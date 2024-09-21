Chef Greg Malouf was known for innovating modern takes on Middle Eastern cuisine. Antonie Robertson / The National
Chef Greg Malouf was known for innovating modern takes on Middle Eastern cuisine. Antonie Robertson / The National

Lifestyle

Food

Chef Greg Malouf, known as the 'Godfather of Middle Eastern cuisine', dies aged 64

He won awards as a chef throughout a career focused on Middle Eastern food

Evelyn Lau
Evelyn Lau

September 21, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender