Gambhir (rumoured)

Pakistan: Imran Khan and Shahid Afridi (rumoured)

Sri Lanka: Arjuna Ranatunga, Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan (rumoured)

Bangladesh (Mashrafe Mortaza)

Notable cricketers and political careers India: Kirti Azad, Navjot Sidhu and Gautam Gambhir (rumoured)

Pakistan: Imran Khan and Shahid Afridi (rumoured)

Sri Lanka: Arjuna Ranatunga, Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan (rumoured)

Bangladesh (Mashrafe Mortaza)

Notable cricketers and political careers India: Kirti Azad, Navjot Sidhu and Gautam Gambhir (rumoured)

Pakistan: Imran Khan and Shahid Afridi (rumoured)

Sri Lanka: Arjuna Ranatunga, Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan (rumoured)

Bangladesh (Mashrafe Mortaza)

Notable cricketers and political careers India: Kirti Azad, Navjot Sidhu and Gautam Gambhir (rumoured)

Pakistan: Imran Khan and Shahid Afridi (rumoured)

Sri Lanka: Arjuna Ranatunga, Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan (rumoured)

Bangladesh (Mashrafe Mortaza)

Notable cricketers and political careers India: Kirti Azad, Navjot Sidhu and Gautam Gambhir (rumoured)

Pakistan: Imran Khan and Shahid Afridi (rumoured)

Sri Lanka: Arjuna Ranatunga, Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan (rumoured)

Bangladesh (Mashrafe Mortaza)

Notable cricketers and political careers India: Kirti Azad, Navjot Sidhu and Gautam Gambhir (rumoured)

Pakistan: Imran Khan and Shahid Afridi (rumoured)

Sri Lanka: Arjuna Ranatunga, Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan (rumoured)

Bangladesh (Mashrafe Mortaza)

Notable cricketers and political careers India: Kirti Azad, Navjot Sidhu and Gautam Gambhir (rumoured)

Pakistan: Imran Khan and Shahid Afridi (rumoured)

Sri Lanka: Arjuna Ranatunga, Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan (rumoured)

Bangladesh (Mashrafe Mortaza)

Notable cricketers and political careers India: Kirti Azad, Navjot Sidhu and Gautam Gambhir (rumoured)

Pakistan: Imran Khan and Shahid Afridi (rumoured)

Sri Lanka: Arjuna Ranatunga, Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan (rumoured)

Bangladesh (Mashrafe Mortaza)

Notable cricketers and political careers India: Kirti Azad, Navjot Sidhu and Gautam Gambhir (rumoured)

Pakistan: Imran Khan and Shahid Afridi (rumoured)

Sri Lanka: Arjuna Ranatunga, Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan (rumoured)

Bangladesh (Mashrafe Mortaza)

Notable cricketers and political careers India: Kirti Azad, Navjot Sidhu and Gautam Gambhir (rumoured)

Pakistan: Imran Khan and Shahid Afridi (rumoured)

Sri Lanka: Arjuna Ranatunga, Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan (rumoured)

Bangladesh (Mashrafe Mortaza)

Notable cricketers and political careers India: Kirti Azad, Navjot Sidhu and Gautam Gambhir (rumoured)

Pakistan: Imran Khan and Shahid Afridi (rumoured)

Sri Lanka: Arjuna Ranatunga, Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan (rumoured)

Bangladesh (Mashrafe Mortaza)

Notable cricketers and political careers India: Kirti Azad, Navjot Sidhu and Gautam Gambhir (rumoured)

Pakistan: Imran Khan and Shahid Afridi (rumoured)

Sri Lanka: Arjuna Ranatunga, Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan (rumoured)

Bangladesh (Mashrafe Mortaza)

Notable cricketers and political careers India: Kirti Azad, Navjot Sidhu and Gautam Gambhir (rumoured)

Pakistan: Imran Khan and Shahid Afridi (rumoured)

Sri Lanka: Arjuna Ranatunga, Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan (rumoured)

Bangladesh (Mashrafe Mortaza)

Notable cricketers and political careers India: Kirti Azad, Navjot Sidhu and Gautam Gambhir (rumoured)

Pakistan: Imran Khan and Shahid Afridi (rumoured)

Sri Lanka: Arjuna Ranatunga, Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan (rumoured)

Bangladesh (Mashrafe Mortaza)

Notable cricketers and political careers India: Kirti Azad, Navjot Sidhu and Gautam Gambhir (rumoured)

Pakistan: Imran Khan and Shahid Afridi (rumoured)

Sri Lanka: Arjuna Ranatunga, Sanath Jayasuriya, Tillakaratne Dilshan (rumoured)

Bangladesh (Mashrafe Mortaza)

Results: CSIL 2-star 145cm One Round with Jump-Off 1. Alice Debany Clero (USA) on Amareusa S 38.83 seconds 2. Anikka Sande (NOR) For Cash 2 39.09 3. Georgia Tame (GBR) Cash Up 39.42 4. Nadia Taryam (UAE) Askaria 3 39.63 5. Miriam Schneider (GER) Fidelius G 47.74

Results: CSIL 2-star 145cm One Round with Jump-Off 1. Alice Debany Clero (USA) on Amareusa S 38.83 seconds 2. Anikka Sande (NOR) For Cash 2 39.09 3. Georgia Tame (GBR) Cash Up 39.42 4. Nadia Taryam (UAE) Askaria 3 39.63 5. Miriam Schneider (GER) Fidelius G 47.74

Results: CSIL 2-star 145cm One Round with Jump-Off 1. Alice Debany Clero (USA) on Amareusa S 38.83 seconds 2. Anikka Sande (NOR) For Cash 2 39.09 3. Georgia Tame (GBR) Cash Up 39.42 4. Nadia Taryam (UAE) Askaria 3 39.63 5. Miriam Schneider (GER) Fidelius G 47.74

Results: CSIL 2-star 145cm One Round with Jump-Off 1. Alice Debany Clero (USA) on Amareusa S 38.83 seconds 2. Anikka Sande (NOR) For Cash 2 39.09 3. Georgia Tame (GBR) Cash Up 39.42 4. Nadia Taryam (UAE) Askaria 3 39.63 5. Miriam Schneider (GER) Fidelius G 47.74

Results: CSIL 2-star 145cm One Round with Jump-Off 1. Alice Debany Clero (USA) on Amareusa S 38.83 seconds 2. Anikka Sande (NOR) For Cash 2 39.09 3. Georgia Tame (GBR) Cash Up 39.42 4. Nadia Taryam (UAE) Askaria 3 39.63 5. Miriam Schneider (GER) Fidelius G 47.74

Results: CSIL 2-star 145cm One Round with Jump-Off 1. Alice Debany Clero (USA) on Amareusa S 38.83 seconds 2. Anikka Sande (NOR) For Cash 2 39.09 3. Georgia Tame (GBR) Cash Up 39.42 4. Nadia Taryam (UAE) Askaria 3 39.63 5. Miriam Schneider (GER) Fidelius G 47.74

Results: CSIL 2-star 145cm One Round with Jump-Off 1. Alice Debany Clero (USA) on Amareusa S 38.83 seconds 2. Anikka Sande (NOR) For Cash 2 39.09 3. Georgia Tame (GBR) Cash Up 39.42 4. Nadia Taryam (UAE) Askaria 3 39.63 5. Miriam Schneider (GER) Fidelius G 47.74

Results: CSIL 2-star 145cm One Round with Jump-Off 1. Alice Debany Clero (USA) on Amareusa S 38.83 seconds 2. Anikka Sande (NOR) For Cash 2 39.09 3. Georgia Tame (GBR) Cash Up 39.42 4. Nadia Taryam (UAE) Askaria 3 39.63 5. Miriam Schneider (GER) Fidelius G 47.74

Results: CSIL 2-star 145cm One Round with Jump-Off 1. Alice Debany Clero (USA) on Amareusa S 38.83 seconds 2. Anikka Sande (NOR) For Cash 2 39.09 3. Georgia Tame (GBR) Cash Up 39.42 4. Nadia Taryam (UAE) Askaria 3 39.63 5. Miriam Schneider (GER) Fidelius G 47.74

Results: CSIL 2-star 145cm One Round with Jump-Off 1. Alice Debany Clero (USA) on Amareusa S 38.83 seconds 2. Anikka Sande (NOR) For Cash 2 39.09 3. Georgia Tame (GBR) Cash Up 39.42 4. Nadia Taryam (UAE) Askaria 3 39.63 5. Miriam Schneider (GER) Fidelius G 47.74

Results: CSIL 2-star 145cm One Round with Jump-Off 1. Alice Debany Clero (USA) on Amareusa S 38.83 seconds 2. Anikka Sande (NOR) For Cash 2 39.09 3. Georgia Tame (GBR) Cash Up 39.42 4. Nadia Taryam (UAE) Askaria 3 39.63 5. Miriam Schneider (GER) Fidelius G 47.74

Results: CSIL 2-star 145cm One Round with Jump-Off 1. Alice Debany Clero (USA) on Amareusa S 38.83 seconds 2. Anikka Sande (NOR) For Cash 2 39.09 3. Georgia Tame (GBR) Cash Up 39.42 4. Nadia Taryam (UAE) Askaria 3 39.63 5. Miriam Schneider (GER) Fidelius G 47.74

Results: CSIL 2-star 145cm One Round with Jump-Off 1. Alice Debany Clero (USA) on Amareusa S 38.83 seconds 2. Anikka Sande (NOR) For Cash 2 39.09 3. Georgia Tame (GBR) Cash Up 39.42 4. Nadia Taryam (UAE) Askaria 3 39.63 5. Miriam Schneider (GER) Fidelius G 47.74

Results: CSIL 2-star 145cm One Round with Jump-Off 1. Alice Debany Clero (USA) on Amareusa S 38.83 seconds 2. Anikka Sande (NOR) For Cash 2 39.09 3. Georgia Tame (GBR) Cash Up 39.42 4. Nadia Taryam (UAE) Askaria 3 39.63 5. Miriam Schneider (GER) Fidelius G 47.74

Results: CSIL 2-star 145cm One Round with Jump-Off 1. Alice Debany Clero (USA) on Amareusa S 38.83 seconds 2. Anikka Sande (NOR) For Cash 2 39.09 3. Georgia Tame (GBR) Cash Up 39.42 4. Nadia Taryam (UAE) Askaria 3 39.63 5. Miriam Schneider (GER) Fidelius G 47.74

Results: CSIL 2-star 145cm One Round with Jump-Off 1. Alice Debany Clero (USA) on Amareusa S 38.83 seconds 2. Anikka Sande (NOR) For Cash 2 39.09 3. Georgia Tame (GBR) Cash Up 39.42 4. Nadia Taryam (UAE) Askaria 3 39.63 5. Miriam Schneider (GER) Fidelius G 47.74

SERIES INFO Afghanistan v Zimbabwe, Abu Dhabi Sunshine Series All matches at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Test series 1st Test: Zimbabwe beat Afghanistan by 10 wickets

2nd Test: Wednesday, 10 March – Sunday, 14 March Play starts at 9.30am T20 series 1st T20I: Wednesday, 17 March

2nd T20I: Friday, 19 March

3rd T20I: Saturday, 20 March TV

Supporters in the UAE can watch the matches on the Rabbithole channel on YouTube

SERIES INFO Afghanistan v Zimbabwe, Abu Dhabi Sunshine Series All matches at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Test series 1st Test: Zimbabwe beat Afghanistan by 10 wickets

2nd Test: Wednesday, 10 March – Sunday, 14 March Play starts at 9.30am T20 series 1st T20I: Wednesday, 17 March

2nd T20I: Friday, 19 March

3rd T20I: Saturday, 20 March TV

Supporters in the UAE can watch the matches on the Rabbithole channel on YouTube

SERIES INFO Afghanistan v Zimbabwe, Abu Dhabi Sunshine Series All matches at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Test series 1st Test: Zimbabwe beat Afghanistan by 10 wickets

2nd Test: Wednesday, 10 March – Sunday, 14 March Play starts at 9.30am T20 series 1st T20I: Wednesday, 17 March

2nd T20I: Friday, 19 March

3rd T20I: Saturday, 20 March TV

Supporters in the UAE can watch the matches on the Rabbithole channel on YouTube

SERIES INFO Afghanistan v Zimbabwe, Abu Dhabi Sunshine Series All matches at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Test series 1st Test: Zimbabwe beat Afghanistan by 10 wickets

2nd Test: Wednesday, 10 March – Sunday, 14 March Play starts at 9.30am T20 series 1st T20I: Wednesday, 17 March

2nd T20I: Friday, 19 March

3rd T20I: Saturday, 20 March TV

Supporters in the UAE can watch the matches on the Rabbithole channel on YouTube

SERIES INFO Afghanistan v Zimbabwe, Abu Dhabi Sunshine Series All matches at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Test series 1st Test: Zimbabwe beat Afghanistan by 10 wickets

2nd Test: Wednesday, 10 March – Sunday, 14 March Play starts at 9.30am T20 series 1st T20I: Wednesday, 17 March

2nd T20I: Friday, 19 March

3rd T20I: Saturday, 20 March TV

Supporters in the UAE can watch the matches on the Rabbithole channel on YouTube

SERIES INFO Afghanistan v Zimbabwe, Abu Dhabi Sunshine Series All matches at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Test series 1st Test: Zimbabwe beat Afghanistan by 10 wickets

2nd Test: Wednesday, 10 March – Sunday, 14 March Play starts at 9.30am T20 series 1st T20I: Wednesday, 17 March

2nd T20I: Friday, 19 March

3rd T20I: Saturday, 20 March TV

Supporters in the UAE can watch the matches on the Rabbithole channel on YouTube

SERIES INFO Afghanistan v Zimbabwe, Abu Dhabi Sunshine Series All matches at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Test series 1st Test: Zimbabwe beat Afghanistan by 10 wickets

2nd Test: Wednesday, 10 March – Sunday, 14 March Play starts at 9.30am T20 series 1st T20I: Wednesday, 17 March

2nd T20I: Friday, 19 March

3rd T20I: Saturday, 20 March TV

Supporters in the UAE can watch the matches on the Rabbithole channel on YouTube

SERIES INFO Afghanistan v Zimbabwe, Abu Dhabi Sunshine Series All matches at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Test series 1st Test: Zimbabwe beat Afghanistan by 10 wickets

2nd Test: Wednesday, 10 March – Sunday, 14 March Play starts at 9.30am T20 series 1st T20I: Wednesday, 17 March

2nd T20I: Friday, 19 March

3rd T20I: Saturday, 20 March TV

Supporters in the UAE can watch the matches on the Rabbithole channel on YouTube

SERIES INFO Afghanistan v Zimbabwe, Abu Dhabi Sunshine Series All matches at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Test series 1st Test: Zimbabwe beat Afghanistan by 10 wickets

2nd Test: Wednesday, 10 March – Sunday, 14 March Play starts at 9.30am T20 series 1st T20I: Wednesday, 17 March

2nd T20I: Friday, 19 March

3rd T20I: Saturday, 20 March TV

Supporters in the UAE can watch the matches on the Rabbithole channel on YouTube

SERIES INFO Afghanistan v Zimbabwe, Abu Dhabi Sunshine Series All matches at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Test series 1st Test: Zimbabwe beat Afghanistan by 10 wickets

2nd Test: Wednesday, 10 March – Sunday, 14 March Play starts at 9.30am T20 series 1st T20I: Wednesday, 17 March

2nd T20I: Friday, 19 March

3rd T20I: Saturday, 20 March TV

Supporters in the UAE can watch the matches on the Rabbithole channel on YouTube

SERIES INFO Afghanistan v Zimbabwe, Abu Dhabi Sunshine Series All matches at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Test series 1st Test: Zimbabwe beat Afghanistan by 10 wickets

2nd Test: Wednesday, 10 March – Sunday, 14 March Play starts at 9.30am T20 series 1st T20I: Wednesday, 17 March

2nd T20I: Friday, 19 March

3rd T20I: Saturday, 20 March TV

Supporters in the UAE can watch the matches on the Rabbithole channel on YouTube

SERIES INFO Afghanistan v Zimbabwe, Abu Dhabi Sunshine Series All matches at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Test series 1st Test: Zimbabwe beat Afghanistan by 10 wickets

2nd Test: Wednesday, 10 March – Sunday, 14 March Play starts at 9.30am T20 series 1st T20I: Wednesday, 17 March

2nd T20I: Friday, 19 March

3rd T20I: Saturday, 20 March TV

Supporters in the UAE can watch the matches on the Rabbithole channel on YouTube

SERIES INFO Afghanistan v Zimbabwe, Abu Dhabi Sunshine Series All matches at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Test series 1st Test: Zimbabwe beat Afghanistan by 10 wickets

2nd Test: Wednesday, 10 March – Sunday, 14 March Play starts at 9.30am T20 series 1st T20I: Wednesday, 17 March

2nd T20I: Friday, 19 March

3rd T20I: Saturday, 20 March TV

Supporters in the UAE can watch the matches on the Rabbithole channel on YouTube

SERIES INFO Afghanistan v Zimbabwe, Abu Dhabi Sunshine Series All matches at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Test series 1st Test: Zimbabwe beat Afghanistan by 10 wickets

2nd Test: Wednesday, 10 March – Sunday, 14 March Play starts at 9.30am T20 series 1st T20I: Wednesday, 17 March

2nd T20I: Friday, 19 March

3rd T20I: Saturday, 20 March TV

Supporters in the UAE can watch the matches on the Rabbithole channel on YouTube

SERIES INFO Afghanistan v Zimbabwe, Abu Dhabi Sunshine Series All matches at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Test series 1st Test: Zimbabwe beat Afghanistan by 10 wickets

2nd Test: Wednesday, 10 March – Sunday, 14 March Play starts at 9.30am T20 series 1st T20I: Wednesday, 17 March

2nd T20I: Friday, 19 March

3rd T20I: Saturday, 20 March TV

Supporters in the UAE can watch the matches on the Rabbithole channel on YouTube

SERIES INFO Afghanistan v Zimbabwe, Abu Dhabi Sunshine Series All matches at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Test series 1st Test: Zimbabwe beat Afghanistan by 10 wickets

2nd Test: Wednesday, 10 March – Sunday, 14 March Play starts at 9.30am T20 series 1st T20I: Wednesday, 17 March

2nd T20I: Friday, 19 March

3rd T20I: Saturday, 20 March TV

Supporters in the UAE can watch the matches on the Rabbithole channel on YouTube

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16 second leg

Paris Saint-Germain (1) v Borussia Dortmund (2)

Kick-off: Midnight, Thursday, March 12

Stadium: Parc des Princes

Live: On beIN Sports HD

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16 second leg

Paris Saint-Germain (1) v Borussia Dortmund (2)

Kick-off: Midnight, Thursday, March 12

Stadium: Parc des Princes

Live: On beIN Sports HD

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16 second leg

Paris Saint-Germain (1) v Borussia Dortmund (2)

Kick-off: Midnight, Thursday, March 12

Stadium: Parc des Princes

Live: On beIN Sports HD

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16 second leg

Paris Saint-Germain (1) v Borussia Dortmund (2)

Kick-off: Midnight, Thursday, March 12

Stadium: Parc des Princes

Live: On beIN Sports HD

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16 second leg

Paris Saint-Germain (1) v Borussia Dortmund (2)

Kick-off: Midnight, Thursday, March 12

Stadium: Parc des Princes

Live: On beIN Sports HD

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16 second leg

Paris Saint-Germain (1) v Borussia Dortmund (2)

Kick-off: Midnight, Thursday, March 12

Stadium: Parc des Princes

Live: On beIN Sports HD

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16 second leg

Paris Saint-Germain (1) v Borussia Dortmund (2)

Kick-off: Midnight, Thursday, March 12

Stadium: Parc des Princes

Live: On beIN Sports HD

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16 second leg

Paris Saint-Germain (1) v Borussia Dortmund (2)

Kick-off: Midnight, Thursday, March 12

Stadium: Parc des Princes

Live: On beIN Sports HD

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16 second leg

Paris Saint-Germain (1) v Borussia Dortmund (2)

Kick-off: Midnight, Thursday, March 12

Stadium: Parc des Princes

Live: On beIN Sports HD

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16 second leg

Paris Saint-Germain (1) v Borussia Dortmund (2)

Kick-off: Midnight, Thursday, March 12

Stadium: Parc des Princes

Live: On beIN Sports HD

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16 second leg

Paris Saint-Germain (1) v Borussia Dortmund (2)

Kick-off: Midnight, Thursday, March 12

Stadium: Parc des Princes

Live: On beIN Sports HD

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16 second leg

Paris Saint-Germain (1) v Borussia Dortmund (2)

Kick-off: Midnight, Thursday, March 12

Stadium: Parc des Princes

Live: On beIN Sports HD

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16 second leg

Paris Saint-Germain (1) v Borussia Dortmund (2)

Kick-off: Midnight, Thursday, March 12

Stadium: Parc des Princes

Live: On beIN Sports HD

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16 second leg

Paris Saint-Germain (1) v Borussia Dortmund (2)

Kick-off: Midnight, Thursday, March 12

Stadium: Parc des Princes

Live: On beIN Sports HD

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16 second leg

Paris Saint-Germain (1) v Borussia Dortmund (2)

Kick-off: Midnight, Thursday, March 12

Stadium: Parc des Princes

Live: On beIN Sports HD

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last-16 second leg

Paris Saint-Germain (1) v Borussia Dortmund (2)

Kick-off: Midnight, Thursday, March 12

Stadium: Parc des Princes

Live: On beIN Sports HD

Fight card Aliu Bamidele Lasisi (Nigeria) beat Artid Vamrungauea (Thailand) POINTS

Julaidah Abdulfatah (Saudi Arabia) beat Martin Kabrhel (Czech Rep) POINTS

Kem Ljungquist (Denmark) beat Mourad Omar (Egypt) TKO

Michael Lawal (UK) beat Tamas Kozma (Hungary) KO​​​​​​​

Zuhayr Al Qahtani (Saudi Arabia) beat Mohammed Mahmoud (UK) POINTS

Darren Surtees (UK) beat Kane Baker (UK) KO

Chris Eubank Jr (UK) beat JJ McDonagh (Ireland) TKO

Callum Smith (UK) beat George Groves (UK) KO

Fight card Aliu Bamidele Lasisi (Nigeria) beat Artid Vamrungauea (Thailand) POINTS

Julaidah Abdulfatah (Saudi Arabia) beat Martin Kabrhel (Czech Rep) POINTS

Kem Ljungquist (Denmark) beat Mourad Omar (Egypt) TKO

Michael Lawal (UK) beat Tamas Kozma (Hungary) KO​​​​​​​

Zuhayr Al Qahtani (Saudi Arabia) beat Mohammed Mahmoud (UK) POINTS

Darren Surtees (UK) beat Kane Baker (UK) KO

Chris Eubank Jr (UK) beat JJ McDonagh (Ireland) TKO

Callum Smith (UK) beat George Groves (UK) KO

Fight card Aliu Bamidele Lasisi (Nigeria) beat Artid Vamrungauea (Thailand) POINTS

Julaidah Abdulfatah (Saudi Arabia) beat Martin Kabrhel (Czech Rep) POINTS

Kem Ljungquist (Denmark) beat Mourad Omar (Egypt) TKO

Michael Lawal (UK) beat Tamas Kozma (Hungary) KO​​​​​​​

Zuhayr Al Qahtani (Saudi Arabia) beat Mohammed Mahmoud (UK) POINTS

Darren Surtees (UK) beat Kane Baker (UK) KO

Chris Eubank Jr (UK) beat JJ McDonagh (Ireland) TKO

Callum Smith (UK) beat George Groves (UK) KO

Fight card Aliu Bamidele Lasisi (Nigeria) beat Artid Vamrungauea (Thailand) POINTS

Julaidah Abdulfatah (Saudi Arabia) beat Martin Kabrhel (Czech Rep) POINTS

Kem Ljungquist (Denmark) beat Mourad Omar (Egypt) TKO

Michael Lawal (UK) beat Tamas Kozma (Hungary) KO​​​​​​​

Zuhayr Al Qahtani (Saudi Arabia) beat Mohammed Mahmoud (UK) POINTS

Darren Surtees (UK) beat Kane Baker (UK) KO

Chris Eubank Jr (UK) beat JJ McDonagh (Ireland) TKO

Callum Smith (UK) beat George Groves (UK) KO

Fight card Aliu Bamidele Lasisi (Nigeria) beat Artid Vamrungauea (Thailand) POINTS

Julaidah Abdulfatah (Saudi Arabia) beat Martin Kabrhel (Czech Rep) POINTS

Kem Ljungquist (Denmark) beat Mourad Omar (Egypt) TKO

Michael Lawal (UK) beat Tamas Kozma (Hungary) KO​​​​​​​

Zuhayr Al Qahtani (Saudi Arabia) beat Mohammed Mahmoud (UK) POINTS

Darren Surtees (UK) beat Kane Baker (UK) KO

Chris Eubank Jr (UK) beat JJ McDonagh (Ireland) TKO

Callum Smith (UK) beat George Groves (UK) KO

Fight card Aliu Bamidele Lasisi (Nigeria) beat Artid Vamrungauea (Thailand) POINTS

Julaidah Abdulfatah (Saudi Arabia) beat Martin Kabrhel (Czech Rep) POINTS

Kem Ljungquist (Denmark) beat Mourad Omar (Egypt) TKO

Michael Lawal (UK) beat Tamas Kozma (Hungary) KO​​​​​​​

Zuhayr Al Qahtani (Saudi Arabia) beat Mohammed Mahmoud (UK) POINTS

Darren Surtees (UK) beat Kane Baker (UK) KO

Chris Eubank Jr (UK) beat JJ McDonagh (Ireland) TKO

Callum Smith (UK) beat George Groves (UK) KO

Fight card Aliu Bamidele Lasisi (Nigeria) beat Artid Vamrungauea (Thailand) POINTS

Julaidah Abdulfatah (Saudi Arabia) beat Martin Kabrhel (Czech Rep) POINTS

Kem Ljungquist (Denmark) beat Mourad Omar (Egypt) TKO

Michael Lawal (UK) beat Tamas Kozma (Hungary) KO​​​​​​​

Zuhayr Al Qahtani (Saudi Arabia) beat Mohammed Mahmoud (UK) POINTS

Darren Surtees (UK) beat Kane Baker (UK) KO

Chris Eubank Jr (UK) beat JJ McDonagh (Ireland) TKO

Callum Smith (UK) beat George Groves (UK) KO

Fight card Aliu Bamidele Lasisi (Nigeria) beat Artid Vamrungauea (Thailand) POINTS

Julaidah Abdulfatah (Saudi Arabia) beat Martin Kabrhel (Czech Rep) POINTS

Kem Ljungquist (Denmark) beat Mourad Omar (Egypt) TKO

Michael Lawal (UK) beat Tamas Kozma (Hungary) KO​​​​​​​

Zuhayr Al Qahtani (Saudi Arabia) beat Mohammed Mahmoud (UK) POINTS

Darren Surtees (UK) beat Kane Baker (UK) KO

Chris Eubank Jr (UK) beat JJ McDonagh (Ireland) TKO

Callum Smith (UK) beat George Groves (UK) KO

Fight card Aliu Bamidele Lasisi (Nigeria) beat Artid Vamrungauea (Thailand) POINTS

Julaidah Abdulfatah (Saudi Arabia) beat Martin Kabrhel (Czech Rep) POINTS

Kem Ljungquist (Denmark) beat Mourad Omar (Egypt) TKO

Michael Lawal (UK) beat Tamas Kozma (Hungary) KO​​​​​​​

Zuhayr Al Qahtani (Saudi Arabia) beat Mohammed Mahmoud (UK) POINTS

Darren Surtees (UK) beat Kane Baker (UK) KO

Chris Eubank Jr (UK) beat JJ McDonagh (Ireland) TKO

Callum Smith (UK) beat George Groves (UK) KO

Fight card Aliu Bamidele Lasisi (Nigeria) beat Artid Vamrungauea (Thailand) POINTS

Julaidah Abdulfatah (Saudi Arabia) beat Martin Kabrhel (Czech Rep) POINTS

Kem Ljungquist (Denmark) beat Mourad Omar (Egypt) TKO

Michael Lawal (UK) beat Tamas Kozma (Hungary) KO​​​​​​​

Zuhayr Al Qahtani (Saudi Arabia) beat Mohammed Mahmoud (UK) POINTS

Darren Surtees (UK) beat Kane Baker (UK) KO

Chris Eubank Jr (UK) beat JJ McDonagh (Ireland) TKO

Callum Smith (UK) beat George Groves (UK) KO

Fight card Aliu Bamidele Lasisi (Nigeria) beat Artid Vamrungauea (Thailand) POINTS

Julaidah Abdulfatah (Saudi Arabia) beat Martin Kabrhel (Czech Rep) POINTS

Kem Ljungquist (Denmark) beat Mourad Omar (Egypt) TKO

Michael Lawal (UK) beat Tamas Kozma (Hungary) KO​​​​​​​

Zuhayr Al Qahtani (Saudi Arabia) beat Mohammed Mahmoud (UK) POINTS

Darren Surtees (UK) beat Kane Baker (UK) KO

Chris Eubank Jr (UK) beat JJ McDonagh (Ireland) TKO

Callum Smith (UK) beat George Groves (UK) KO

Fight card Aliu Bamidele Lasisi (Nigeria) beat Artid Vamrungauea (Thailand) POINTS

Julaidah Abdulfatah (Saudi Arabia) beat Martin Kabrhel (Czech Rep) POINTS

Kem Ljungquist (Denmark) beat Mourad Omar (Egypt) TKO

Michael Lawal (UK) beat Tamas Kozma (Hungary) KO​​​​​​​

Zuhayr Al Qahtani (Saudi Arabia) beat Mohammed Mahmoud (UK) POINTS

Darren Surtees (UK) beat Kane Baker (UK) KO

Chris Eubank Jr (UK) beat JJ McDonagh (Ireland) TKO

Callum Smith (UK) beat George Groves (UK) KO

Fight card Aliu Bamidele Lasisi (Nigeria) beat Artid Vamrungauea (Thailand) POINTS

Julaidah Abdulfatah (Saudi Arabia) beat Martin Kabrhel (Czech Rep) POINTS

Kem Ljungquist (Denmark) beat Mourad Omar (Egypt) TKO

Michael Lawal (UK) beat Tamas Kozma (Hungary) KO​​​​​​​

Zuhayr Al Qahtani (Saudi Arabia) beat Mohammed Mahmoud (UK) POINTS

Darren Surtees (UK) beat Kane Baker (UK) KO

Chris Eubank Jr (UK) beat JJ McDonagh (Ireland) TKO

Callum Smith (UK) beat George Groves (UK) KO

Fight card Aliu Bamidele Lasisi (Nigeria) beat Artid Vamrungauea (Thailand) POINTS

Julaidah Abdulfatah (Saudi Arabia) beat Martin Kabrhel (Czech Rep) POINTS

Kem Ljungquist (Denmark) beat Mourad Omar (Egypt) TKO

Michael Lawal (UK) beat Tamas Kozma (Hungary) KO​​​​​​​

Zuhayr Al Qahtani (Saudi Arabia) beat Mohammed Mahmoud (UK) POINTS

Darren Surtees (UK) beat Kane Baker (UK) KO

Chris Eubank Jr (UK) beat JJ McDonagh (Ireland) TKO

Callum Smith (UK) beat George Groves (UK) KO

Fight card Aliu Bamidele Lasisi (Nigeria) beat Artid Vamrungauea (Thailand) POINTS

Julaidah Abdulfatah (Saudi Arabia) beat Martin Kabrhel (Czech Rep) POINTS

Kem Ljungquist (Denmark) beat Mourad Omar (Egypt) TKO

Michael Lawal (UK) beat Tamas Kozma (Hungary) KO​​​​​​​

Zuhayr Al Qahtani (Saudi Arabia) beat Mohammed Mahmoud (UK) POINTS

Darren Surtees (UK) beat Kane Baker (UK) KO

Chris Eubank Jr (UK) beat JJ McDonagh (Ireland) TKO

Callum Smith (UK) beat George Groves (UK) KO

Fight card Aliu Bamidele Lasisi (Nigeria) beat Artid Vamrungauea (Thailand) POINTS

Julaidah Abdulfatah (Saudi Arabia) beat Martin Kabrhel (Czech Rep) POINTS

Kem Ljungquist (Denmark) beat Mourad Omar (Egypt) TKO

Michael Lawal (UK) beat Tamas Kozma (Hungary) KO​​​​​​​

Zuhayr Al Qahtani (Saudi Arabia) beat Mohammed Mahmoud (UK) POINTS

Darren Surtees (UK) beat Kane Baker (UK) KO

Chris Eubank Jr (UK) beat JJ McDonagh (Ireland) TKO

Callum Smith (UK) beat George Groves (UK) KO

Premier Futsal 2017 Finals Al Wasl Football Club; six teams, five-a-side Delhi Dragons: Ronaldinho

Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes

Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs

Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo

Telugu Tigers: Deco

Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado

Premier Futsal 2017 Finals Al Wasl Football Club; six teams, five-a-side Delhi Dragons: Ronaldinho

Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes

Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs

Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo

Telugu Tigers: Deco

Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado

Premier Futsal 2017 Finals Al Wasl Football Club; six teams, five-a-side Delhi Dragons: Ronaldinho

Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes

Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs

Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo

Telugu Tigers: Deco

Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado

Premier Futsal 2017 Finals Al Wasl Football Club; six teams, five-a-side Delhi Dragons: Ronaldinho

Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes

Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs

Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo

Telugu Tigers: Deco

Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado

Premier Futsal 2017 Finals Al Wasl Football Club; six teams, five-a-side Delhi Dragons: Ronaldinho

Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes

Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs

Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo

Telugu Tigers: Deco

Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado

Premier Futsal 2017 Finals Al Wasl Football Club; six teams, five-a-side Delhi Dragons: Ronaldinho

Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes

Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs

Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo

Telugu Tigers: Deco

Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado

Premier Futsal 2017 Finals Al Wasl Football Club; six teams, five-a-side Delhi Dragons: Ronaldinho

Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes

Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs

Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo

Telugu Tigers: Deco

Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado

Premier Futsal 2017 Finals Al Wasl Football Club; six teams, five-a-side Delhi Dragons: Ronaldinho

Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes

Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs

Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo

Telugu Tigers: Deco

Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado

Premier Futsal 2017 Finals Al Wasl Football Club; six teams, five-a-side Delhi Dragons: Ronaldinho

Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes

Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs

Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo

Telugu Tigers: Deco

Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado

Premier Futsal 2017 Finals Al Wasl Football Club; six teams, five-a-side Delhi Dragons: Ronaldinho

Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes

Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs

Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo

Telugu Tigers: Deco

Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado

Premier Futsal 2017 Finals Al Wasl Football Club; six teams, five-a-side Delhi Dragons: Ronaldinho

Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes

Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs

Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo

Telugu Tigers: Deco

Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado

Premier Futsal 2017 Finals Al Wasl Football Club; six teams, five-a-side Delhi Dragons: Ronaldinho

Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes

Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs

Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo

Telugu Tigers: Deco

Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado

Premier Futsal 2017 Finals Al Wasl Football Club; six teams, five-a-side Delhi Dragons: Ronaldinho

Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes

Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs

Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo

Telugu Tigers: Deco

Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado

Premier Futsal 2017 Finals Al Wasl Football Club; six teams, five-a-side Delhi Dragons: Ronaldinho

Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes

Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs

Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo

Telugu Tigers: Deco

Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado

Premier Futsal 2017 Finals Al Wasl Football Club; six teams, five-a-side Delhi Dragons: Ronaldinho

Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes

Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs

Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo

Telugu Tigers: Deco

Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado

Premier Futsal 2017 Finals Al Wasl Football Club; six teams, five-a-side Delhi Dragons: Ronaldinho

Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes

Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs

Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo

Telugu Tigers: Deco

Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado

The Little Things Directed by: John Lee Hancock Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto Four stars

The Little Things Directed by: John Lee Hancock Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto Four stars

The Little Things Directed by: John Lee Hancock Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto Four stars

The Little Things Directed by: John Lee Hancock Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto Four stars

The Little Things Directed by: John Lee Hancock Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto Four stars

The Little Things Directed by: John Lee Hancock Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto Four stars

The Little Things Directed by: John Lee Hancock Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto Four stars

The Little Things Directed by: John Lee Hancock Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto Four stars

The Little Things Directed by: John Lee Hancock Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto Four stars

The Little Things Directed by: John Lee Hancock Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto Four stars

The Little Things Directed by: John Lee Hancock Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto Four stars

The Little Things Directed by: John Lee Hancock Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto Four stars

The Little Things Directed by: John Lee Hancock Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto Four stars

The Little Things Directed by: John Lee Hancock Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto Four stars

The Little Things Directed by: John Lee Hancock Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto Four stars

The Little Things Directed by: John Lee Hancock Starring: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto Four stars

The biog: From: Wimbledon, London, UK Education: Medical doctor Hobbies: Travelling, meeting new people and cultures Favourite animals: All of them

The biog: From: Wimbledon, London, UK Education: Medical doctor Hobbies: Travelling, meeting new people and cultures Favourite animals: All of them

The biog: From: Wimbledon, London, UK Education: Medical doctor Hobbies: Travelling, meeting new people and cultures Favourite animals: All of them

The biog: From: Wimbledon, London, UK Education: Medical doctor Hobbies: Travelling, meeting new people and cultures Favourite animals: All of them

The biog: From: Wimbledon, London, UK Education: Medical doctor Hobbies: Travelling, meeting new people and cultures Favourite animals: All of them

The biog: From: Wimbledon, London, UK Education: Medical doctor Hobbies: Travelling, meeting new people and cultures Favourite animals: All of them

The biog: From: Wimbledon, London, UK Education: Medical doctor Hobbies: Travelling, meeting new people and cultures Favourite animals: All of them

The biog: From: Wimbledon, London, UK Education: Medical doctor Hobbies: Travelling, meeting new people and cultures Favourite animals: All of them

The biog: From: Wimbledon, London, UK Education: Medical doctor Hobbies: Travelling, meeting new people and cultures Favourite animals: All of them

The biog: From: Wimbledon, London, UK Education: Medical doctor Hobbies: Travelling, meeting new people and cultures Favourite animals: All of them

The biog: From: Wimbledon, London, UK Education: Medical doctor Hobbies: Travelling, meeting new people and cultures Favourite animals: All of them

The biog: From: Wimbledon, London, UK Education: Medical doctor Hobbies: Travelling, meeting new people and cultures Favourite animals: All of them

The biog: From: Wimbledon, London, UK Education: Medical doctor Hobbies: Travelling, meeting new people and cultures Favourite animals: All of them

The biog: From: Wimbledon, London, UK Education: Medical doctor Hobbies: Travelling, meeting new people and cultures Favourite animals: All of them

The biog: From: Wimbledon, London, UK Education: Medical doctor Hobbies: Travelling, meeting new people and cultures Favourite animals: All of them

The biog: From: Wimbledon, London, UK Education: Medical doctor Hobbies: Travelling, meeting new people and cultures Favourite animals: All of them

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

360Vuz PROFILE Date started: January 2017

Founder: Khaled Zaatarah

Based: Dubai and Los Angeles

Sector: Technology

Size: 21 employees

Funding: $7 million

Investors: Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Plug and Play, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Tuesday (UAE kick-off times) Leicester City v Brighton (9pm) Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (11.15pm) Wednesday Manchester United v Sheffield United (9pm) Newcastle United v Aston Villa (9pm) Norwich City v Everton (9pm) Wolves v Bournemouth (9pm) Liverpool v Crystal Palace (11.15pm) Thursday Burnley v Watford (9pm) Southampton v Arsenal (9pm) Chelsea v Manchester City (11.15pm)

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Tuesday (UAE kick-off times) Leicester City v Brighton (9pm) Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (11.15pm) Wednesday Manchester United v Sheffield United (9pm) Newcastle United v Aston Villa (9pm) Norwich City v Everton (9pm) Wolves v Bournemouth (9pm) Liverpool v Crystal Palace (11.15pm) Thursday Burnley v Watford (9pm) Southampton v Arsenal (9pm) Chelsea v Manchester City (11.15pm)

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Tuesday (UAE kick-off times) Leicester City v Brighton (9pm) Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (11.15pm) Wednesday Manchester United v Sheffield United (9pm) Newcastle United v Aston Villa (9pm) Norwich City v Everton (9pm) Wolves v Bournemouth (9pm) Liverpool v Crystal Palace (11.15pm) Thursday Burnley v Watford (9pm) Southampton v Arsenal (9pm) Chelsea v Manchester City (11.15pm)

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Tuesday (UAE kick-off times) Leicester City v Brighton (9pm) Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (11.15pm) Wednesday Manchester United v Sheffield United (9pm) Newcastle United v Aston Villa (9pm) Norwich City v Everton (9pm) Wolves v Bournemouth (9pm) Liverpool v Crystal Palace (11.15pm) Thursday Burnley v Watford (9pm) Southampton v Arsenal (9pm) Chelsea v Manchester City (11.15pm)

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Tuesday (UAE kick-off times) Leicester City v Brighton (9pm) Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (11.15pm) Wednesday Manchester United v Sheffield United (9pm) Newcastle United v Aston Villa (9pm) Norwich City v Everton (9pm) Wolves v Bournemouth (9pm) Liverpool v Crystal Palace (11.15pm) Thursday Burnley v Watford (9pm) Southampton v Arsenal (9pm) Chelsea v Manchester City (11.15pm)

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Tuesday (UAE kick-off times) Leicester City v Brighton (9pm) Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (11.15pm) Wednesday Manchester United v Sheffield United (9pm) Newcastle United v Aston Villa (9pm) Norwich City v Everton (9pm) Wolves v Bournemouth (9pm) Liverpool v Crystal Palace (11.15pm) Thursday Burnley v Watford (9pm) Southampton v Arsenal (9pm) Chelsea v Manchester City (11.15pm)

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Tuesday (UAE kick-off times) Leicester City v Brighton (9pm) Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (11.15pm) Wednesday Manchester United v Sheffield United (9pm) Newcastle United v Aston Villa (9pm) Norwich City v Everton (9pm) Wolves v Bournemouth (9pm) Liverpool v Crystal Palace (11.15pm) Thursday Burnley v Watford (9pm) Southampton v Arsenal (9pm) Chelsea v Manchester City (11.15pm)

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Tuesday (UAE kick-off times) Leicester City v Brighton (9pm) Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (11.15pm) Wednesday Manchester United v Sheffield United (9pm) Newcastle United v Aston Villa (9pm) Norwich City v Everton (9pm) Wolves v Bournemouth (9pm) Liverpool v Crystal Palace (11.15pm) Thursday Burnley v Watford (9pm) Southampton v Arsenal (9pm) Chelsea v Manchester City (11.15pm)

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Tuesday (UAE kick-off times) Leicester City v Brighton (9pm) Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (11.15pm) Wednesday Manchester United v Sheffield United (9pm) Newcastle United v Aston Villa (9pm) Norwich City v Everton (9pm) Wolves v Bournemouth (9pm) Liverpool v Crystal Palace (11.15pm) Thursday Burnley v Watford (9pm) Southampton v Arsenal (9pm) Chelsea v Manchester City (11.15pm)

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Tuesday (UAE kick-off times) Leicester City v Brighton (9pm) Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (11.15pm) Wednesday Manchester United v Sheffield United (9pm) Newcastle United v Aston Villa (9pm) Norwich City v Everton (9pm) Wolves v Bournemouth (9pm) Liverpool v Crystal Palace (11.15pm) Thursday Burnley v Watford (9pm) Southampton v Arsenal (9pm) Chelsea v Manchester City (11.15pm)

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Tuesday (UAE kick-off times) Leicester City v Brighton (9pm) Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (11.15pm) Wednesday Manchester United v Sheffield United (9pm) Newcastle United v Aston Villa (9pm) Norwich City v Everton (9pm) Wolves v Bournemouth (9pm) Liverpool v Crystal Palace (11.15pm) Thursday Burnley v Watford (9pm) Southampton v Arsenal (9pm) Chelsea v Manchester City (11.15pm)

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Tuesday (UAE kick-off times) Leicester City v Brighton (9pm) Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (11.15pm) Wednesday Manchester United v Sheffield United (9pm) Newcastle United v Aston Villa (9pm) Norwich City v Everton (9pm) Wolves v Bournemouth (9pm) Liverpool v Crystal Palace (11.15pm) Thursday Burnley v Watford (9pm) Southampton v Arsenal (9pm) Chelsea v Manchester City (11.15pm)

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Tuesday (UAE kick-off times) Leicester City v Brighton (9pm) Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (11.15pm) Wednesday Manchester United v Sheffield United (9pm) Newcastle United v Aston Villa (9pm) Norwich City v Everton (9pm) Wolves v Bournemouth (9pm) Liverpool v Crystal Palace (11.15pm) Thursday Burnley v Watford (9pm) Southampton v Arsenal (9pm) Chelsea v Manchester City (11.15pm)

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Tuesday (UAE kick-off times) Leicester City v Brighton (9pm) Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (11.15pm) Wednesday Manchester United v Sheffield United (9pm) Newcastle United v Aston Villa (9pm) Norwich City v Everton (9pm) Wolves v Bournemouth (9pm) Liverpool v Crystal Palace (11.15pm) Thursday Burnley v Watford (9pm) Southampton v Arsenal (9pm) Chelsea v Manchester City (11.15pm)

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Tuesday (UAE kick-off times) Leicester City v Brighton (9pm) Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (11.15pm) Wednesday Manchester United v Sheffield United (9pm) Newcastle United v Aston Villa (9pm) Norwich City v Everton (9pm) Wolves v Bournemouth (9pm) Liverpool v Crystal Palace (11.15pm) Thursday Burnley v Watford (9pm) Southampton v Arsenal (9pm) Chelsea v Manchester City (11.15pm)

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Tuesday (UAE kick-off times) Leicester City v Brighton (9pm) Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (11.15pm) Wednesday Manchester United v Sheffield United (9pm) Newcastle United v Aston Villa (9pm) Norwich City v Everton (9pm) Wolves v Bournemouth (9pm) Liverpool v Crystal Palace (11.15pm) Thursday Burnley v Watford (9pm) Southampton v Arsenal (9pm) Chelsea v Manchester City (11.15pm)

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Ready Player One

Dir: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Mark Rylance

Fixtures Tuesday - 5.15pm: Team Lebanon v Alger Corsaires; 8.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Pharaohs Wednesday - 5.15pm: Pharaohs v Carthage Eagles; 8.30pm: Alger Corsaires v Abu Dhabi Storms Thursday - 4.30pm: Team Lebanon v Pharaohs; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Carthage Eagles Friday - 4.30pm: Pharaohs v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Team Lebanon Saturday - 4.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Team Lebanon

Fixtures Tuesday - 5.15pm: Team Lebanon v Alger Corsaires; 8.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Pharaohs Wednesday - 5.15pm: Pharaohs v Carthage Eagles; 8.30pm: Alger Corsaires v Abu Dhabi Storms Thursday - 4.30pm: Team Lebanon v Pharaohs; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Carthage Eagles Friday - 4.30pm: Pharaohs v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Team Lebanon Saturday - 4.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Team Lebanon

Fixtures Tuesday - 5.15pm: Team Lebanon v Alger Corsaires; 8.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Pharaohs Wednesday - 5.15pm: Pharaohs v Carthage Eagles; 8.30pm: Alger Corsaires v Abu Dhabi Storms Thursday - 4.30pm: Team Lebanon v Pharaohs; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Carthage Eagles Friday - 4.30pm: Pharaohs v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Team Lebanon Saturday - 4.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Team Lebanon

Fixtures Tuesday - 5.15pm: Team Lebanon v Alger Corsaires; 8.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Pharaohs Wednesday - 5.15pm: Pharaohs v Carthage Eagles; 8.30pm: Alger Corsaires v Abu Dhabi Storms Thursday - 4.30pm: Team Lebanon v Pharaohs; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Carthage Eagles Friday - 4.30pm: Pharaohs v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Team Lebanon Saturday - 4.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Team Lebanon

Fixtures Tuesday - 5.15pm: Team Lebanon v Alger Corsaires; 8.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Pharaohs Wednesday - 5.15pm: Pharaohs v Carthage Eagles; 8.30pm: Alger Corsaires v Abu Dhabi Storms Thursday - 4.30pm: Team Lebanon v Pharaohs; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Carthage Eagles Friday - 4.30pm: Pharaohs v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Team Lebanon Saturday - 4.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Team Lebanon

Fixtures Tuesday - 5.15pm: Team Lebanon v Alger Corsaires; 8.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Pharaohs Wednesday - 5.15pm: Pharaohs v Carthage Eagles; 8.30pm: Alger Corsaires v Abu Dhabi Storms Thursday - 4.30pm: Team Lebanon v Pharaohs; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Carthage Eagles Friday - 4.30pm: Pharaohs v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Team Lebanon Saturday - 4.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Team Lebanon

Fixtures Tuesday - 5.15pm: Team Lebanon v Alger Corsaires; 8.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Pharaohs Wednesday - 5.15pm: Pharaohs v Carthage Eagles; 8.30pm: Alger Corsaires v Abu Dhabi Storms Thursday - 4.30pm: Team Lebanon v Pharaohs; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Carthage Eagles Friday - 4.30pm: Pharaohs v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Team Lebanon Saturday - 4.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Team Lebanon

Fixtures Tuesday - 5.15pm: Team Lebanon v Alger Corsaires; 8.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Pharaohs Wednesday - 5.15pm: Pharaohs v Carthage Eagles; 8.30pm: Alger Corsaires v Abu Dhabi Storms Thursday - 4.30pm: Team Lebanon v Pharaohs; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Carthage Eagles Friday - 4.30pm: Pharaohs v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Team Lebanon Saturday - 4.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Team Lebanon

Fixtures Tuesday - 5.15pm: Team Lebanon v Alger Corsaires; 8.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Pharaohs Wednesday - 5.15pm: Pharaohs v Carthage Eagles; 8.30pm: Alger Corsaires v Abu Dhabi Storms Thursday - 4.30pm: Team Lebanon v Pharaohs; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Carthage Eagles Friday - 4.30pm: Pharaohs v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Team Lebanon Saturday - 4.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Team Lebanon

Fixtures Tuesday - 5.15pm: Team Lebanon v Alger Corsaires; 8.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Pharaohs Wednesday - 5.15pm: Pharaohs v Carthage Eagles; 8.30pm: Alger Corsaires v Abu Dhabi Storms Thursday - 4.30pm: Team Lebanon v Pharaohs; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Carthage Eagles Friday - 4.30pm: Pharaohs v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Team Lebanon Saturday - 4.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Team Lebanon

Fixtures Tuesday - 5.15pm: Team Lebanon v Alger Corsaires; 8.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Pharaohs Wednesday - 5.15pm: Pharaohs v Carthage Eagles; 8.30pm: Alger Corsaires v Abu Dhabi Storms Thursday - 4.30pm: Team Lebanon v Pharaohs; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Carthage Eagles Friday - 4.30pm: Pharaohs v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Team Lebanon Saturday - 4.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Team Lebanon

Fixtures Tuesday - 5.15pm: Team Lebanon v Alger Corsaires; 8.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Pharaohs Wednesday - 5.15pm: Pharaohs v Carthage Eagles; 8.30pm: Alger Corsaires v Abu Dhabi Storms Thursday - 4.30pm: Team Lebanon v Pharaohs; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Carthage Eagles Friday - 4.30pm: Pharaohs v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Team Lebanon Saturday - 4.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Team Lebanon

Fixtures Tuesday - 5.15pm: Team Lebanon v Alger Corsaires; 8.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Pharaohs Wednesday - 5.15pm: Pharaohs v Carthage Eagles; 8.30pm: Alger Corsaires v Abu Dhabi Storms Thursday - 4.30pm: Team Lebanon v Pharaohs; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Carthage Eagles Friday - 4.30pm: Pharaohs v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Team Lebanon Saturday - 4.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Team Lebanon

Fixtures Tuesday - 5.15pm: Team Lebanon v Alger Corsaires; 8.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Pharaohs Wednesday - 5.15pm: Pharaohs v Carthage Eagles; 8.30pm: Alger Corsaires v Abu Dhabi Storms Thursday - 4.30pm: Team Lebanon v Pharaohs; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Carthage Eagles Friday - 4.30pm: Pharaohs v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Team Lebanon Saturday - 4.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Team Lebanon

Fixtures Tuesday - 5.15pm: Team Lebanon v Alger Corsaires; 8.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Pharaohs Wednesday - 5.15pm: Pharaohs v Carthage Eagles; 8.30pm: Alger Corsaires v Abu Dhabi Storms Thursday - 4.30pm: Team Lebanon v Pharaohs; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Carthage Eagles Friday - 4.30pm: Pharaohs v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Team Lebanon Saturday - 4.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Team Lebanon

Fixtures Tuesday - 5.15pm: Team Lebanon v Alger Corsaires; 8.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Pharaohs Wednesday - 5.15pm: Pharaohs v Carthage Eagles; 8.30pm: Alger Corsaires v Abu Dhabi Storms Thursday - 4.30pm: Team Lebanon v Pharaohs; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Carthage Eagles Friday - 4.30pm: Pharaohs v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Team Lebanon Saturday - 4.30pm: Carthage Eagles v Alger Corsaires; 7.30pm: Abu Dhabi Storms v Team Lebanon

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Preliminaries: Nouredine Samir (UAE) v Sheroz Kholmirzav (UZB); Lucas Porst (SWE) v Ellis Barboza (GBR); Mouhmad Amine Alharar (MAR) v Mohammed Mardi (UAE); Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) v Spyro Besiri (GRE); Aslamjan Ortikov (UZB) v Joshua Ridgwell (GBR) Main card: Carlos Prates (BRA) v Dmitry Valent (BLR); Bobirjon Tagiev (UZB) v Valentin Thibaut (FRA); Arthur Meyer (FRA) v Hicham Moujtahid (BEL); Ines Es Salehy (BEL) v Myriame Djedidi (FRA); Craig Coakley (IRE) v Deniz Demirkapu (TUR); Artem Avanesov (ARM) v Badreddine Attif (MAR); Abdulvosid Buranov (RUS) v Akram Hamidi (FRA) Title card: Intercontinental Lightweight: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) v Angel Marquez (ESP) Intercontinental Middleweight: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) v Francesco Iadanza (ITA) Asian Featherweight: Zakaria El Jamari (UAE) v Phillip Delarmino (PHI)

Fight card Aliu Bamidele Lasisi (Nigeria) beat Artid Vamrungauea (Thailand) POINTS

Julaidah Abdulfatah (Saudi Arabia) beat Martin Kabrhel (Czech Rep) POINTS

Kem Ljungquist (Denmark) beat Mourad Omar (Egypt) TKO

Michael Lawal (UK) beat Tamas Kozma (Hungary) KO​​​​​​​

Zuhayr Al Qahtani (Saudi Arabia) beat Mohammed Mahmoud (UK) POINTS

Darren Surtees (UK) beat Kane Baker (UK) KO

Chris Eubank Jr (UK) beat JJ McDonagh (Ireland) TKO

Callum Smith (UK) beat George Groves (UK) KO

Fight card Aliu Bamidele Lasisi (Nigeria) beat Artid Vamrungauea (Thailand) POINTS

Julaidah Abdulfatah (Saudi Arabia) beat Martin Kabrhel (Czech Rep) POINTS

Kem Ljungquist (Denmark) beat Mourad Omar (Egypt) TKO

Michael Lawal (UK) beat Tamas Kozma (Hungary) KO​​​​​​​

Zuhayr Al Qahtani (Saudi Arabia) beat Mohammed Mahmoud (UK) POINTS

Darren Surtees (UK) beat Kane Baker (UK) KO

Chris Eubank Jr (UK) beat JJ McDonagh (Ireland) TKO

Callum Smith (UK) beat George Groves (UK) KO

Fight card Aliu Bamidele Lasisi (Nigeria) beat Artid Vamrungauea (Thailand) POINTS

Julaidah Abdulfatah (Saudi Arabia) beat Martin Kabrhel (Czech Rep) POINTS

Kem Ljungquist (Denmark) beat Mourad Omar (Egypt) TKO

Michael Lawal (UK) beat Tamas Kozma (Hungary) KO​​​​​​​

Zuhayr Al Qahtani (Saudi Arabia) beat Mohammed Mahmoud (UK) POINTS

Darren Surtees (UK) beat Kane Baker (UK) KO

Chris Eubank Jr (UK) beat JJ McDonagh (Ireland) TKO

Callum Smith (UK) beat George Groves (UK) KO

Fight card Aliu Bamidele Lasisi (Nigeria) beat Artid Vamrungauea (Thailand) POINTS

Julaidah Abdulfatah (Saudi Arabia) beat Martin Kabrhel (Czech Rep) POINTS

Kem Ljungquist (Denmark) beat Mourad Omar (Egypt) TKO

Michael Lawal (UK) beat Tamas Kozma (Hungary) KO​​​​​​​

Zuhayr Al Qahtani (Saudi Arabia) beat Mohammed Mahmoud (UK) POINTS

Darren Surtees (UK) beat Kane Baker (UK) KO

Chris Eubank Jr (UK) beat JJ McDonagh (Ireland) TKO

Callum Smith (UK) beat George Groves (UK) KO

Fight card Aliu Bamidele Lasisi (Nigeria) beat Artid Vamrungauea (Thailand) POINTS

Julaidah Abdulfatah (Saudi Arabia) beat Martin Kabrhel (Czech Rep) POINTS

Kem Ljungquist (Denmark) beat Mourad Omar (Egypt) TKO

Michael Lawal (UK) beat Tamas Kozma (Hungary) KO​​​​​​​

Zuhayr Al Qahtani (Saudi Arabia) beat Mohammed Mahmoud (UK) POINTS

Darren Surtees (UK) beat Kane Baker (UK) KO

Chris Eubank Jr (UK) beat JJ McDonagh (Ireland) TKO

Callum Smith (UK) beat George Groves (UK) KO

Fight card Aliu Bamidele Lasisi (Nigeria) beat Artid Vamrungauea (Thailand) POINTS

Julaidah Abdulfatah (Saudi Arabia) beat Martin Kabrhel (Czech Rep) POINTS

Kem Ljungquist (Denmark) beat Mourad Omar (Egypt) TKO

Michael Lawal (UK) beat Tamas Kozma (Hungary) KO​​​​​​​

Zuhayr Al Qahtani (Saudi Arabia) beat Mohammed Mahmoud (UK) POINTS

Darren Surtees (UK) beat Kane Baker (UK) KO

Chris Eubank Jr (UK) beat JJ McDonagh (Ireland) TKO

Callum Smith (UK) beat George Groves (UK) KO

Fight card Aliu Bamidele Lasisi (Nigeria) beat Artid Vamrungauea (Thailand) POINTS

Julaidah Abdulfatah (Saudi Arabia) beat Martin Kabrhel (Czech Rep) POINTS

Kem Ljungquist (Denmark) beat Mourad Omar (Egypt) TKO

Michael Lawal (UK) beat Tamas Kozma (Hungary) KO​​​​​​​

Zuhayr Al Qahtani (Saudi Arabia) beat Mohammed Mahmoud (UK) POINTS

Darren Surtees (UK) beat Kane Baker (UK) KO

Chris Eubank Jr (UK) beat JJ McDonagh (Ireland) TKO

Callum Smith (UK) beat George Groves (UK) KO

Fight card Aliu Bamidele Lasisi (Nigeria) beat Artid Vamrungauea (Thailand) POINTS

Julaidah Abdulfatah (Saudi Arabia) beat Martin Kabrhel (Czech Rep) POINTS

Kem Ljungquist (Denmark) beat Mourad Omar (Egypt) TKO

Michael Lawal (UK) beat Tamas Kozma (Hungary) KO​​​​​​​

Zuhayr Al Qahtani (Saudi Arabia) beat Mohammed Mahmoud (UK) POINTS

Darren Surtees (UK) beat Kane Baker (UK) KO

Chris Eubank Jr (UK) beat JJ McDonagh (Ireland) TKO

Callum Smith (UK) beat George Groves (UK) KO

Fight card Aliu Bamidele Lasisi (Nigeria) beat Artid Vamrungauea (Thailand) POINTS

Julaidah Abdulfatah (Saudi Arabia) beat Martin Kabrhel (Czech Rep) POINTS

Kem Ljungquist (Denmark) beat Mourad Omar (Egypt) TKO

Michael Lawal (UK) beat Tamas Kozma (Hungary) KO​​​​​​​

Zuhayr Al Qahtani (Saudi Arabia) beat Mohammed Mahmoud (UK) POINTS

Darren Surtees (UK) beat Kane Baker (UK) KO

Chris Eubank Jr (UK) beat JJ McDonagh (Ireland) TKO

Callum Smith (UK) beat George Groves (UK) KO

Fight card Aliu Bamidele Lasisi (Nigeria) beat Artid Vamrungauea (Thailand) POINTS

Julaidah Abdulfatah (Saudi Arabia) beat Martin Kabrhel (Czech Rep) POINTS

Kem Ljungquist (Denmark) beat Mourad Omar (Egypt) TKO

Michael Lawal (UK) beat Tamas Kozma (Hungary) KO​​​​​​​

Zuhayr Al Qahtani (Saudi Arabia) beat Mohammed Mahmoud (UK) POINTS

Darren Surtees (UK) beat Kane Baker (UK) KO

Chris Eubank Jr (UK) beat JJ McDonagh (Ireland) TKO

Callum Smith (UK) beat George Groves (UK) KO

Fight card Aliu Bamidele Lasisi (Nigeria) beat Artid Vamrungauea (Thailand) POINTS

Julaidah Abdulfatah (Saudi Arabia) beat Martin Kabrhel (Czech Rep) POINTS

Kem Ljungquist (Denmark) beat Mourad Omar (Egypt) TKO

Michael Lawal (UK) beat Tamas Kozma (Hungary) KO​​​​​​​

Zuhayr Al Qahtani (Saudi Arabia) beat Mohammed Mahmoud (UK) POINTS

Darren Surtees (UK) beat Kane Baker (UK) KO

Chris Eubank Jr (UK) beat JJ McDonagh (Ireland) TKO

Callum Smith (UK) beat George Groves (UK) KO

Fight card Aliu Bamidele Lasisi (Nigeria) beat Artid Vamrungauea (Thailand) POINTS

