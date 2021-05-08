The Middle East companies helping aid with Covid relief to India

As India undergoes its second – and much deadlier – wave of coronavirus, a number of regional companies in the Middle East have stepped forward to lend a helping hand. Here's a look at some initiatives that are currently happening that are all about helping the country, while calling for more support from other establishments.

Talabat

Talabat's #IftarforIndia will take place on May 9. Courtesy Talabat

The food delivery giant has created #IftarForIndia, an initiative to help communities affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

As part of the initiative, for every food order placed between 5pm to 8pm on Sunday, the organisation will donate the value of the meal to the World Food Programme which will go to helping India's coronavirus relief efforts. It is part of Talabat's #AlwaysThere campaign.

Tomaso Rodriguez, chief executive of Talabat, said that while the campaign was initially designed to support communities in the Mena region during Ramadan, it is "adaptable to different pressing needs."

“When you look at the sheer volume of Covid cases in the last week in India, the situation is heartbreaking. In the Mena region, we have a large, thriving Indian population, especially in many of the markets we operate in," he said.

"We want our Indian community, our restaurant partners, our customers, our colleagues, and our riders to know that we are truly with them."

He has also called on other organisations to give what they can to help India.

Careem and Hala

Careem and Hala have teamed up to aid India's Covid relief effort.

UAE companies Careem and Hala have joined forces to aid in India's Covid relief efforts. Starting Sunday, and continuing for the next two weeks, for every Careem or Hala ride and every Careem food order in the UAE, the companies will donate Dh1 to Unicef's efforts to bring oxygen and rapid PCR tests to people in need in India.

"There are incredibly strong ties between India and the UAE and as India faces a Covid crisis, people in our community want to help. Careem is trying to do its part by donating for every ride and every food order, leveraging our technology to support Unicef's lifesaving efforts," said Ibrahim Manna, Careem's managing director of Markets.

Jacky’s Electronics

The scale of Covid-19 cases in India has led UAE electronics retailer, Jacky's Electronics, to launch a direct-to-home delivery server of oxygen concentrators to India.

Owner Ashish Panjabi told The National that although this is a product that they don't normally sell, when demand for it began increasing, they decided to mobilise because "people need them desperately".

UAE residents can now put in online requests to gift oxygen concentrators to people in India with door-to-door delivery available through the company, which ships them from Hong Kong.

On Thursday, Panjabi expressed disappointment about India's Goods and Service (GST) tax on oxygen concentrator shipments, saying the company will be absorbing the GST amount for shipments.

Danube Home

The Danube Home showroom in Barsha. Courtesy Danube Home

The furniture company under Danube Group in Dubai, has announced that they will be donating 10 per cent of profits from its Dubai store sales in the month of May to Covid-19 relief efforts in India.

The initiative will be handled by the Danube Home Foundation, with the company primarily donating to oxygen provider agencies as well as NGOs around Mumbai, the city chairman Rizwan Sajan is from. Some institutions that have already been identified for the donation are Popular Front of India Maharashtra, Rotary India and Kalsekar Hospital.

“Given the severity of the devastating pandemic in India, it’s our responsibility to make efforts towards helping the needy and the sufferers across India,” said Adel Sajan, group managing director of Danube Group. “It is very much required for all organisations to come forward in every possible way to ensure that our citizens have seamless access to the healthcare services, oxygen and other necessary requirements which can save precious lives.”

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

AS IT STANDS IN POOL A 1. Japan - Played 3, Won 3, Points 14 2. Ireland - Played 3, Won 2, Lost 1, Points 11 3. Scotland - Played 2, Won 1, Lost 1, Points 5 Remaining fixtures Scotland v Russia – Wednesday, 11.15am Ireland v Samoa – Saturday, 2.45pm Japan v Scotland – Sunday, 2.45pm

Other IPL batting records Most sixes: 292 – Chris Gayle Most fours: 491 – Gautam Gambhir Highest individual score: 175 not out – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Highest strike-rate: 177.29 – Andre Russell Highest strike-rate in an innings: 422.22 – Chris Morris (for Delhi Daredevils against Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017) Highest average: 52.16 – Vijay Shankar Most centuries: 6 – Chris Gayle Most fifties: 36 – Gautam Gambhir Fastest hundred (balls faced): 30 – Chris Gayle (for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013) Fastest fifty (balls faced): 14 – Lokesh Rahul (for Kings XI Punjab against Delhi Daredevils in 2018)

Brief scoreline: Al Wahda 2 Al Menhali 27', Tagliabue 79' Al Nassr 3 Hamdallah 41', Giuliano 45+1', 62'

Day 5, Abu Dhabi Test: At a glance Moment of the day When Dilruwan Perera dismissed Yasir Shah to end Pakistan’s limp resistance, the Sri Lankans charged around the field with the fevered delirium of a side not used to winning. Trouble was, they had not. The delivery was deemed a no ball. Sri Lanka had a nervy wait, but it was merely a stay of execution for the beleaguered hosts. Stat of the day – 5 Pakistan have lost all 10 wickets on the fifth day of a Test five times since the start of 2016. It is an alarming departure for a side who had apparently erased regular collapses from their resume. “The only thing I can say, it’s not a mitigating excuse at all, but that’s a young batting line up, obviously trying to find their way,” said Mickey Arthur, Pakistan’s coach. The verdict Test matches in the UAE are known for speeding up on the last two days, but this was extreme. The first two innings of this Test took 11 sessions to complete. The remaining two were done in less than four. The nature of Pakistan’s capitulation at the end showed just how difficult the transition is going to be in the post Misbah-ul-Haq era.

The specS: 2018 Toyota Camry Price: base / as tested: Dh91,000 / Dh114,000 Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 298hp @ 6,600rpm Torque: 356Nm @ 4,700rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

