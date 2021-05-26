Here's how UAE residents can support humanitarian efforts in Palestine through food

Even as a ceasefire holds in Gaza, many in the region face a long and difficult road ahead for recovery.

In light of this, many regional companies are stepping up to help. Food delivery platform Talabat has announced an initiative to raise awareness and funds to be donated towards humanitarian needs.

On Thursday, every order placed throughout the day, across all markets, will contribute towards humanitarian relief efforts in Palestine. In the UAE, the donations will be made through the World Food Programme.

Customers in the UAE will also have the option of donating directly though the app – irrespective of the date – by searching for virtual charity World Food Programme and selecting the Aid for Palestine category.

In addition, Talabat employees who choose to voluntarily give up a portion of their salaries, will be topped up by the company.

All the proceedings will go towards primary supplies, such as food parcels and food assistance to communities on the ground.

“It is of great importance for us to stand with the affected Palestinian community,” says Jeremy Doutte, vice president of Talabat UAE. “Being able to utilise our platform to support humanitarian causes is an integral pillar of our corporate responsibility, using tech for good. And by connecting our customers to trusted charities, we are facilitating philanthropy and allowing safe donations through the Talabat app.

"We are grateful for the generous support our virtual charity initiatives have received in the past and we are looking forward to supporting Palestine together through this region-wide initiative.”

This is not the first time Talabat has contributed to global relief efforts. Earlier this month, it launched #IftarForIndia, an initiative to help communities affected by the country's Covid-19 second wave.

Numerous other companies have also launched initiatives to support Palestine. Home-grown company Good Burger announced it will be donating 10 per cent of all sales made in the month of May to aid those in need in Palestine, through approved charities.

Meanwhile, Kave, an upcycling cafe in Alserkal Avenue is putting together Korba, a two-day programme to "honour, support and celebrate all things Palestine". The event will take place on Friday and Saturday, and will include tatreez (Palestinian embroidery) workshops, talks and a book club, along with a line-up of artist presentations and performances.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The biog Marital status: Separated with two young daughters Education: Master's degree from American Univeristy of Cairo Favourite book: That Is How They Defeat Despair by Salwa Aladian Favourite Motto: Their happiness is your happiness Goal: For Nefsy to become his legacy long after he is gon

The bio Who inspires you? I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist How do you relax? Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres. What is favourite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times What is your favourite Arabic film? Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki What is favourite English film? Mamma Mia Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google? If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.

