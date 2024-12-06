Food pop-ups at F1 Grand Prix and Mother of the Nation, from Eminem's Mom Spaghetti to Brisbane's Brooki

December in the UAE is not only <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/11/27/christmas-brunch-abu-dhabi-budget/" target="_blank">festive season</a> but also festival season. This weekend marks the start of the thrilling <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/motoring/2024/12/04/worlds-fastest-g-class-unveiled-in-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi Grand Prix</a> and the vibrant Mother of the Nation festival. These also bring with them food trucks and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2021/12/27/why-we-love-pop-up-food-stalls-from-one-degree-cafe-to-ministry-of-crab/" target="_blank">limited-time pop-ups</a> from within the country and overseas. Here are some to sample before they’re gone. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/12/04/eminem-moms-spaghetti-f1-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Mom's Spaghetti</a> is backed by American rapper Eminem, who is performing in the Grand Prix's Yasalam After-Race Concert series on Saturday at Etihad Park. The restaurant, named after a line in his song <i>Lose Yourself</i>, is an ode to his late mother. On the menu is Road pasta, spaghetti with meatballs and a spaghetti sandwich, the latter served with four pieces of toast on a tray of bolognese. Diners can also check out custom-designed Eminem memorabilia at the pop-up. <i>Until December 8; Yas Marina Circuit; 800 927</i> Florentine flavours are in the spotlight at Carna's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix pop-up. Located near gate 7 at the South Oasis, it offers racegoers dishes such as truffle croquettes, Dario's Wagyu cheese burger and Carna smash burger. Premium cuts of Wagyu rib eye or a 900g T-bone served with fries and chimichurri are also available to order – veering away from typical festival food fare. The dessert menu includes burnt cheesecake and pistachio cookie ice cream. <i>Until December 8; Yas Marina Circuit; 04 607 0737</i> The Italian restaurant Fi'lia is also located near gate 7 at South Oasis. The pop-up serves Mediterranean delights, such as burrata, arancini, spaghetti al pomodoro. For desserts, racegoers can order a signature tiramisu or artisanal gelato. <i>Until December 8; Yas Marina Circuit; 04 607 0770</i> Mother of the Nation (MOTN), which returns to the Abu Dhabi Corniche on Friday, brings international food brands to the capital every year. This year is no different, with seven imports ready to introduce themselves to the UAE palate. Brooki is an Australian bakehouse from Brisbane, known for its scrumptious cookies. Several flavours are on offer, including Nutella milk chocolate chip, red velvet, Biscoff, and birthday cake cookie. <i>December 6 to December 31; Abu Dhabi Corniche; 02 444 0444</i> All the way from London's bustling Camden Market, Peckish serves smashed burgers. At the MOTN pop-up, diners can order single, double or triple-smashed patty cheeseburgers or the brand's popular honey butter fried chicken burger. <i>December 6 to December 31; Abu Dhabi Corniche; 02 444 0444</i> Pizza lovers can check out MOTN Voodoo Ray's pop-up, serving giant New York-style pizza. Originally from the UK, the restaurant is known for 22-inch pizza pies with crispy crust and a range of toppings. <i>December 6 to December 31; Abu Dhabi Corniche; 02 444 0444</i> Also from London, Soft Serve Society provides a dessert fix when at MOTN. Soft-serve ice cream is the speciality, with diners also able to customise toppings. Also on the menu are elaborate sundaes, bubble teas, brownies, waffles and “freakshakes”. <i>December 6 to December 31; Abu Dhabi Corniche; 02 444 0444</i>