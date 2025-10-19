Ina review: Dubai’s biggest open-flame grill packs a punch on J1 Beach

Tucked away in one of Dubai’s most talked-about locations, Ina is a restaurant that should be a conversation starter just as much as J1 Beach itself.

With a name that means fire in Nigerian Yoruba, Ina opened in April and houses the largest open-flame grill in the emirate. Its beachside location, inside-outside seating, and reputation as a venue that offers both dining and dancing make the restaurant and beach club a go-to location during the cooler months.

My dining partner and I head down on a Friday evening anticipating an eclectic menu and a party atmosphere.

First impressions

One of Ina's standout features is a retractable roof, meaning summer guests are able to retreat from the heat under a climate-controlled canopy, while those who visit in winter can enjoy an evening under direct starlight.

Opening daily at 6.30pm, Ina is unashamedly an evening venue with its lighting, decor and floor-plan coming together to invite a sense of fun with a vibe that blends West Africa and Latin America.

The restaurant has a theatre-like aesthetic. Photo: Ina

The circular layout gives it a theatre-like aesthetic, with dining tables emanating outward from a central dance floor in a large room flanked by a bar on one side and a DJ booth on the other.

Handcrafted woodwork lines the walls and customised artwork adds to the restaurant’s ornamental jungle-beach theme.

We opt for a high-backed table on the circle’s exterior, facing inward, which proves a good spot to soak in the lively atmosphere.

The menu

Yes, it’s a grill, but don’t fall into the trap of thinking this is a typical steakhouse where you’ll sit down for one large main course and end up rolling out. Instead, picture it as more of a South American, sharing-style tapas bar.

We start with a basket of homemade brioche before tucking into a selection of small plates recommended by our server, Matthew.

We have Japanese hamachi (Dh95), grilled Medjool dates (Dh120), scallops on the half shell (Dh190) and Westholme beef carpaccio (Dh380).

The hamachi, served with blood orange dressing, is wonderfully fresh and an ideal opener while the scallops meet the high standards set across Dubai for quality seafood.

It’s the dates and the beef carpaccio that leave their mark.

The grilled Medjool dates are a delicious blend of flavour and culture. Photo: Ina

The dates are grilled with Wagyu beef bacon and manouri cheese. The beef carpaccio, meanwhile, is immaculately presented.

My tip would be to ask your server to plate it for you, so the cold meat is delicately balanced with caviar on each spoon. Each bite is better than the last, meaning we can’t help but argue over who has the last piece.

Next we have the oven-baked crab with Spanish rice, tomato sauce and sour cream (Dh380) that we are told is particularly popular with Russian diners. It's a light sharing dish that is well balanced as the tomato and sour cream work in tandem to emphasise the sweetness of the crab.

While standing by my earlier point that Ina has a lot of strings to its bow, no visit would feel complete without trying a steak.

I share the 50-day dry-aged Dierendonck porterhouse (Dh650) with my dining partner, which is 600g of some of the finest Belgian beef money can buy. We have this cooked medium, as recommended, and served alongside a side of mixed vegetables. Additional sides here would be overkill, given the meat is so substantial.

Steak is a must-try given the restaurant's specialism for flame-grilled food. Photo: Ina

We’re hard pushed to find room for dessert, but have a taste of the creme brulee (Dh50) and pavlova (Dh40). The first is served Catalan-style, with a touch of cinnamon and lemon, which makes it a touch lighter than its Gallic sibling, while the pavlova is plated up alongside maple and cinnamon ice cream, which essentially acts as a delicious palate cleanser to bring the dinner to a close.

Standout dish

If any dish encapsulates what Ina is all about, it's the grilled Medjool dates, which blend the restaurant’s aesthetic with an authentic regional taste. There's also that delicious blend of sweet and savoury making this sharing plate something that combines both flavour and culture. It's not just tasty, it's a talking point, and a wonderful way to kick off your evening.

Save or splurge

A three-course meal at Ina can cost between Dh280 and Dh2,320. On the high end of the price spectrum lie the Scottish langoustine (Dh400), 1kg Saroma Wagyu A5 rib (Dh1,850) and smoked chocolate tart (Dh70).

The three most reasonable dishes across starters, mains and desserts are the tomato carpaccio (Dh60), small sea bream (Dh180) and spiced pavlova (Dh40).

The verdict

A booking at Ina guarantees excellent food and high-quality service, but it’s much more than that. It’s a trendy spot in one of Dubai’s most lively locations and you can stay long after the kitchen has closed.

A chat with the chef

Glen Ballis is an internationally celebrated Australian chef with over four decades of experience, including successful projects in Moscow, such as Glenuill, Zupperia and Cutfish.

With a nod to his proud Greek heritage, he picks an ingredient almost synonymous with the Mediterranean as his favourite to cook with: the tomato.

“It’s the foundation of my creativity and a base in many of my recipes,” he says. “It enhances the flavour profile of every dish.”

Chef Glen Ballis is Australian with Greek ancestry and has worked in Moscow. Photo: INA

Chef Ballis likes to keep things simple, describing his cooking style as one that is product-driven, seasonal and fresh. “Ingredients come first, everything else follows,” he says.

For vegetarians, he recommends the chargrilled asparagus small plate. For meat lovers, it’s the Westholme Wagyu strip-loin steak that gets the nod, while for seafood lovers, the chef suggests the Japanese scallops are the best choice.

Contact information

Ina at J1 Beach, Dubai is open from 6.30pm to 1am from Sunday to Thursday, and 6.30pm to 2am on Friday and Saturday. For reservations, call 04 570 4766 or visit ina-restaurants.com.

This review was conducted at the invitation of the restaurant

