Artists come together to raise funds for India as country faces Covid-19 second wave

A number of artists and authors have come together to raise funds for India as the country battles a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Initiatives such as Artists for India, for example, brought together 70 writers – including Booker Prize winner Salman Rushdie, Ali Smith, Jodi Picoult, Fatima Bhutto, Avni Doshi, Megha Majumdar and William Dalrymple – to sell signed copies of their books, with the proceeds going to Mission Oxygen, a non-profit organisation that purchases oxygen concentrators for hospitals and nursing homes in India.

Canadian visual artist Alison Dunlop has also pledged a watercolour work to the highest donor.

The fundraising efforts of Artists for India is spearheaded by London writer Sonia Faleiro, who has spent almost 20 years reporting on the South Asian nation. In April, the country witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases, totalling more than 21 million at the time of writing.

"I'm well aware of how economic inequality, a fragile healthcare system and rising authoritarianism have left the country ill-prepared to fight the pandemic," Faleiro tells The National. "But the extent of the devastation, which is ongoing, has left me in shock."

She says she started the initiative in order to "channel my fear and grief into something constructive", reaching out to various authors to participate. "Within 24 hours, more than 50 authors had pledged to donate and mail out signed copies of their works," Faleiro says.

Art for India have also galvanised artists, raising £30,000 ($42,000) for Mission Oxygen since the campaign launched on Sunday.

The print sale, organised by Heta Fell, Vivek Vadoliya and Danielle Pender, includes works by Ashish Shah, Bharat Sikka, Avani Rai and Kalpesh Lathigra, among others. Their prints are sold for £100 each online, and proceeds after printing and shipping costs will be donated.

Artwork by Ashish Shah. Courtesy the artist and Art for India

Vadoliya reveals that the initiative was put together within 48 hours, after he and the other organisers reached out to their network of artists whose works centre on India. “Our goal with this project was to get short-term funds into the country as quickly as we can,” he said.

The sale continues until Sunday, with more prints being added to the website.

In the UAE, artist Nabla Yahya is selling 50 of her cyanotype Ashen, which depicts a hand carrying a burning heart like a torch. For a $100 donation to any of the four non-profit organisations selected by Yahya, doners can receive one of the works.

Dubai gallery Carbon 12 has worked with one of its artists, Amba Sayal-Bennett, to contribute three drawings towards fundraising efforts. Sayal-Bennett, who lives in London, is known for abstract drawings and sculptures that combine architectural, diagrammatic and totem-like structures. Proceeds from the three works on paper, which cost €650 ($783) each, by the artist, will be donated to Give India, an online donation platform.

As hospitals continue to be overwhelmed and citizens struck with grief, the Indian government has faced criticism for its handling of the pandemic, including the delays in dispensing aid to those in need. At the start of last week, ventilators, medicines and oxygen equipment arrived in the country from the UK and the US. However, state officials have told local media the supplies were not distributed until more than a week after arrival. The government has denied the claim, but places like Kerala, still had not received aid as of Wednesday evening, according to a BBC report.

Indian officials have linked the second wave to the rise of a "double mutant" variant that was first discovered in the country in March. The double mutant is the result of two mutations joining in the same virus. The variant, known as B.1.617, has been found in states such as Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh.

As of Thursday, India has reached another record number of new infections, with 412,000 new cases and almost 4,000 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

Abu Dhabi Card 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 1,400m National selection: AF Mohanak 5.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh 90,000 1,400m National selection: Jayide Al Boraq 6pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 100,000 1,400m National selection: Rocket Power 6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Championship Listed (PA) Dh 180,000 1,600m National selection: Ihtesham 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 70,000 1,600m National selection: Noof KB 7.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh 80,000 2.200m National selection: EL Faust

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about “lifestyle and attitude” rather than a “money change”; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. “People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn’t work like that,” he adds. “The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change.” When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. “If you’re going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass,” he says. “All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first,” says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both “triple-certified - you could eat the product”. The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? “You have to change,” says Mr El Accad. “I can only make it available.”

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

Racecard 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah Group Two (PA) US$55,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm: Meydan Trophy (TB) $100,000 (Turf) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,200m 8.15pm: Balanchine Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,000m 9.25pm: Firebreak Stakes Group Three (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections: 6.30pm: RM Lam Tara, 7.05pm: Al Mukhtar Star, 7.40pm: Bochart, 8.15pm: Magic Lily, 8.50pm: Roulston Scar, 9.25pm: Quip, 10pm: Jalmoud

If you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Chicago from Dh5,215 return including taxes. The hotels Recommended hotels include the Intercontinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, located in an iconic skyscraper complete with a 1929 Olympic-size swimming pool from US$299 (Dh1,100) per night including taxes, and the Omni Chicago Hotel, an excellent value downtown address with elegant art deco furnishings and an excellent in-house restaurant. Rooms from US$239 (Dh877) per night including taxes.

If you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Chicago from Dh5,215 return including taxes. The hotels Recommended hotels include the Intercontinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, located in an iconic skyscraper complete with a 1929 Olympic-size swimming pool from US$299 (Dh1,100) per night including taxes, and the Omni Chicago Hotel, an excellent value downtown address with elegant art deco furnishings and an excellent in-house restaurant. Rooms from US$239 (Dh877) per night including taxes.

If you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Chicago from Dh5,215 return including taxes. The hotels Recommended hotels include the Intercontinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, located in an iconic skyscraper complete with a 1929 Olympic-size swimming pool from US$299 (Dh1,100) per night including taxes, and the Omni Chicago Hotel, an excellent value downtown address with elegant art deco furnishings and an excellent in-house restaurant. Rooms from US$239 (Dh877) per night including taxes.

If you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Chicago from Dh5,215 return including taxes. The hotels Recommended hotels include the Intercontinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, located in an iconic skyscraper complete with a 1929 Olympic-size swimming pool from US$299 (Dh1,100) per night including taxes, and the Omni Chicago Hotel, an excellent value downtown address with elegant art deco furnishings and an excellent in-house restaurant. Rooms from US$239 (Dh877) per night including taxes.

If you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Chicago from Dh5,215 return including taxes. The hotels Recommended hotels include the Intercontinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, located in an iconic skyscraper complete with a 1929 Olympic-size swimming pool from US$299 (Dh1,100) per night including taxes, and the Omni Chicago Hotel, an excellent value downtown address with elegant art deco furnishings and an excellent in-house restaurant. Rooms from US$239 (Dh877) per night including taxes.

If you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Chicago from Dh5,215 return including taxes. The hotels Recommended hotels include the Intercontinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, located in an iconic skyscraper complete with a 1929 Olympic-size swimming pool from US$299 (Dh1,100) per night including taxes, and the Omni Chicago Hotel, an excellent value downtown address with elegant art deco furnishings and an excellent in-house restaurant. Rooms from US$239 (Dh877) per night including taxes.

If you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Chicago from Dh5,215 return including taxes. The hotels Recommended hotels include the Intercontinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, located in an iconic skyscraper complete with a 1929 Olympic-size swimming pool from US$299 (Dh1,100) per night including taxes, and the Omni Chicago Hotel, an excellent value downtown address with elegant art deco furnishings and an excellent in-house restaurant. Rooms from US$239 (Dh877) per night including taxes.

If you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Chicago from Dh5,215 return including taxes. The hotels Recommended hotels include the Intercontinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, located in an iconic skyscraper complete with a 1929 Olympic-size swimming pool from US$299 (Dh1,100) per night including taxes, and the Omni Chicago Hotel, an excellent value downtown address with elegant art deco furnishings and an excellent in-house restaurant. Rooms from US$239 (Dh877) per night including taxes.

If you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Chicago from Dh5,215 return including taxes. The hotels Recommended hotels include the Intercontinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, located in an iconic skyscraper complete with a 1929 Olympic-size swimming pool from US$299 (Dh1,100) per night including taxes, and the Omni Chicago Hotel, an excellent value downtown address with elegant art deco furnishings and an excellent in-house restaurant. Rooms from US$239 (Dh877) per night including taxes.

If you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Chicago from Dh5,215 return including taxes. The hotels Recommended hotels include the Intercontinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, located in an iconic skyscraper complete with a 1929 Olympic-size swimming pool from US$299 (Dh1,100) per night including taxes, and the Omni Chicago Hotel, an excellent value downtown address with elegant art deco furnishings and an excellent in-house restaurant. Rooms from US$239 (Dh877) per night including taxes.

If you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Chicago from Dh5,215 return including taxes. The hotels Recommended hotels include the Intercontinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, located in an iconic skyscraper complete with a 1929 Olympic-size swimming pool from US$299 (Dh1,100) per night including taxes, and the Omni Chicago Hotel, an excellent value downtown address with elegant art deco furnishings and an excellent in-house restaurant. Rooms from US$239 (Dh877) per night including taxes.

If you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Chicago from Dh5,215 return including taxes. The hotels Recommended hotels include the Intercontinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, located in an iconic skyscraper complete with a 1929 Olympic-size swimming pool from US$299 (Dh1,100) per night including taxes, and the Omni Chicago Hotel, an excellent value downtown address with elegant art deco furnishings and an excellent in-house restaurant. Rooms from US$239 (Dh877) per night including taxes.

If you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Chicago from Dh5,215 return including taxes. The hotels Recommended hotels include the Intercontinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, located in an iconic skyscraper complete with a 1929 Olympic-size swimming pool from US$299 (Dh1,100) per night including taxes, and the Omni Chicago Hotel, an excellent value downtown address with elegant art deco furnishings and an excellent in-house restaurant. Rooms from US$239 (Dh877) per night including taxes.

If you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Chicago from Dh5,215 return including taxes. The hotels Recommended hotels include the Intercontinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, located in an iconic skyscraper complete with a 1929 Olympic-size swimming pool from US$299 (Dh1,100) per night including taxes, and the Omni Chicago Hotel, an excellent value downtown address with elegant art deco furnishings and an excellent in-house restaurant. Rooms from US$239 (Dh877) per night including taxes.

If you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Chicago from Dh5,215 return including taxes. The hotels Recommended hotels include the Intercontinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, located in an iconic skyscraper complete with a 1929 Olympic-size swimming pool from US$299 (Dh1,100) per night including taxes, and the Omni Chicago Hotel, an excellent value downtown address with elegant art deco furnishings and an excellent in-house restaurant. Rooms from US$239 (Dh877) per night including taxes.

If you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Chicago from Dh5,215 return including taxes. The hotels Recommended hotels include the Intercontinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, located in an iconic skyscraper complete with a 1929 Olympic-size swimming pool from US$299 (Dh1,100) per night including taxes, and the Omni Chicago Hotel, an excellent value downtown address with elegant art deco furnishings and an excellent in-house restaurant. Rooms from US$239 (Dh877) per night including taxes.

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 258hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,550-4,000rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100km Price: from Dh362,500 On sale: now

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Scores in brief: New Medical Centre 129-5 in 17 overs bt Zayed Cricket Academy 125-6 in 20 overs.

William Hare Abu Dhabi Gymkhana 188-8 in 20 overs bt One Stop Tourism 184-8 in 20 overs

Alubond Tigers 138-7 in 20 overs bt United Bank Limited 132-7 in 20 overs

Multiplex 142-6 in 17 overs bt Xconcepts Automobili 140 all out in 20 overs

Scores in brief: New Medical Centre 129-5 in 17 overs bt Zayed Cricket Academy 125-6 in 20 overs.

William Hare Abu Dhabi Gymkhana 188-8 in 20 overs bt One Stop Tourism 184-8 in 20 overs

Alubond Tigers 138-7 in 20 overs bt United Bank Limited 132-7 in 20 overs

Multiplex 142-6 in 17 overs bt Xconcepts Automobili 140 all out in 20 overs

Scores in brief: New Medical Centre 129-5 in 17 overs bt Zayed Cricket Academy 125-6 in 20 overs.

William Hare Abu Dhabi Gymkhana 188-8 in 20 overs bt One Stop Tourism 184-8 in 20 overs

Alubond Tigers 138-7 in 20 overs bt United Bank Limited 132-7 in 20 overs

Multiplex 142-6 in 17 overs bt Xconcepts Automobili 140 all out in 20 overs

Scores in brief: New Medical Centre 129-5 in 17 overs bt Zayed Cricket Academy 125-6 in 20 overs.

William Hare Abu Dhabi Gymkhana 188-8 in 20 overs bt One Stop Tourism 184-8 in 20 overs

Alubond Tigers 138-7 in 20 overs bt United Bank Limited 132-7 in 20 overs

Multiplex 142-6 in 17 overs bt Xconcepts Automobili 140 all out in 20 overs

Scores in brief: New Medical Centre 129-5 in 17 overs bt Zayed Cricket Academy 125-6 in 20 overs.

William Hare Abu Dhabi Gymkhana 188-8 in 20 overs bt One Stop Tourism 184-8 in 20 overs

Alubond Tigers 138-7 in 20 overs bt United Bank Limited 132-7 in 20 overs

Multiplex 142-6 in 17 overs bt Xconcepts Automobili 140 all out in 20 overs

Scores in brief: New Medical Centre 129-5 in 17 overs bt Zayed Cricket Academy 125-6 in 20 overs.