Julaidah Abdulfatah (Saudi Arabia) beat Martin Kabrhel (Czech Rep) POINTS

Kem Ljungquist (Denmark) beat Mourad Omar (Egypt) TKO

Michael Lawal (UK) beat Tamas Kozma (Hungary) KO​​​​​​​

Zuhayr Al Qahtani (Saudi Arabia) beat Mohammed Mahmoud (UK) POINTS

Darren Surtees (UK) beat Kane Baker (UK) KO

Chris Eubank Jr (UK) beat JJ McDonagh (Ireland) TKO

Callum Smith (UK) beat George Groves (UK) KO

Fight card Aliu Bamidele Lasisi (Nigeria) beat Artid Vamrungauea (Thailand) POINTS

Julaidah Abdulfatah (Saudi Arabia) beat Martin Kabrhel (Czech Rep) POINTS

Kem Ljungquist (Denmark) beat Mourad Omar (Egypt) TKO

Michael Lawal (UK) beat Tamas Kozma (Hungary) KO​​​​​​​

Zuhayr Al Qahtani (Saudi Arabia) beat Mohammed Mahmoud (UK) POINTS

Darren Surtees (UK) beat Kane Baker (UK) KO

Chris Eubank Jr (UK) beat JJ McDonagh (Ireland) TKO

Callum Smith (UK) beat George Groves (UK) KO

Fight card Aliu Bamidele Lasisi (Nigeria) beat Artid Vamrungauea (Thailand) POINTS

Julaidah Abdulfatah (Saudi Arabia) beat Martin Kabrhel (Czech Rep) POINTS

Kem Ljungquist (Denmark) beat Mourad Omar (Egypt) TKO

Michael Lawal (UK) beat Tamas Kozma (Hungary) KO​​​​​​​

Zuhayr Al Qahtani (Saudi Arabia) beat Mohammed Mahmoud (UK) POINTS

Darren Surtees (UK) beat Kane Baker (UK) KO

Chris Eubank Jr (UK) beat JJ McDonagh (Ireland) TKO

Callum Smith (UK) beat George Groves (UK) KO

Fight card Aliu Bamidele Lasisi (Nigeria) beat Artid Vamrungauea (Thailand) POINTS

Julaidah Abdulfatah (Saudi Arabia) beat Martin Kabrhel (Czech Rep) POINTS

Kem Ljungquist (Denmark) beat Mourad Omar (Egypt) TKO

Michael Lawal (UK) beat Tamas Kozma (Hungary) KO​​​​​​​

Zuhayr Al Qahtani (Saudi Arabia) beat Mohammed Mahmoud (UK) POINTS

Darren Surtees (UK) beat Kane Baker (UK) KO

Chris Eubank Jr (UK) beat JJ McDonagh (Ireland) TKO

Callum Smith (UK) beat George Groves (UK) KO

Fight card Aliu Bamidele Lasisi (Nigeria) beat Artid Vamrungauea (Thailand) POINTS

Julaidah Abdulfatah (Saudi Arabia) beat Martin Kabrhel (Czech Rep) POINTS

Kem Ljungquist (Denmark) beat Mourad Omar (Egypt) TKO

Michael Lawal (UK) beat Tamas Kozma (Hungary) KO​​​​​​​

Zuhayr Al Qahtani (Saudi Arabia) beat Mohammed Mahmoud (UK) POINTS

Darren Surtees (UK) beat Kane Baker (UK) KO

Chris Eubank Jr (UK) beat JJ McDonagh (Ireland) TKO

Callum Smith (UK) beat George Groves (UK) KO

































































WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Spezia v Lazio (6pm), Juventus v Torino (9pm), Inter Milan v Bologna (7.45pm) Sunday Verona v Cagliari (3.30pm), Parma v Benevento, AS Roma v Sassuolo, Udinese v Atalanta (all 6pm), Crotone v Napoli (9pm), Sampdoria v AC Milan (11.45pm) Monday Fiorentina v Genoa (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Spezia v Lazio (6pm), Juventus v Torino (9pm), Inter Milan v Bologna (7.45pm) Sunday Verona v Cagliari (3.30pm), Parma v Benevento, AS Roma v Sassuolo, Udinese v Atalanta (all 6pm), Crotone v Napoli (9pm), Sampdoria v AC Milan (11.45pm) Monday Fiorentina v Genoa (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Spezia v Lazio (6pm), Juventus v Torino (9pm), Inter Milan v Bologna (7.45pm) Sunday Verona v Cagliari (3.30pm), Parma v Benevento, AS Roma v Sassuolo, Udinese v Atalanta (all 6pm), Crotone v Napoli (9pm), Sampdoria v AC Milan (11.45pm) Monday Fiorentina v Genoa (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Spezia v Lazio (6pm), Juventus v Torino (9pm), Inter Milan v Bologna (7.45pm) Sunday Verona v Cagliari (3.30pm), Parma v Benevento, AS Roma v Sassuolo, Udinese v Atalanta (all 6pm), Crotone v Napoli (9pm), Sampdoria v AC Milan (11.45pm) Monday Fiorentina v Genoa (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Spezia v Lazio (6pm), Juventus v Torino (9pm), Inter Milan v Bologna (7.45pm) Sunday Verona v Cagliari (3.30pm), Parma v Benevento, AS Roma v Sassuolo, Udinese v Atalanta (all 6pm), Crotone v Napoli (9pm), Sampdoria v AC Milan (11.45pm) Monday Fiorentina v Genoa (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Spezia v Lazio (6pm), Juventus v Torino (9pm), Inter Milan v Bologna (7.45pm) Sunday Verona v Cagliari (3.30pm), Parma v Benevento, AS Roma v Sassuolo, Udinese v Atalanta (all 6pm), Crotone v Napoli (9pm), Sampdoria v AC Milan (11.45pm) Monday Fiorentina v Genoa (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Spezia v Lazio (6pm), Juventus v Torino (9pm), Inter Milan v Bologna (7.45pm) Sunday Verona v Cagliari (3.30pm), Parma v Benevento, AS Roma v Sassuolo, Udinese v Atalanta (all 6pm), Crotone v Napoli (9pm), Sampdoria v AC Milan (11.45pm) Monday Fiorentina v Genoa (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Spezia v Lazio (6pm), Juventus v Torino (9pm), Inter Milan v Bologna (7.45pm) Sunday Verona v Cagliari (3.30pm), Parma v Benevento, AS Roma v Sassuolo, Udinese v Atalanta (all 6pm), Crotone v Napoli (9pm), Sampdoria v AC Milan (11.45pm) Monday Fiorentina v Genoa (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Spezia v Lazio (6pm), Juventus v Torino (9pm), Inter Milan v Bologna (7.45pm) Sunday Verona v Cagliari (3.30pm), Parma v Benevento, AS Roma v Sassuolo, Udinese v Atalanta (all 6pm), Crotone v Napoli (9pm), Sampdoria v AC Milan (11.45pm) Monday Fiorentina v Genoa (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Spezia v Lazio (6pm), Juventus v Torino (9pm), Inter Milan v Bologna (7.45pm) Sunday Verona v Cagliari (3.30pm), Parma v Benevento, AS Roma v Sassuolo, Udinese v Atalanta (all 6pm), Crotone v Napoli (9pm), Sampdoria v AC Milan (11.45pm) Monday Fiorentina v Genoa (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Spezia v Lazio (6pm), Juventus v Torino (9pm), Inter Milan v Bologna (7.45pm) Sunday Verona v Cagliari (3.30pm), Parma v Benevento, AS Roma v Sassuolo, Udinese v Atalanta (all 6pm), Crotone v Napoli (9pm), Sampdoria v AC Milan (11.45pm) Monday Fiorentina v Genoa (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Spezia v Lazio (6pm), Juventus v Torino (9pm), Inter Milan v Bologna (7.45pm) Sunday Verona v Cagliari (3.30pm), Parma v Benevento, AS Roma v Sassuolo, Udinese v Atalanta (all 6pm), Crotone v Napoli (9pm), Sampdoria v AC Milan (11.45pm) Monday Fiorentina v Genoa (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Spezia v Lazio (6pm), Juventus v Torino (9pm), Inter Milan v Bologna (7.45pm) Sunday Verona v Cagliari (3.30pm), Parma v Benevento, AS Roma v Sassuolo, Udinese v Atalanta (all 6pm), Crotone v Napoli (9pm), Sampdoria v AC Milan (11.45pm) Monday Fiorentina v Genoa (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Spezia v Lazio (6pm), Juventus v Torino (9pm), Inter Milan v Bologna (7.45pm) Sunday Verona v Cagliari (3.30pm), Parma v Benevento, AS Roma v Sassuolo, Udinese v Atalanta (all 6pm), Crotone v Napoli (9pm), Sampdoria v AC Milan (11.45pm) Monday Fiorentina v Genoa (11.45pm)

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday Spezia v Lazio (6pm), Juventus v Torino (9pm), Inter Milan v Bologna (7.45pm) Sunday Verona v Cagliari (3.30pm), Parma v Benevento, AS Roma v Sassuolo, Udinese v Atalanta (all 6pm), Crotone v Napoli (9pm), Sampdoria v AC Milan (11.45pm) Monday Fiorentina v Genoa (11.45pm)