Chipotle has opened its first outlet in the UAE. All photos: Pawan Singh / The National

Lifestyle

Food

Chipotle Dubai review: Mexican chain's first UAE branch is filling, familiar and fresh

As an American, I rushed to the fast-casual venue – and left with a taste of home

Evelyn Lau
Evelyn Lau

October 02, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender