One of Fix Dessert Chocolatier's first TikTok videos of the bar has more than 69 million views. Photo: @fixdessertchocolatier / Instagram

One of Fix Dessert Chocolatier's first TikTok videos of the bar has more than 69 million views. Photo: @fixdessertchocolatier / Instagram

Viral desserts to try in the UAE, from Fix chocolate bars to flat croissants