William Hare Abu Dhabi Gymkhana 188-8 in 20 overs bt One Stop Tourism 184-8 in 20 overs

Alubond Tigers 138-7 in 20 overs bt United Bank Limited 132-7 in 20 overs

Multiplex 142-6 in 17 overs bt Xconcepts Automobili 140 all out in 20 overs

Scores in brief: New Medical Centre 129-5 in 17 overs bt Zayed Cricket Academy 125-6 in 20 overs.

William Hare Abu Dhabi Gymkhana 188-8 in 20 overs bt One Stop Tourism 184-8 in 20 overs

Alubond Tigers 138-7 in 20 overs bt United Bank Limited 132-7 in 20 overs

Multiplex 142-6 in 17 overs bt Xconcepts Automobili 140 all out in 20 overs

Scores in brief: New Medical Centre 129-5 in 17 overs bt Zayed Cricket Academy 125-6 in 20 overs.

William Hare Abu Dhabi Gymkhana 188-8 in 20 overs bt One Stop Tourism 184-8 in 20 overs

Alubond Tigers 138-7 in 20 overs bt United Bank Limited 132-7 in 20 overs

Multiplex 142-6 in 17 overs bt Xconcepts Automobili 140 all out in 20 overs

Scores in brief: New Medical Centre 129-5 in 17 overs bt Zayed Cricket Academy 125-6 in 20 overs.

William Hare Abu Dhabi Gymkhana 188-8 in 20 overs bt One Stop Tourism 184-8 in 20 overs

Alubond Tigers 138-7 in 20 overs bt United Bank Limited 132-7 in 20 overs

Multiplex 142-6 in 17 overs bt Xconcepts Automobili 140 all out in 20 overs

Scores in brief: New Medical Centre 129-5 in 17 overs bt Zayed Cricket Academy 125-6 in 20 overs.

William Hare Abu Dhabi Gymkhana 188-8 in 20 overs bt One Stop Tourism 184-8 in 20 overs

Alubond Tigers 138-7 in 20 overs bt United Bank Limited 132-7 in 20 overs

Multiplex 142-6 in 17 overs bt Xconcepts Automobili 140 all out in 20 overs

Scores in brief: New Medical Centre 129-5 in 17 overs bt Zayed Cricket Academy 125-6 in 20 overs.

William Hare Abu Dhabi Gymkhana 188-8 in 20 overs bt One Stop Tourism 184-8 in 20 overs

Alubond Tigers 138-7 in 20 overs bt United Bank Limited 132-7 in 20 overs

Multiplex 142-6 in 17 overs bt Xconcepts Automobili 140 all out in 20 overs

Scores in brief: New Medical Centre 129-5 in 17 overs bt Zayed Cricket Academy 125-6 in 20 overs.

William Hare Abu Dhabi Gymkhana 188-8 in 20 overs bt One Stop Tourism 184-8 in 20 overs

Alubond Tigers 138-7 in 20 overs bt United Bank Limited 132-7 in 20 overs

Multiplex 142-6 in 17 overs bt Xconcepts Automobili 140 all out in 20 overs

Scores in brief: New Medical Centre 129-5 in 17 overs bt Zayed Cricket Academy 125-6 in 20 overs.

William Hare Abu Dhabi Gymkhana 188-8 in 20 overs bt One Stop Tourism 184-8 in 20 overs

Alubond Tigers 138-7 in 20 overs bt United Bank Limited 132-7 in 20 overs

Multiplex 142-6 in 17 overs bt Xconcepts Automobili 140 all out in 20 overs

Scores in brief: New Medical Centre 129-5 in 17 overs bt Zayed Cricket Academy 125-6 in 20 overs.

William Hare Abu Dhabi Gymkhana 188-8 in 20 overs bt One Stop Tourism 184-8 in 20 overs

Alubond Tigers 138-7 in 20 overs bt United Bank Limited 132-7 in 20 overs

Multiplex 142-6 in 17 overs bt Xconcepts Automobili 140 all out in 20 overs

Scores in brief: New Medical Centre 129-5 in 17 overs bt Zayed Cricket Academy 125-6 in 20 overs.

William Hare Abu Dhabi Gymkhana 188-8 in 20 overs bt One Stop Tourism 184-8 in 20 overs

Alubond Tigers 138-7 in 20 overs bt United Bank Limited 132-7 in 20 overs

Multiplex 142-6 in 17 overs bt Xconcepts Automobili 140 all out in 20 overs