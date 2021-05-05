Researchers say India's Covid-19 deaths could double

Virus Outbreak A man carries a refilled cylinder as families of Covid-19 patients queue to refill their oxygen containers at Mayapuri in New Delhi, India. AP Photo (Associated Press)

India, facing the world’s worst Covid crisis, may encounter a bleaker scenario in the coming weeks, with some research models projecting the death toll could more than double.

The country has recorded about 20 million infections, double the figure reported only three weeks ago.

A team at the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore used mathematical modelling to predict about 404,000 deaths will occur by June 11 if the trend continues.

Another model, from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, forecast 1,018,879 deaths by the end of July.

The forecasts reflect the urgent need for India to step up public health measures such as testing and social distancing.

The Indian Institute of Science estimated the number of deaths could be lowered to 300,000 with a 15-day lockdown, and to 285,000 with a 30-day confinement. The IMHE estimated a death toll of about 940,000 by the end of July, with universal mask-wearing.

The Modi government resisted calls for strict physical distancing and mask-wearing, and allowed thousands to gather for public holidays and election rallies.

Public-safety measures in the country hit capacity and hospitals face severe shortages of oxygen.

This week, a court in Uttar Pradesh state ruled that deaths of Covid-19 patients caused by the shortage of oxygen were a “criminal act and not less than genocide”.

A week earlier, another court held the election commission responsible for spreading the virus and failing to follow safety protocols.

Even if the worst estimates are avoided, India could suffer the world’s largest Covid-19 death toll. The US has reported the most fatalities, about 592,000.

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Types of fraud Phishing: Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. Smishing: The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. Vishing: The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. SIM swap: Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. Identity theft: Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. Prize scams: Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money. * Nada El Sawy

A little about CVRL Founded in 1985 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory (CVRL) is a government diagnostic centre that provides testing and research facilities to the UAE and neighbouring countries. One of its main goals is to provide permanent treatment solutions for veterinary related diseases. The taxidermy centre was established 12 years ago and is headed by Dr Ulrich Wernery.

Juliet, Naked

Dir: Jesse Peretz

Starring: Chris O'Dowd, Rose Byrne, Ethan Hawke​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​Two stars

