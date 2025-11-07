People review: Comfort food meets culinary polish at Dubai's Al Khawaneej Walk

“People” may sound like just a buzzword when used as a restaurant’s founding principle – and name – but at the latest offering from the team behind Goat Burger, it’s not just a slogan, it’s the entire point.

Co-founders Maryam Alobeidli, Shehab AlHarmoodi and Sultan Kayed set out to blend global techniques, Emirati hospitality and a sense of belonging at People, at Al Khawaneej Walk in Dubai.

The restaurant's interior, created by Bone Studio, centres around a sunken U-shaped seating area inspired by a majlis. Burgundy tiles, red marble and draped fabric lend a theatrical dimension, while bookshelves and greenery soften the space. It’s inviting and polished without pretence.

The menu

Executive chef Sameer Bhalekar's background includes kitchens in New York, London and Barcelona, and training under leading culinary names such as Gordon Ramsay and Thomas Keller. Bhalekar has created an expansive menu of eclectic influences, blending Italian, Asian and Emirati flavours – which Dubai residents are perfectly acclimatised to.

The hoisin crispy beef taco (Dh61), served in a wonton shell with guacamole, coriander and pickled onion, is the standout. The ratio of filling to shell is ideal, the sweetness of the hoisin cut cleanly with a squeeze of lemon. It’s the kind of dish that feels casual yet carefully thought through.

Chicken karaage gua bao (Dh53). Photo: People

The Wagyu bolognese spring roll (Dh51), wrapped in filo and finished with barbecue mayo and pickled cucumber, is less successful: technically neat but weighed down by a thick crust. However, the chicken karaage gua bao (Dh53), is excellent: crisp chicken, shiso leaves and yuzu-spiced mayo come together in a soft bao that delivers flavour and texture.

The sweet and sour chicken (Dh69) with sticky rice leans classic Chinese takeaways – glossy, tangy and satisfying in the way that only something deeply familiar can be. Dessert continues the theme: the mocha chocolate mousse (Dh69), a play on textures, is rich and best shared; while the aseeda panna cotta (Dh54), dotted with saffron caviar, brings a local note to a traditional Italian form.

Standout dish

Hoisin crispy beef taco combines pleasing textures and familiar flavours. Photo: People

The hoisin crispy beef taco encapsulates what People does best – familiar flavours, precisely balanced. The crunch of the wonton shell, the tenderness of the beef, and the sweetness of the glaze all land exactly where they should.

Save or splurge?

For a balanced, lower-spend meal, try the yuzu burrata (Dh58), sweet and sour chicken (Dh69) and aseeda panna cotta (Dh54) – about Dh181 per person, before drinks.

For something more indulgent, opt for the Wagyu carpaccio tostada (Dh132), Alaskan king crab au gratin (Dh175) and mocha chocolate mousse (Dh69), that will add up to Dh376 per person.

The restaurant sits comfortably in the mid- to upper-casual bracket, with enough finesse in presentation and portioning to justify its price point.

The verdict

Inside People restaurant at Al Khawaneej Walk in Dubai. Photo: People

People is a well-executed concept that focuses on comfort over complexity. The food is consistent, the service is attentive, and the design supports the restaurant’s community-driven idea without overshadowing it.

Some dishes could use refinement, but the overall standard is high. The menu’s strength lies in its restraint: recognisable flavours presented with a clear point of view.

Best for

Relaxed dinners with friends, weekend family gatherings, or anyone who values atmosphere and flavour over showmanship.

Contact information

People, at Al Khawaneej Walk in Dubai, is open Sunday to Thursday from 10am to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 10am to 1am. Reservations can be made by calling 058 900 8900.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the restaurant

