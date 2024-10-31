Lobster biryani at Emirati seafood restaurant Ryba. Instagram / Ryba
Lobster biryani at Emirati seafood restaurant Ryba. Instagram / Ryba

Lifestyle

Food

No new Michelin-starred restaurants in Abu Dhabi, as guide announces 2025 list

The capital retains its four one Michelin star restaurants for another year

One Carlo Diaz

October 31, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender