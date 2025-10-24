MamaBella review: Italian charm with a side of nonna’s cooking

MamaBella calls itself a home away from home – and it lives up to the promise with hearty Italian flavours and comforting charm.

The restaurant's location in Kempinski The Boulevard hotel, just across the street from Dubai Opera and Dubai Mall, is strategic, nestled in the middle of all the buzz. But do account for the traffic when visiting.

Inside, the decor is warm and homely with dimmed lights and a lively atmosphere. Photos of grandmothers, or nonnas, preparing food adorn the walls. On one side, there is a spread of fresh produce and olive oil for decoration, alongside fresh fish on a bed of ice.

Greenery hugs every corner, the ceiling is high and the kitchen is on open view to diners.

As we settled down for our meal, a pair of dancers dressed in traditional costumes performed to Italian music. Besides appearing entranced with one another, they also engaged the audience and invite diners to join in with the fun at every hourly performance.

The menu

MamaBella chef Alessandro Miceli with his mother Teresa Parasiliti, who will be a guest chef. Photo: MamaBella

For our first course, we were led to a private dining area at the rear of the restaurant. There, two Italian nonnas stood stirring a large pot and cutting boiled chicken into small pieces to serve us a meal that was not part of the original menu: Nonna's chicken soup.

In the middle of the room was a large table with 10 chairs and a small stove with counter space behind it. MamaBella’s aim of being somebody’s home away from home starts in this dining area, where two nonnas will arrive from Italy every month to cook a dish of their choosing. The restaurant will feature it as a special dish for diners. The nonnas will be chefs, mothers of chefs or simply women eager to make a good meal.

The chicken soup was uncomplicated – something you might have when suffering from a cold or when visiting a grandma’s house. It was salty with a slight kick, but balanced with soft celery, carrots and tomatoes. The chicken was tender, delicious and, best of all, the soup tasted home-made, which was deeply comforting.

The burrata was creamy and the heirloom tomatoes were tasty. Hala Nasar / The National

Back at the table, we started with the burrata (Dh105), which was my favourite. It was unlike any other burrata salads I had tasted with an especially creamy texture, paired with heirloom tomatoes, wild rocket, aromatic basil, and a splash of pesto. It's a great option for vegetarians and cheese-lovers.

The bite-sized fried calamari and prawns starter (Dh95) was a delight, reminding me of the shores of Skopelos and the warmth of Athens in the summer. The seafood was perfectly crisp, with home-made tartare sauce thick enough to scoop.

Crispyzza Mama’s (Dh85) was one of the more peculiar pizzas I’ve tried. I thought the name suggested a crispier crust, but this was the light or diet version of a regular pizza. Made with a crispy flatbread, the beef carpaccio was smoky, pairing well with the powerful flavour of black truffle, and topped with rocket leaves, olives and Parmesan. While it tastes like a pizza, it doesn’t exactly feel like one.

One of MamaBella's crispy pizzas, their homemade bread, olives, ricotta cheese and sundried tomato paste, and a pan of prawns in tomato sauce. Photo: MamaBella

Next, we tried the culurgiones pasta (Dh85), and after the first bite I knew I would be thinking about this dish for days afterwards. Perfectly cooked ravioli from Sardinia soaking in a tomato coulis, it was the ideal combination of creamy, juicy and herby.

While I don’t usually opt for fish as a main, our server was keen for us to try the branzino (Dh189), and it didn’t disappoint. The chargrilled Mediterranean fish was soft with an oily quality, marinated in an Amalfi lemon sauce and served with turnip greens on the side.

The chargrilled branzino had perfectly crispy skin. Hala Nasar / The National

Dessert brought a trio of Sicilian cannolis (Dh50) to the table. They were crispy and stuffed with a rich ricotta cream filling made in-house by an Italian chef who specialises in it, and dipped in chocolate flakes. One thing to note is the aftertaste of the fried shell is strong, although I didn't mind that.

Three flavours of profiterole (Dh50) were the ideal close to the night. Rich pistachio, bittersweet chocolate and smooth vanilla custard, the pastries were crunchy to bite into but soft and delicious on the inside.

Verdict

Offering flavours from the Amalfi coast and the island of Sardinia, MamaBella values traditions in a fine dining setting. The dance performances involving guests and the concept of nonna’s food make the dining experience personal and enjoyable.

For those who crave a night out with good food and an Italian taste of home, this place is for you, although it's a splurge rather than a casual dinner.

Contact information

MamaBella is open from Monday to Thursday from 12pm to 1am and until 2am from Friday to Sunday. Reservations can be made by calling 04-4308999.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the restaurant

CHATGPT%20ENTERPRISE%20FEATURES %3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Enterprise-grade%20security%20and%20privacy%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Unlimited%20higher-speed%20GPT-4%20access%20with%20no%20caps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Longer%20context%20windows%20for%20processing%20longer%20inputs%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Advanced%20data%20analysis%20capabilities%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Customisation%20options%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Shareable%20chat%20templates%20that%20companies%20can%20use%20to%20collaborate%20and%20build%20common%20workflows%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Analytics%20dashboard%20for%20usage%20insights%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%E2%80%A2%20Free%20credits%20to%20use%20OpenAI%20APIs%20to%20extend%20OpenAI%20into%20a%20fully-custom%20solution%20for%20enterprises%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Dunki %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rajkumar%20Hirani%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Shah%20Rukh%20Khan%2C%20Taapsee%20Pannu%2C%20Vikram%20Kochhar%20and%20Anil%20Grover%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Mia Man’s tips for fermentation - Start with a simple recipe such as yogurt or sauerkraut - Keep your hands and kitchen tools clean. Sanitize knives, cutting boards, tongs and storage jars with boiling water before you start. - Mold is bad: the colour pink is a sign of mold. If yogurt turns pink as it ferments, you need to discard it and start again. For kraut, if you remove the top leaves and see any sign of mold, you should discard the batch. - Always use clean, closed, airtight lids and containers such as mason jars when fermenting yogurt and kraut. Keep the lid closed to prevent insects and contaminants from getting in.

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness' Director: Sam Raimi Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg and Rachel McAdams Rating: 3/5

GIANT REVIEW Starring: Amir El-Masry, Pierce Brosnan Director: Athale Rating: 4/5

Conflict, drought, famine Estimates of the number of deaths caused by the famine range from 400,000 to 1 million, according to a document prepared for the UK House of Lords in 2024.

It has been claimed that the policies of the Ethiopian government, which took control after deposing Emperor Haile Selassie in a military-led revolution in 1974, contributed to the scale of the famine.

Dr Miriam Bradley, senior lecturer in humanitarian studies at the University of Manchester, has argued that, by the early 1980s, “several government policies combined to cause, rather than prevent, a famine which lasted from 1983 to 1985. Mengistu’s government imposed Stalinist-model agricultural policies involving forced collectivisation and villagisation [relocation of communities into planned villages].

The West became aware of the catastrophe through a series of BBC News reports by journalist Michael Buerk in October 1984 describing a “biblical famine” and containing graphic images of thousands of people, including children, facing starvation.

Band Aid Bob Geldof, singer with the Irish rock group The Boomtown Rats, formed Band Aid in response to the horrific images shown in the news broadcasts.

With Midge Ure of the band Ultravox, he wrote the hit charity single Do They Know it’s Christmas in December 1984, featuring a string of high-profile musicians.

Following the single’s success, the idea to stage a rock concert evolved.

Live Aid was a series of simultaneous concerts that took place at Wembley Stadium in London, John F Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, the US, and at various other venues across the world.

The combined event was broadcast to an estimated worldwide audience of 1.5 billion.

The biog Favourite films: Casablanca and Lawrence of Arabia Favourite books: Start with Why by Simon Sinek and Good to be Great by Jim Collins Favourite dish: Grilled fish Inspiration: Sheikh Zayed's visionary leadership taught me to embrace new challenges.

Astroworld

Travis Scott

Grand Hustle/Epic/Cactus Jack

Volvo ES90 Specs Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW) Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region Price: Exact regional pricing TBA