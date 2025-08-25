Six alternative colas that are currently available in the UAE

These days, supermarket shelves in the UAE are seemingly stocked with more soda brands than ever. Declining sales for Coca-Cola and Pepsi has paved the way for local and regional brands to thrive.

Homegrown colas from the UAE and Saudi Arabia now sit alongside nostalgic favourites from India and organic imports from the UK, but how do they stack up? Here’s our guide to six brands that are easily found on shelves of UAE grocery stores and baqalas.

Star (UAE)

Price: Dh1.95

Star Cola. The National

This homegrown Emirati soft drink brand was developed in Sharjah. It is owned by International Beverage and Filling Industries LLC (IBFI), which currently exports to more than 35 countries. They are known for their Star brand of carbonated drinks, which includes various flavours such as mango, lemon-lime and ginger.

Alokozay (UAE)

Price: Dh1.25

Alokozay Cola. The National

Alokozay is a UAE-based conglomerate, with this cola part of its large beverage portfolio. The company is most well known for its tea, although it also has bottled water and soft drinks, marketed both locally and in international markets. Alokozay Cola comes in regular and diet as well as other flavours such as lemon and lime, orange, apple mint and pomegranate.

Kinza (Saudi Arabia)

Price: Dh2.79

Kinza. The National

Kinza (which translates to "treasure" in Arabic) is a Saudi Arabian soft drink brand launched by Al-Jameel International, a prominent family-owned business in the region. Introduced in 2022, it is manufactured and packaged in the kingdom. Kinza Cola has rapidly gained popularity across Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East.

The product line includes cola, diet cola, lemon, orange, and limited regional flavours such as guarana and pomegranate. Kinza emphasises the use of natural ingredients, aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 for local industry growth, and is marketed as embodying regional pride.

Milaf (Saudi Arabia)

Price: Dh3.50

Milaf. The National

This recent Saudi innovation launched in December 2024 at the Riyadh Date Festival. Developed by Thurath Al-Madina, a subsidiary of the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, it is the world’s first date-based soft drink. Instead of refined sugar or artificial sweeteners, Milaf is naturally sweetened with Saudi date extract.

Campa (India)

Price: Dh5.25 (500 mL bottle)

Campa. The National

The famous Indian cola brand was originally established in 1977 after the exit of multinational brands from the Indian market. Known for its nostalgic appeal, Campa recently experienced a revival and expansion into new markets such as the UAE, with offerings in orange, lemon and jeera (cumin).

Whole Earth (UK)

Price: Dh12.50

Whole Earth. The National

The company was founded in 1967 by brothers who initially opened an organic, vegetarian restaurant and wanted to contribute to the early organic food movement in the UK. Their sodas are made with natural, organic ingredients, including organic agave syrup, organic lemon juice and barley malt extract. They are free from artificial flavours, colours, preservatives and high-fructose corn syrup.

