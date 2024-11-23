From the salads and spices to the meats and potato cubes, Zali is the only restaurant serving home-cooked Lebanese food in Al Bateen. Photo: Zali
From the salads and spices to the meats and potato cubes, Zali is the only restaurant serving home-cooked Lebanese food in Al Bateen. Photo: Zali

Lifestyle

Food

Zali review: Lebanese restaurant in Abu Dhabi reminds me of home

Every dish I try seems straight out of my teta’s kitchen

Fatima Al Mahmoud
Fatima Al Mahmoud

November 23, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender