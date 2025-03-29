Luxury food meets casual dining: Why caviar is everywhere these days

Once a symbol of exclusivity and fine dining, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/the-experts-guide-to-handling-and-serving-caviar-1.74619" target="_blank">caviar</a> is now appearing in the most unexpected places – topping everything from chicken nuggets to ice cream. The trend, which has taken social media and restaurant menus by storm, raises the question: is luxury dining undergoing a fundamental shift or is this just a fleeting moment of viral indulgence? The democratisation of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2025/03/07/platinum-desert-safari-iftar-review-ramadan/" target="_blank">luxury food</a> is not a new phenomenon. Truffle fries, foie gras burgers and even <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/the-restaurants-serving-up-edible-gold-in-dubai-and-abu-dhabi-1.874787" target="_blank">gold-dusted coffees and desserts</a> have been appearing on casual dining menus for some time. Social media has driven this shift, turning once-exclusive ingredients into status symbols for a new generation. However, the recent surge of caviar in mainstream food culture feels different. Unlike other luxury additions, it is no longer just a garnish – it is being used boldly and ironically, layered on to fast food. For example, Beau Cafe in Dubai went viral after introducing a new dish: crispy chicken nuggets paired with 30g of Maison Kaviari caviar, served with creme fraiche and chives. The dish quickly gained traction on social media, with hundreds of people, including former Real Madrid football player Sergio Carrallo, sharing it on Instagram. Another example is the off-menu vanilla ice cream with caviar at Kaspia Dubai. Though not officially listed, the dish is served upon request, a well-kept secret among regulars. Combining vanilla ice cream with a spoonful of high-quality caviar, it offers a surprising balance of sweet, salty and buttery. Courtney Brandt, senior marketing manager at Tresind Studio and a hospitality expert, welcomes the trend. “I don't think we need to look at luxury ingredients as something only the wealthy or a certain part of the population gets to have. Playing with them, integrating them into different dishes, is part of how food culture evolves.” The trend continues generating buzz, and Brandt attributes the luxury snack's momentum to pop culture, noting: “I think the actual trend came from Rihanna.” In a playful Instagram video posted in December, the music superstar and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion-beauty/2024/04/09/celebrity-beauty-brands-rihanna-priyanka-chopra-kylie-jenner/" target="_blank">Fenty Beauty mogul </a>showcased her pairing of caviar and chicken nuggets. Fenty Beauty's marketing and public relations team in the Middle East then chose to partner with Beau Cafe in February to launch a limited-edition spicy chicken nuggets box that also showcased the brand's lip glosses. Brandt views restaurants experimenting with luxury foods in unconventional ways as part of the social media-driven dining landscape. “For those who choose to respond to TikTok trends or things that are grabbing attention, that's fine. It's a marketing technique at the end of the day,” she says. Ultimately, she doesn't expect it to redefine fine dining. “I don't think it's a long-term trend. I think that, again, chef-led kitchens will always reflect the talent and kind of passion that goes on inside that one kitchen.” While fine dining may not be drastically changing, culinary innovation continues to thrive, particularly in places such as Dubai. A prime example is <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/07/26/viral-desserts-fix-chocolate-dubai/" target="_blank">Fix Chocolate</a>'s kunafa-filled chocolate bar, a locally inspired treat that quickly gained global attention. However, “Dubai chocolate” isn't just a fleeting trend – it has sparked an entire wave of creative interpretations, appearing in everything from milkshakes and speciality coffees to artisanal ice creams. “If Dubai is known for its trends, it's not only thanks to creative chefs and restaurant operators, but mostly to enthusiasts and curious guests with a good culinary culture,” says Vincent Le Moal, chef-partner at Beau Cafe. With Michelin-starred restaurants and the World's 50 Best recognising the region's culinary talent, Dubai is solidifying itself as a global food trendsetter. Brandt says that anything with “Dubai” in front of it will get extra attention, which could be a good or bad thing. More importantly, though, she highlights how the emirate has excelled at blending cultures through food. That is perhaps what makes it such a great place to experiment. “We're trendsetters here. I'm not afraid to say it, but I think what we're doing here better than anyone else is third-culture food. That is, chefs who are perhaps from one country who have spent a lot of time in another country or even grown up in another country. I think the third culture that you see here is truly unique.”