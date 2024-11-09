Loona's cauliflower with parmesan and truffle is a must-try, vegetarian or not. Photo: Loona
Loona's cauliflower with parmesan and truffle is a must-try, vegetarian or not. Photo: Loona

Lifestyle

Food

Loona review: Russian import serves up Italian classics in Downtown Dubai

Pasta and pizza dough crafted in-house at restaurant with Moscow roots

Tom Evans

November 09, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender