Chipotle Dubai review: Mexican chain's first UAE branch is filling, familiar and fresh

There are very few reasons why I would drive from Abu Dhabi to Dubai on a Monday afternoon. Attending a preview – and getting a first taste – of Chipotle is definitely one of them. The Mexican fast-casual food brand, which is hugely popular in the US with 3,500 restaurants, also has venues in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/" target="_blank">the UK</a>, Canada and Germany. Earlier this year, it <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2023/07/19/popular-american-chain-chipotle-to-open-branches-in-dubai-and-kuwait/" target="_blank">expanded to the Middle East</a> by opening its first branch in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kuwait/" target="_blank">Kuwait</a> before arriving in the UAE, where it will officially welcome diners from Wednesday evening. There are also plans to expand to Abu Dhabi, as I found out during my familiar – given I'm an American – and perfectly delicious meal. Chipotle opened its first branch in 1993 in Denver. Over the years, it has offered a straightforward menu with just five items: burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas and salads. Ordering is designed to be quick and convenient, allowing customers to select a protein and customise their meal with options such as rice, beans, salsa and cheese. Additional sides, such as chips, guacamole or queso, are also available. The chain's popularity is driven by its customisable menu, which caters to individual preferences. Chipotle also emphasises fresh, minimally processed ingredients, including responsibly sourced meats and organic produce. By promoting what it refers to as “real ingredients”, it aims to distinguish itself by offering meals that are prepared quickly yet are healthier than typical fast food fare. On its website, Chipotle even provides a detailed list of all the ingredients used in its dishes, highlighting that they are free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives. Chipotle's generous portion sizes and relatively affordable pricing, too, contribute to its appeal. The new outpost is in the Beach, JBR, offering outdoor seating with stunning views of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/01/03/famous-attractions-closed-in-2024/" target="_blank">Ain Dubai</a> on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2021/10/24/bluewaters-island-restaurant-guide-9-of-the-best-places-to-eat-at-the-dubai-hotspot/" target="_blank">Bluewaters Island</a>. The restaurant is surrounded by a mix of leisure, dining and entertainment options that the bustling waterfront destination is known for. The Dubai outpost's interior is similar to its branches in the US, adding to the rush of nostalgia I feel when I enter through the doors. The venue features the familiar design scheme of a counter with a glass barrier through which customers can see their orders being put together and the freshly prepared ingredients visibly laid out. The price point ranges from Dh39 ($10.62) for the veggie and sofritas (tofu), Dh47 for the chicken and Dh49 for the beef barbacoa and steak. There is also a fizzy drinks fountain, meaning there are free refills, which is not a common sight in the UAE. There is even a water section in the soda fountain, so those who ask for a cup will be allowed to get unlimited water at no extra charge. Booth-style seating aside, this outlet also has a gift stand inside with merchandise usually found on the chain’s website available. This includes branded T-shirts, keychains and tote bags. While there are no restrooms inside the restaurant (unlike the ones back in America), the communal ones are just around the corner. Unlike many other international brands that come to the UAE, there aren't any branch-specific dishes. Instead, Chipotle focuses on its signature offerings. I order my go-to meal: a steak burrito bowl. My partner – who isn’t too familiar with Mexican food – gets a beef burrito, which also happens to be his first time trying what I jokingly tell him is a Mexican shawarma. I build my bowl (Dh49) with brown rice, black beans, corn salsa, cheese, sour cream and guacamole (which is Dh12 extra). It also comes with a burrito wrap, which is not typical in the US. My partner opts for white rice, black beans, sour cream, cheese and lettuce in his beef burrito (Dh49). One taste and I’m sold, as my meal tastes just like it would back in Boston. It even has the same sweet white corn salsa Chipotle is known for. I’m told the chain brought in help from the US to ensure a smooth rollout and maintain quality control. My partner, too, is a bona fide burrito convert. However, we both find our portions quite filling and neither can finish our dishes. I also try the chips and queso. The dip is generous but served lukewarm, which is a bit disappointing since I’m used to it being served hot, which makes it that much tastier. While I'll probably wait for Chipotle to come to Abu Dhabi for my next meal there, the Dubai outpost offers an experience close enough to the real thing to satisfy any Chipotle fan. If you're nearby and craving Mexican food, it's worth stopping by, especially for those looking for a taste of home or eager to try the brand for the first time. <i>Chipotle Dubai will be open daily from Thursday, from 10am to 1am</i>