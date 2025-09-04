Burak Ozdemir cuts ties to Dubai businesses, but restaurant will remain open

Celebrity chef Burak Ozdemir, better known as CZN Burak, has confirmed he has cut ties with all of his business operations in Dubai.

In a video posted on Instagram to his 52.8 million followers on Wednesday, the Turkish content creator said: "Hello everyone, I just wanted to let you know that I no longer have any legal or business ties with any company in Dubai. Thank you."

Ozdemir, who built a global following on TikTok and Instagram with his oversized dishes and signature smile, is a household name in Turkey, where he runs several restaurants.

His Dubai outpost at Boulevard Point, which overlooks Burj Khalifa, was his first international branch. It has been a popular dining destination since opening in December 2020. It is known for its extensive menu of more than 150 Turkish and Middle Eastern dishes. During its opening, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, was among the first to dine there.

Since then, the restaurant has been visited by several celebrities, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Will Smith, Huda Kattan and Urvashi Rautela stopping by for larger-than-life kebabs. They've also had interactive sessions with the chef and he's even customised some dishes for them.

When contacted, Dives Holding (which owns the CZN Burak brand) confirmed to The National that while Ozdemir has left, the restaurant will remain open at its Downtown Dubai location with no changes expected.

Burak hails from a family of chefs – his grandfather was a kunafa master, while his father operated Zeytindali Restaurant in Sisli, Istanbul. Burak began working for his father when he was 13, and currently operates six of his own restaurants in Turkey.

CZN Burak Burger, a casual offshoot, first opened at Dubai Mall in 2021 before relocating to Dubai Hills Mall in 2023. It has since closed permanently.

